Check Out How Bollywood Celebrated Diwali!

Oct 20, 2017

Marriska Fernandes

Bollywood took in The Festival of Lights in a big way. Check out how Bollywood celebrated Diwali!

Diwali celebrations were in full force as the big players in Bollywood put their best foot forward for the festivities. Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla threw star-studded parties that were attended by Bollywood’s top actors, directors, designers and TV stars.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were among several celebs who attended Aamir Khan’s Diwali bash.

How Bollywood celebrated Diwali: (L-R)Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at Aamir Khan’s Diwali bash. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/viralbhayani

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were among the celebrity guests at the Ramesh Taurani bash.

 

How Bollywood celebrated Diwali: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna at Ramesh Taurani bash. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/twinklerkhanna

Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla party.

How Bollywood celebrated Diwali:  (L-R) Sonam Kapoor and Karan Johar at the Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla party. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/karanjohar/

Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and Navya Nanda also celebrated Diwali at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

How Bollywood celebrated Diwali: Abhishek Bachchan (centre), Shweta Nanda and Navya Nanda at Abu Jani at Sandeep Khosla’s party. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/navya__nanda/

Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash was filled with several Bollywood stars including Sanjay Dutt, Jaya Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Esha Deol, Sara Ali Khan, Siddharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, among others.

How Bollywood celebrated Diwali: Ekta Kapoor (centre) with Sanjay Dutt and Manyata at Ekta’s Diwali party. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/ektaravikapoor/

 

How Bollywood celebrated Diwali: Esha Deol and husband Bharat at Ekta’s Diwali party. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/imeshadeol/

 

How Bollywood celebrated Diwali: (L-R) Ekta Kapoor with Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover at Ekta’s Diwali party. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/ektaravikapoor/

 

How Bollywood celebrated Diwali: At Ekta Kapoor’s bash. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/ektaravikapoor/

 

How Bollywood celebrated Diwali: Ekta Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput at Ekta’s Diwali party. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/ektaravikapoor/

 

How Bollywood celebrated Diwali: Ekta Kapoor with Kriti Sanon and other TV actors at Ekta’s Diwali party. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/ektaravikapoor/

 

How Bollywood celebrated Diwali: Mona Singh (left), Siddharth Malhotra (right) and Ekta Kapoor (centre) at Ekta’s Diwali party. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/ektaravikapoor/

 

How Bollywood celebrated Diwali: Ekta’s Diwali party. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/ektaravikapoor/

Dia Mirza at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash.

How Bollywood celebrated Diwali: Dia Mirza (second from left) at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/diamirzaofficial/

Shilpa Shetty was among the several stars in attendance at Arpita Khan’s Diwali bash.

How Bollywood celebrated Diwali: Shilpa Shetty (left) and Shamita Shetty (right) with Salman Khan (centre) at Arpita Khan’s party. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/theshilpashetty/

 

How Bollywood celebrated Diwali: (L-R) David Dhawan and his wife, Manish Malhotra, Shamita Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Sophie Choudry, Arpita Khan, Raj Kundra at Arpita Khan’s party. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/theshilpashetty/

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna at Ekta Kapoor’s bash.

How Bollywood celebrated Diwali: Akshay and Twinkle at Ekta Kapoor’s party. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/manishmalhotra05/

Shabana Azmi, Sridevi and Sonali Bendre at Sanjay Dutt’s Diwali bash.

How Bollywood celebrated Diwali: (L-R) Shabana Azmi, Sridevi and Sonali Bendre at Sanjay Dutt’s Diwali bash. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/manishmalhotra05/

 

Main Image Photo Credit: instagram/shilpashetty; instagram/karanjohar 

