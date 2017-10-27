Fashion For A Worthy Cause: #Cashmere17 Collection Highlights
Anokhi Buzz Fashion & Style Oct 27, 2017
Fashion expresses mind-blowing designs and creativity. ANOKHI had the pleasure to view a fresh perspective on next-gen style. Check out our #Cashmere17 Collection highlights right here!
The White Cashmere Collection is part of Cashmere Bathroom Tissue’s annual awareness and fundraising support for breast cancer research. The 14th annual event was held at the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) in Toronto, Canada.
The one-of-a-kind design show curates wedding couture made from cashmere bathroom tissue — which is no easy feat, as established and emerging designers are usually selected to participate. This year’s VIP, invite-only runway presentation featured 11 of the top Canadian fashion design schools.
Sixteen student finalists from across Canada were selected to debut their original Cashmere BT couture in front a panel of leading fashion judges, industry insiders and influencers. The theme #Canada150 reflected truly iconic Canadian style.
The Winners
Kwantlen Polytechnic University‘s Chelsea Cox gave a nod to the Hudson’s Bay Company’s four-point blanket in the form of a coat. Note the intricate detailing — Cox used 9,689 hand-rolled and sealed bathroom tissues. The result was very impressive and the $4,000 winner of the competition.
Ryerson University‘s Adrian Arnieri won second-place and $2,000 in prize money. His inspiration was an intergalactic take on the fur coat.
Seneca College‘s Charlotte Li was the third-place winner of $1,000 in prize money. She drew her inspiration from the strength of women and Annie Edson Taylor. Li’s design featured a tiered and ruched lantern dress.
Honorable Mentions
George Brown College‘s Juwyriya Hersi was inspired by a snowy, sunny Canadian winter cascading off icy tree limbs. She showed off her high-neck, full-body gown embellished with seed crystals.
Visual College of Art and Design of Vancouver‘s Kel Dumana drew his inspiration from the mythical phoenix. His two-piece tunic and wide-legged pants exuded strength with their graphic appliqué detailing.
Olds College‘s Kayley Champagne captured the beauty of Canada’s glaciers. Her textured bodice looked flawless and meshed well with a pink feathered hem.
Main Photo Image Photo Credit: George Pimentel
Tessa Johnson
Author
ANOKHI Magazine's fashion editor, Tessa Johnson is a Fashion Business Management graduate from George Brown College who started as an intern at ANOKHI Media in the fashion department, then started to test her writing skills writing travel pieces for Online Exclusives: Hotspot! Five years la...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Three Reasons Why 'The Florida Project' Is The Best Film Of 2017
-
Check Out How Bollywood Celebrated Diwali!
-
October Must-Have Tech Gadgets So Good You'll Be Spooked!
-
Our Awesome List Of Must-Watch October Bollywood Movies
-
Our Fave Moments From New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
-
Our Top 3 Reasons Why Omertà Is A Film You Need To Check Out
-
Our Fave Best-Dressed Stars At Toronto International Film Festival 2017
-
A Roundup Of Our Top TIFF 2017 Highlights
-
TIFF 2017: Five Thoughts On Star-Studded Fest Favourite 'Downsizing'
-
Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: Our Fave Fashion Moments
-
Our Top Reasons Why We're Excited About #TIFF2017
-
Must-Have Hot Tech Gadgets For September!
-
The Difference Between Diffusers, Purifiers, Humidifiers & Vaporizers
-
Five Reasons to Watch Quirky Rap Dramedy Patti Cake$
-
6 Summer-To-Fall Street Style Trends That He Needs Now!
-
10 Bollywood Films Featuring Songs By International Artists
-
Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School
-
Best Beauty Looks At The 2017 IIFA Awards
-
Top 10 Coke Studio Songs That Have Become Legendary!
-
The Black Prince & 5 Other Scintillating Soundtracks Of 2017
-
Our Best Dressed At The 2017 IIFA Awards
-
Key Investment Tips For The Single Parent
-
July 2017 Hot Bollywood Films To Watch Now!
-
10 Books By Canadian South Asian Authors You Need To Discover!
-
10 Tips To Make Your Road Trip More Tolerable
-
Hot July 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
Here's What To Expect From CBC Music's Two South Asian Web Stations
-
Tips On How To Stretch Your Wallet During Wedding Season
-
Our Hot List Of June 2017 Bollywood Films To Watch!
-
The Hottest June 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
No Dad Left Behind: Our Fabulous Father's Day 2017 Gift Guide
-
4 Key Ways To Be An Efficient Investor
-
Our List Of Bollywood's Best-Dressed At Cannes International Film Festival
-
Best Dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet
-
May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2017: 14 Gift Ideas And Tips For That Special Mom!
-
Our Must-Watch List Of May Bollywood Films
-
Top Five Must-See Docs And Bio Films This Spring!
-
Top 10 Looks At The Star-Studded 2017 Met Gala
-
5 Reasons To Read Love In The Empire
-
5 Reasons To See Anusree Roy In "Little Pretty and the Exceptional"
-
Get Reel Digital: April Hollywood Movies You Must See!
-
Cool April Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Buzz: 5 Key Strategies For Generating Retirement Income
-
Mohsin Hamid And 9 Other South Asian Authors You Need To Know Now
-
5 Iconic Fragrances That Exude The Scents of South Asia
-
Karan Johar and Other Single Celebs Embracing Parenthood
-
March 2017's Latest Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Air India All-Female Crew & 6 Others Who Made Women's History
-
Our List Of Cool March Bollywood Films To Watch
-
The Best of Milan Fashion Week: Ready-To-Wear Spring/Summer 2017
-
Cool Dating Apps Geared To Get You Action
-
10 Item Numbers To Set The Sizzle On Valentine's Day
-
Our Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2017: All Cupid-Approved!
-
February's Latest Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
February Bollywood Film Releases That You Need To Watch!
Anokhi Buzz
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!