Our List Of Bollywood's Best-Dressed At Cannes International Film Festival

May 26, 2017

Devika Goberdhan

by  

Bollywood shone brightly on the iconic red carpet in France. We have our list of Bollywood’s Best-Dressed at Cannes International film Festival. These stars deserve a second look! 

The spotlight has been on the French Riviera in Cannes, France, which is abuzz as the 70th annual International Festival de Cannes (Cannes Film Festival) is underway! The film festival kicked off on May 17 and will run until May 28. If you’re lucky enough to snag an invite, the exclusive soirée is held each year with the purpose of “draw[ing] attention to and rais[ing] the profile of films, with the aim of contributing towards the development of cinema, boosting the film industry worldwide and celebrating cinema at an international level.”

This year, the festival boasts a huge lineup of films. Approximately “49 [films]…from 29 countries” will air at the festival. The films are divided into award categories (like en competition – long métrage, un certain regard, Cinéfoundation, and courts métrages) and non-award categories (hors competition, séance spéciale, Cannes classics, and cinéma de la plage). Awards are decided by a four-person jury comprised of distinguished members of the film industry, such as directors and actors.

Aside from the talent that the film festival can scope out and the deserving and immense success that comes from being featured in the festival, another significant component of the festival is who wore what!

Quite a few South Asian stars strutted their stuff on the red carpet at Cannes or attended other related events, and you’d better believe they came ready to slay! Check out our best-dressed list of Bollywood’s stars who just knocked it out of the park at Cannes below!

 

Deepika Padukone

 

Bollywood's Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival
Bollywood’s Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival: Deepika Padukone in Johanna Ortiz. Photo Credit: www.femina.in

Many fans were anticipating Deepika’s appearance at Cannes, particularly after her lacklustre outfit choice at the Met Gala! Needless to say, Deepika did not disappoint! Her first outfit choice was a flattering and flirty floral-print backless gown by Johanna Ortiz that she complemented with subtle accessories, like her Charlotte Olympia shoes and makeup from L’Óreal (she is the new global ambassador, after all)!

Bollywood's Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival
Bollywood’s Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival: Deepika Padukone in Marchesa. Photo Credit: www.indianexpress.com

Deepika looked flawless and downright divine in this sheer, deep purple, one-shoulder Marchesa gown. Of course, her hair, makeup, de Grisogono jewelry and Jimmy Choos hit all the right marks — but it was the floral piece that she wore underneath the dress that took the look to another level and made her look even more elegant!

Bollywood's Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival
Bollywood’s Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival: Deepika Padukone in Brandon Maxwell. Photo Credit: www.indianexpress.com

All hail the red carpet Queen, Deepika Padukone! Deepika embraced colours at the festival, and this dark forest green Brandon Maxwell gown, which featured a high slit and a modest train, complemented her svelte frame perfectly. It was another hit for the star! She completed the look with de Grisogono jewels, a top bun and a dramatic eye (courtesy of L’Óreal)!

Bollywood's Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival
Bollywood’s Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival: Deepika Padukone in Solace London. Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

We know Deepika brought her A-game on the red carpet at Cannes, but her daytime looks were winners too! Check her out in this very-in bright mustard-yellow Solace London dress with exaggerated bell sleeves that add a dramatic edge to the otherwise simple garment. To spice up the look, Deepika wore oversized flower-shaped earrings from Elizabeth and James and some funky Louboutins!

Bollywood's Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival
Bollywood’s Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival: Deepika Padukone in Balenciaga. Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

Deepika was pretty in a fuschia pink Balenciaga mini! Her jewelry, hair and makeup were muted. She opted for a pair of statement Louboutins that gave the outfit some much-needed flare!

Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood's Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival
Bollywood’s Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival: Sonam Kapoor in Elie Saab. Photo Credit: www.india.com

The South Asian star Sonam Kapoor stepped out at Cannes this year in a sheer and dazzling golden Elie Saab number that hugged her slim figure. The glittery embellishments on the material added another dimension to the dress, which was accented by a velvet belt that highlighted her petite waist. The gown then flared out to create a train behind her. She looked like she was in her moment and enjoying every minute of it!

Bollywood's Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival
Bollywood’s Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival: Sonam Kapoor in Elie Saab. Photo Credit: www.rediff.com

Sonam Kapoor was radiant in this pale pink Elie Saab gown that was fit for a princess! The metallic detailing on the dress added some drama to the look, but it was the chiffon train on the back and the bell sleeves with low-cut boat neck that really amplified the dress and made it even more chic. The absolute best part of this look, though, was the attention to detail. The skinny belt created a stylish silhouette along with statement jewels by Kaylan jewellers on her hands and ears.

Bollywood's Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival
Bollywood’s Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival: Sonam Kapoor in NorBlack NorWhite. Photo Credit: www.idiva.com

South Asian bombshell Sonam Kapoor was both sophisticated and fierce as she embraced her roots and donned a “hand-dyed lurex oil-spill” sari by NorBlack NorWhite and a simple white shirt at Cannes. The small but bold statement jewellery by Lynn Ban was a nice touch that subtly complemented the satin-like material of her sari.

Bollywood's Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival
Bollywood’s Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival: Sonam Kapoor in Anamika Khanna. Photo Credit: www.bollywoodlife.com

While in Cannes, Sonam Kapoor donned an eccentric piece by Anamika Khanna that was complete with a matching printed mustard-yellow crop top and flowing pants. The quirky floral look was paired with a fire-engine red headwrap and shrug, which was beautifully embroidered around the edges and worked in harmony with the bold pants-top combo. The South Asian beauty accessorized the look with Apala by Sumit earrings that added a dash bohemian flavour to the look, and she used some fun colours on her eyes.

Bollywood's Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival
Bollywood’s Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival: Sonam Kapoor in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

Sonam Kapoor epitomizes what I believe a goddess of the sea would look like in this simplistic white V-neck maxi with a sheer tulle wrap by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The unique embellishments on the lightweight wrap exude an almost mystical aura that adds to Kapoor’s other-worldly essence in this outfit.

Bollywood's Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival
Bollywood’s Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival: Sonam Kapoor in Masaba Gupta. Photo Credit: www.bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor looked fresh and sophisticated as she sported another sari — only this time she opted for a one-shoulder, cropped pants, pastel-coloured minty green Masaba Gupta get-up with embroidery on the scarf. She wore a bold pink lip, rose-coloured statement jewels by Suhani Pittie and IWC Schaffhausen and an elaborate braid in her hair.

Nandita Das

Bollywood's Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival
Bollywood’s Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival: Nandita Das in Anavila. Photo Credit: www.vogue.in

Nandita was luminous and graceful in her linen Anavila sari, with its peachy and metallic tones. Her outfit was quirky and comfortable, rounded out with her up-do, refreshing makeup and simple but traditional jewelry.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Bollywood's Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival
Bollywood’s Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Michael Cinco. Photo Credit: www.styletalkies.com

Aishwarya looked like a South Asian Cinderella in this light blue Michael Cinco off-the-shoulder ballgown! The deep neckline, simple but contrasting lip colour and embroidery made the outfit absolutely perfect. (Who cares about sitting down to view a film, anyway?)

Bollywood's Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival
Bollywood’s Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Georges Hobeika. Photo Credit: www.bollywoodhungama.com

Aishwarya continued to look like she was straight out of a fairytale in a sheer white Georges Hobeika gown that was completed with a short train, gorgeous pops of colourful floral embellishments and a bold lip!

Bollywood's Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival
Bollywood’s Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ralph and Russo. Photo Credit: www.deccanchronicle.com

Aishwarya was a vision in red at Cannes. The red-hot South Asian star stepped out and set the red carpet ablaze in a fierce custom-made Ralph and Russo gown. The gown featured a corset bodice that was tastefully accentuated with floral stitching in a deeper shade of red and a full-bodied and quirky ruffled skirt. She completed the look with a dark lip colour. (Who knew red on red would look so marvellous? Go on with your bad self, Aishwarya!) Chandelier earrings accentuated her bold lip and loose, wavy hair.

Bollywood's Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival
Bollywood’s Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ashi Studio. Photo Credit: www.mid-day.com

Is there an outfit or style that Aishwarya can’t pull off? The star stunned in this seemingly understated black strapless frock by Ashi Studio. She made the dress more flirty by playing up the uniquely layered pleated train. But the best part about this look was her bold orange lip and her bright blue eyeliner — courtesy of L’Óreal, of course!

Amy Jackson

Bollywood's Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival
Bollywood’s Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival: Amy Jackson in Georges Hobeika. Photo Credit: www.rediff.com

Amy Jackson was dazzling in this sexy but very elegant number that hugged her curves. The off-white silk/tulle material was adorned with intricate gold beadwork that brought the gown to life.

Bollywood's Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival
Bollywood’s Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival: Amy Jackson in Versace. Photo Credit: www.bollywoodhungama.com

Amy looked heaven-sent in this white Versace gown that was reminiscent of something Wilma Flinstone might wear. Even the daring slit in the front and bold cutouts that were “patched” up with metallic silver clips could not take away from the eerie elegance Jackson carried herself with. The look was completed with a dazzling Swarovski clutch, black Aquazzura sandals by Edgardo Osorio, a bold red lip, dark eyes and slicked-back hair!

Mallika Sherawat

Bollywood's Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival
Bollywood’s Best-Dressed at  Cannes International Film Festival: Mallika Sherawat in George Hobeika. Photo Credit: www.bollywoodhungama.com

Mallika was radiant in a wine-coloured George Hobeika mermaid-style gown that was form-fitting and pooled graciously around her feet. The modest neckline was a good choice for this gown, which was heavily decorated with beads, flowers, and other embellishments. Mallika rounded off the look with stylish and silver Bulgari accessories, minimal makeup and an up-do, which really let the dress shine!

Shruti Hassan 

Bollywood's Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival
Bollywood’s Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival: Shruti Hassan in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Photo Credit: www.tollywood.net

Shruti Hassan embraced her Bollywood heritage during the film festival. She owned the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari she was wearing! The exaggerated golden flowers looked metallic, like a coat of armour that was complemented well with the simple black material of the sari, her updo, minimal makeup and matching jewels.

 

Kendall Jenner 

Bollywood's Best-Dressed at Cannes International Film Festival
2017 Cannes Film Festival: Kendall Jenner in Giambattista Valli. Photo Credit: www.footwearnews.com

I know we said this was a Bollywood list — but there needs to be an exception for Kendall. It would be an injustice not to sneak her onto this list! The fact is Kendall Jenner knows how to make a statement on the red carpet, and she did not disappoint at Cannes this year. The young model absolutely owned her short floral-printed Giambattista Valli couture gown that showed off her legs and incorporated a billowing train that Jenner worked like a pro. “The one-shoulder mini dress had a voluminous puffed sleeve and ruching around the front,” explains Charlie Carballo. And of course, Jenner accessorized the outfit with Jimmy Choos and sheer ankle socks. (Only she could pull these off! Go on. I dare you to try them at your next event. Her hairwas tied up in a top knot, and she donned Chopard earrings. Slay, girl, slay!

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.spotboye.com

Devika Goberdhan

Devika Goberdhan

Author

Devika is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Within this, her passion and research throughout her graduate studies focused on immigrants in Canada, which is an important topic that has inspired her to share her interests with others! Devika writes on current news...

Our List Of Bollywood's Best-Dressed At Cannes International Film Festival
Priyanka Chopra in Baywatch

ANOKHI TODAY Special: One-On-One With Priyanka Chopra Of 'Baywatch'

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"
Waris Ahluwalia & Holt Renfrew Collaborate To Create 'Uncrate India'
Actress Deena Aziz Takes On 10 Roles In 'The Aeneid'
Protecting Your Privacy Online
Red Carpet Showstoppers At TIFF 2013

Our List Of Bollywood's Best-Dressed At Cannes International Film Festival
DIY: Must-Have Liquid Matte Lipsticks
Priyanka Chopra in Baywatch

ANOKHI TODAY Special: One-On-One With Priyanka Chopra Of 'Baywatch'
Best dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017

Best Dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet
The Story Behind Vasanti Cosmetics' Beautiful Vision

The Story Behind Vasanti Cosmetics' Beautiful Vision
DIY: Vegetarian Kebabs Recipe With A Tandoori Twist
May tech gadgets

May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
MasterChef Saliha

British-Pakistani Woman Crowned MasterChef 2017 Champion
Our List Of Bollywood's Best-Dressed At Cannes International Film Festival
DIY: Must-Have Liquid Matte Lipsticks