Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Fashion Picks For Her And Him
Anokhi Buzz Nov 17, 2017
It’s that time of the year again! We’re making a list and checking it twice, we want to find out who’s naughty or nice. Check out our ANOKHI holiday gift guide 2017: fashion picks for her and him!
Fine Wine
Holiday nights are for yuletide fun and soirees. As you go on your merry way, do not forget to show up in style. For him, a Hardy Amies’ sleek plush plum cashmere coat. For her, a Pierre Balmain’s embellished velvet cape is burgundy sweet.
The Wind Down
An automatic timepiece is an investment and should be handled with care. WatchboxCo, Diplomat Phantom LED Lit Black Wood Finish Quad Watch Winder, is his must have gift accessory for the season.
Make a Wish
A fresh way to start the new year is with a wish close to your heart. Caroline Neron’s Wish Box necklace is her 2018, keepsake to make her dreams come true.
Keep it Fresh
Snuggle up on those cold winter mornings with your Joe Fresh jammies.
Take Note
It is all in the details. Haute note cards for the fashion girl at heart.
Tessa Johnson
Author
ANOKHI Magazine's fashion editor, Tessa Johnson is a Fashion Business Management graduate from George Brown College who started as an intern at ANOKHI Media in the fashion department, then started to test her writing skills writing travel pieces for Online Exclusives: Hotspot! Five years la...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Three Reasons 'The Breadwinner' Could Be An Oscar Winner
-
Five Times Aziz Ansari Stole The Show
-
Fashion For A Worthy Cause: #Cashmere17 Collection Highlights
-
Three Reasons Why 'The Florida Project' Is The Best Film Of 2017
-
Check Out How Bollywood Celebrated Diwali!
-
October Must-Have Tech Gadgets So Good You'll Be Spooked!
-
Our Awesome List Of Must-Watch October Bollywood Movies
-
Our Fave Moments From New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
-
Our Top 3 Reasons Why Omertà Is A Film You Need To Check Out
-
Our Fave Best-Dressed Stars At Toronto International Film Festival 2017
-
A Roundup Of Our Top TIFF 2017 Highlights
-
TIFF 2017: Five Thoughts On Star-Studded Fest Favourite 'Downsizing'
-
Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: Our Fave Fashion Moments
-
Our Top Reasons Why We're Excited About #TIFF2017
-
Must-Have Hot Tech Gadgets For September!
-
The Difference Between Diffusers, Purifiers, Humidifiers & Vaporizers
-
Five Reasons to Watch Quirky Rap Dramedy Patti Cake$
-
6 Summer-To-Fall Street Style Trends That He Needs Now!
-
10 Bollywood Films Featuring Songs By International Artists
-
Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School
-
Best Beauty Looks At The 2017 IIFA Awards
-
Top 10 Coke Studio Songs That Have Become Legendary!
-
The Black Prince & 5 Other Scintillating Soundtracks Of 2017
-
Our Best Dressed At The 2017 IIFA Awards
-
Key Investment Tips For The Single Parent
-
July 2017 Hot Bollywood Films To Watch Now!
-
10 Books By Canadian South Asian Authors You Need To Discover!
-
10 Tips To Make Your Road Trip More Tolerable
-
Hot July 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
Here's What To Expect From CBC Music's Two South Asian Web Stations
-
Tips On How To Stretch Your Wallet During Wedding Season
-
Our Hot List Of June 2017 Bollywood Films To Watch!
-
The Hottest June 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
No Dad Left Behind: Our Fabulous Father's Day 2017 Gift Guide
-
4 Key Ways To Be An Efficient Investor
-
Our List Of Bollywood's Best-Dressed At Cannes International Film Festival
-
Best Dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet
-
May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2017: 14 Gift Ideas And Tips For That Special Mom!
-
Our Must-Watch List Of May Bollywood Films
-
Top Five Must-See Docs And Bio Films This Spring!
-
Top 10 Looks At The Star-Studded 2017 Met Gala
-
5 Reasons To Read Love In The Empire
-
5 Reasons To See Anusree Roy In "Little Pretty and the Exceptional"
-
Get Reel Digital: April Hollywood Movies You Must See!
-
Cool April Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Buzz: 5 Key Strategies For Generating Retirement Income
-
Mohsin Hamid And 9 Other South Asian Authors You Need To Know Now
-
5 Iconic Fragrances That Exude The Scents of South Asia
-
Karan Johar and Other Single Celebs Embracing Parenthood
-
March 2017's Latest Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Air India All-Female Crew & 6 Others Who Made Women's History
-
Our List Of Cool March Bollywood Films To Watch
-
The Best of Milan Fashion Week: Ready-To-Wear Spring/Summer 2017
-
Cool Dating Apps Geared To Get You Action
-
10 Item Numbers To Set The Sizzle On Valentine's Day
Anokhi Buzz
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!