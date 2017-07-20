The Black Prince & 5 Other Scintillating Soundtracks Of 2017

Music tends to shape the emotional journey of a film and culturally iconic soundtracks from movies like The Black Prince will leave you spellbound.

The Black Prince weaves the poignant true story and legacy of the last King of Punjab, Maharajah Duleep Singh, and his relationship with Queen Victoria.

The soundtrack for The Black Prince was executive produced by artist Sammy Chand’s Los Angeles based label, Rukus Avenue, along with the film’s producer Jasjeet Singh and Canada’s Raoul Juneja.

“This album tells the story of The Black Prince through a modern sound with some great artists,” said Chand. “The collection of artists on this album is a testament to how fascinating the true story and legacy of Maharaja Duleep Singh truly was. Even in its tragic form, there is so much for us to take away from his life. For me, it’s an honor to be involved with this film.”

The album is chock full of artists like Talib Kweli, Tisha Campbell Martin, Emmanuel Jal, Nelly Furtado, AKakaAmazing, Ozomatli, Chali 2na and the film’s star Satinder Sartaaj.

Check out these 5 other films with celebrated soundtracks:

1. Fifty Shades Darker

Best Track: “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” – by ZAYN feat. Taylor Swift

While the film may not tickle everyone’s fancy, Fifty Shades Darker was packed with some of the best radio hits. The soundtrack boasted names like Zayn Malik, Taylor Swift, Tove Lo, Sia, John Legend, Halsey, Nick Jonas, and Nicki Minaj.

2. Wonder Woman

Best Track: “To Be Human” by SIA feat. Labrinth

This film’s soundtrack was written and composed by Rupert Gregson-Williams, and matched Wonder Woman‘s hints of beating patriarchy and being self aware.

3. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Best Track: “Bring It On Home To Me” by Sam Cooke

Fans of the movie and music lovers alike can enjoy some scintillating tunes from celebrated musicians like David Bowie, Electric Light Orchestra, Fleetwood Mac, and George Harrison.

4. Alien: Covenant

Best Track: “Lonely Perfection” by Jed Kurzel

Composer Jed Kurzel‘s avant garde (slightly creepy) soundtrack is described as one of his best and was a perfect for the film’s intense, dark atmosphere.

5. Mom

Best Song: “O Sona Tere Liye” by A.R. Rahman

Maestro A.R. Rahman needs no introductions, adding another hit to his collection of haunting tracks to satisfy every music palate.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.bizasialive.com