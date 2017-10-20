Bollywood took in The Festival of Lights in a big way. Check out how Bollywood celebrated Diwali!

Diwali celebrations were in full force as the big players in Bollywood put their best foot forward for the festivities. Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla threw star-studded parties that were attended by Bollywood’s top actors, directors, designers and TV stars.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were among several celebs who attended Aamir Khan’s Diwali bash.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were among the celebrity guests at the Ramesh Taurani bash.

Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla party.

Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and Navya Nanda also celebrated Diwali at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash was filled with several Bollywood stars including Sanjay Dutt, Jaya Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Esha Deol, Sara Ali Khan, Siddharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, among others.

Dia Mirza at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash.

Shilpa Shetty was among the several stars in attendance at Arpita Khan’s Diwali bash.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna at Ekta Kapoor’s bash.

Shabana Azmi, Sridevi and Sonali Bendre at Sanjay Dutt’s Diwali bash.

Main Image Photo Credit: instagram/shilpashetty; instagram/karanjohar