Anokhi Buzz Nov 17, 2017

Tessa Johnson

It’s that time of the year again! We’re making a list and checking it twice, we want to find out who’s naughty or nice. Check out our ANOKHI holiday gift guide  2017: fashion picks for her and him! 

 

Fine Wine

Holiday nights are for yuletide fun and soirees.  As you go on your merry way, do not forget to show up in style.  For him, a Hardy Amies’ sleek plush plum cashmere coat. For her, a Pierre Balmain’s embellished velvet cape is burgundy sweet.

 

Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Fashion Picks for Her and Him
Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Fashion Picks for Her and HimMr. Porter.com,Hardy Amies, Cashmere Coat, $1,359.63CAD
Net-A-Porter.com, Pierre Balmain, Embellished Cotton-Blend Velvet Cape, $1,750USD. Photo Credit: Mr. Porter and Net-A- Porter

 

 

The Wind Down

An automatic timepiece is an investment and should be handled with care. WatchboxCo, Diplomat Phantom LED Lit Black Wood Finish Quad Watch Winder, is his must have gift accessory for the season.

 

Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Fashion Picks for Her and Him
Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Fashion Picks for Her and Him: Diplomat Black Edition Four Watch Winder with LED’s, $219 USD. Photo Credit: WatchBox Co

 

Make a Wish

A fresh way to start the new year is with a wish close to your heart. Caroline Neron’s Wish Box necklace is her 2018, keepsake to make her dreams come true.

 

Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Fashion Picks for Her and Him
Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Fashion Picks for Her and Him: Caroline Neron, Necklace wish box visualisation, $175 CDN. Photo Credit: Caroline Neron

 

Keep it Fresh

Snuggle up on those cold winter mornings with your Joe Fresh jammies.

Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Fashion Picks for Her and Him
Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Fashion Picks for Her and Him: Joe Fresh, Print Chemise – $24 CDN. Photo Credit: Joe Fresh

 


Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Fashion Picks for Her and Him
Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Fashion Picks for Her and Him: Joe Fresh, Men’s Fair Isle Waffle Sleep Set – $29 CDN Photo Credit: Joe Fresh

 

Take Note

It is all in the details. Haute note cards for the fashion girl at heart.

 

 

Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Fashion Picks for Her and Him
Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Fashion Picks for Her and Him: eighty seventh ST. personalized Holt Renfrew note cards – $25 CDN Photo Credit: Holt Renfrew
The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa
Current News
The Perfect Holiday Favour

DIY Tips On Creating The Perfect Holiday Party Favour

Anokhi Today

2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017—VVIP & VIP Tickets Sold Out!
Anokhi Today

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — New Celebrity Announcements!
Anokhi Today

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — Performers & Charity Partner Announced!
Anokhi Today

5 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017—Tickets On Sale Now!
Anokhi Today

ANOKHI TODAY: 6 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017!
Anokhi Today

ANOKHI TODAY: 7 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 – First Round Of Sponsors Announced

Hollywood

Three Reasons 'The Breadwinner' Could Be An Oscar Winner
Tips & Tricks Galore
The Perfect Holiday Favour

DIY Tips On Creating The Perfect Holiday Party Favour
Tips & Tricks Galore
Pakistan vs West Indies Cricket Match. Photo Credit: India.com

Exploring The South Asian Culture Of The West Indies
Tips & Tricks Galore

Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Fashion Picks For Her And Him
The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa
2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017—VVIP & VIP Tickets Sold Out!

Anokhi Buzz

Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Fashion Picks For Her And Him
The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa
Awesome Recipes

Spinach And Chickpea Fritter Recipe Make The Perfect Holiday Apps
Tips & Tricks Galore
The Perfect Holiday Favour

DIY Tips On Creating The Perfect Holiday Party Favour
Tips & Tricks Galore

2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017—VVIP & VIP Tickets Sold Out!
Hollywood

Three Reasons 'The Breadwinner' Could Be An Oscar Winner