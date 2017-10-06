Our Fave Moments From New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
Anokhi Buzz Oct 06, 2017
Fashion weeks have become the quest to find the spectacular. This makes the adventure that more appealing. In a sea of collections, you are sure to find the apple of your eye. Here are our favourite collections from New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018.
Bibhu Mohapatra– The setting for Bibhu Mohapatra S/S 18 collection was Asia at the beginning of the 20th century. The eye of unknown female explorers inspired Mohapatra to mix styles of Japanese traditional garments and modernize it with a chic aesthetic.
Skirts were embroidered lace detailing and dresses exude opulence with intricate overlays. The looks were accessorized with Narayan Jewellers festive collection. The solar system inspired jewellery added the right finishing touches with each of its 18kt white gold one of kind design.
Naeem Khan – Russian prima ballerina, Anna Pavlova inspired Naeem Khan’s S/S 18 collection. The designer known for his A-list clientele wowed fashion lovers with cocktail designs of flirty tiered gowns, silk tasseled skirts.
Tom Ford – it is possible to be seduced by a collection? Well this was case this season. The aficionado of all things glam Tom Ford, Spring/Summer 2018 runway show was held at the Park Avenue Armory in New York.
The collection fell nothing short of perfection. 90s glam was the motif, his collection toyed with masculine silhouettes boxy tuxedo style blazers in cropped and full-length cuts. The tailoring, sleek, shoulders, sharp edged and contrasting well with sateen finished fabrics.
A sequined tunic tee looked fresh on the runway and paired well with a blush tone power suit. Body-suits were super revealing and sexy. And, to no surprise the eveningwear was F—king Fabulous like his latest fragrance.
FentyxPuma – Bad gyal Rihanna continued the art of seduction with her fourth FentyxPuma collection. She presented a much-needed fresh take on the athleisure trend.
Neon brights of electric blue, hot pink and fiery red ignited the S/S 18 collection. The look? Motocross meets surfer babe; body-con scuba minis, cropped parkas (is that even possible?) a definite spring fave. and the separates and swimwear looked sultry, so Rih Rih isque.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Tessa Johnson
Author
ANOKHI Magazine's fashion editor, Tessa Johnson is a Fashion Business Management graduate from George Brown College who started as an intern at ANOKHI Media in the fashion department, then started to test her writing skills writing travel pieces for Online Exclusives: Hotspot! Five years la...
