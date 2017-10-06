Anokhi Buzz / Our Fave Moments From New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018

Our Fave Moments From New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018

Anokhi Buzz Oct 06, 2017

Tessa Johnson

by  

Fashion weeks have become the quest to find the spectacular. This makes the adventure that more appealing. In a sea of collections, you are sure to find the apple of your eye. Here are our favourite collections from New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018. 

Bibhu Mohapatra– The setting for Bibhu Mohapatra S/S 18 collection was Asia at the beginning of the 20th century. The eye of unknown female explorers inspired Mohapatra to mix styles of Japanese traditional garments and modernize it with a chic aesthetic.

Skirts were embroidered lace detailing and dresses exude opulence with intricate overlays. The looks were accessorized with Narayan Jewellers festive collection.  The solar system inspired jewellery added the right finishing touches with each of its 18kt white gold one of kind design.

New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018:  Bibhu Mohapatra & Narayan Jewellers Festive Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018:  Bibhu Mohapatra  & Narayan Jewellers Festive Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018:  Bibhu Mohapatra & Narayan Jewellers Festive Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Naeem Khan – Russian prima ballerina, Anna Pavlova inspired Naeem Khan’s S/S 18 collection. The designer known for his A-list clientele wowed fashion lovers with cocktail designs of flirty tiered gowns, silk tasseled skirts.

New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018:  Naeem Khan. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018:Naeem Khan. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018: Naeem Khan.
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Tom Ford –  it is possible to be seduced by a collection? Well this was case this season. The aficionado of all things glam Tom Ford, Spring/Summer 2018 runway show was held at the Park Avenue Armory in New York.

The collection fell nothing short of perfection. 90s glam was the motif, his collection toyed with masculine silhouettes boxy tuxedo style blazers in cropped and full-length cuts. The tailoring, sleek, shoulders, sharp edged and contrasting well with sateen finished fabrics.

A sequined tunic tee looked fresh on the runway and paired well with a blush tone power suit. Body-suits were super revealing and sexy. And, to no surprise the eveningwear was F—king Fabulous like his latest fragrance.

New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018: Tom Ford. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018: Tom Ford. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018: Tom Ford. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

FentyxPuma – Bad gyal Rihanna continued the art of seduction with her fourth FentyxPuma collection. She presented a much-needed fresh take on the athleisure trend.

Neon brights of electric blue, hot pink and fiery red ignited the S/S 18 collection. The look? Motocross meets surfer babe; body-con scuba minis, cropped parkas (is that even possible?) a definite spring fave. and the separates and swimwear looked sultry, so Rih Rih isque.

New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018: FentyxPuma.
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
New York Fashion Week  Spring/Summer 2018: FentyxPuma.
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018: FentyxPuma.
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Tessa Johnson

Tessa Johnson

Author

ANOKHI Magazine's fashion editor, Tessa Johnson is a Fashion Business Management graduate from George Brown College who started as an intern at ANOKHI Media in the fashion department, then started to test her writing skills writing travel pieces for Online Exclusives: Hotspot! Five years la...

COMMENTS

Our Top 3 Reasons Why Omertà Is A Film You Need To Check Out

Our Fave Best-Dressed Stars At Toronto International Film Festival 2017

A Roundup Of Our Top TIFF 2017 Highlights

TIFF 2017: Five Thoughts On Star-Studded Fest Favourite 'Downsizing'

Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: Our Fave Fashion Moments

Our Top Reasons Why We're Excited About #TIFF2017

Must-Have Hot Tech Gadgets For September!

The Difference Between Diffusers, Purifiers, Humidifiers & Vaporizers

Five Reasons to Watch Quirky Rap Dramedy Patti Cake$

6 Summer-To-Fall Street Style Trends That He Needs Now!

10 Bollywood Films Featuring Songs By International Artists

Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School

Best Beauty Looks At The 2017 IIFA Awards

Top 10 Coke Studio Songs That Have Become Legendary!

The Black Prince & 5 Other Scintillating Soundtracks Of 2017

Our Best Dressed At The 2017 IIFA Awards

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Anokhi Buzz

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Technology

Our Fave Moments From New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
Current News

Our Top 3 Reasons Why Omertà Is A Film You Need To Check Out

FEATURED

Gurinder Chadha's Personal Quest To Make "Viceroy's House"

Must-Note Thanksgiving Prep Tips & Recipes By T-Fal

Actor Vas Saranga Is The Millennials' Leading Man
Anokhi Today

ANOKHI TODAY: Save The Date For The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & The ANOKHI List Nominations Now Open!
Business & Technology
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
Business & Technology

Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"

Trending

Gurinder Chadha's Personal Quest To Make "Viceroy's House"

Lakmé Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017 Trend Report
New Movie

Our Top 3 Reasons Why Omertà Is A Film You Need To Check Out
Awesome Recipes
Jerk Chicken with Rice and Peas Recipe

Scrumptious Spicy Jerk Chicken With Rice And Peas Recipe
Awesome Recipes

Our Fave Moments From New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
Awesome Recipes

ANOKHI TODAY: Date Change-The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & First Round Of Sponsors & Presenters

Popular

Anokhi Buzz

Our Fave Moments From New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
Anokhi Buzz

ANOKHI TODAY: Date Change-The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & First Round Of Sponsors & Presenters
New Movie

Our Top 3 Reasons Why Omertà Is A Film You Need To Check Out
Awesome Recipes
Jerk Chicken with Rice and Peas Recipe

Scrumptious Spicy Jerk Chicken With Rice And Peas Recipe
Awesome Recipes

Lakmé Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017 Trend Report
Awesome Recipes

Gurinder Chadha's Personal Quest To Make "Viceroy's House"