It’s that time of the year again! We’re making a list and checking it twice, we want to find out who’s naughty or nice. Check out our ANOKHI holiday gift guide 2017: fashion picks for her and him!

Fine Wine

Holiday nights are for yuletide fun and soirees. As you go on your merry way, do not forget to show up in style. For him, a Hardy Amies’ sleek plush plum cashmere coat. For her, a Pierre Balmain’s embellished velvet cape is burgundy sweet.

The Wind Down

An automatic timepiece is an investment and should be handled with care. WatchboxCo, Diplomat Phantom LED Lit Black Wood Finish Quad Watch Winder, is his must have gift accessory for the season.

Make a Wish

A fresh way to start the new year is with a wish close to your heart. Caroline Neron’s Wish Box necklace is her 2018, keepsake to make her dreams come true.

Keep it Fresh

Snuggle up on those cold winter mornings with your Joe Fresh jammies.





Take Note

It is all in the details. Haute note cards for the fashion girl at heart.