Best Dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet

May 23, 2017

Marriska Fernandes

by  

One of music’s biggest nights — and definitely the biggest night for fans — took place, and we have our list of stars who simply rocked the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards 2017! 

Las Vegas was dazzling on Sunday night! Some of music’s finest artists were out and about at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. While Drake was the clear winner of the night, the red carpet saw some other winners when it came to fashion. From peek-a-boos and semi-sheer ensembles to plunging V-necklines and bralettes, the red carpet was nothing short of glam. Here are some of our favourite looks of the night.

Céline Dion in Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture

Our best dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017!
Best dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017: Céline Dion. Photo credit: www.telegraph.co.uk

Céline Dion wore a gorgeous angel-winged, full-sleeved white gown as she commemorated the 20th anniversary of her hit single “My Heart will Go On.” The plunging neckline and sculptural shoulders, along with the silver sequins, completed her perfect monochromatic look.

Rita Ora in Francesco Scognamiglio

Best dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017

Best dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017
Best dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017: Rita Ora. Photo Credit: www.elle.com

Rita Ora paid tribute to Cher, sporting a sheer skirt over a revealing black thong bodysuit. She paired the skirt with a jewel-encrusted white blouse. She sure pulled off a very risqué look!

 

Hailee Steinfeld in David Koma

Our best dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017
Best dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017: Hailee Steinfeld. Photo Credit: www.usmagazine.com

The Edge of Seventeen actress Hailee Steinfeld played a bold move, sporting a semi-sheer calf-length cut-out dress over plain undergarments. It was a sexy yet chic ensemble.

Kate Beckinsale in Zuhair Murad

Best dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017
Best dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017: Kate Beckinsale. Photo Credit: www.billboard.com

The Underworld actress chose a sheer fireworks outfit with a plunging neckline that kept her assets on display while leaving her looking stunning and glamorous.

Lea Michelle in David Koma

Best dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017
Best dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017: Lea Michelle. Photo Credit: www.usmagazine.com

Another actress to sport the sheer trend was Lea Michelle, who showed her svelte figure in a David Koma fishnet gown that offered a peek at her black undergarment. It was a great option to look glam while beating the heat.

Camilla Cabello in Jonathan Simkhai

Best dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017
Best dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017: Camilla Cabello. Photo Credit: www.usmagazine.com

Camilla Cabello stunned in a red lace slip dress and matching shawl. The Latino singer looked like a young star in the making as she walked the red carpet in this ensemble.

Julia Michaels

Best dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017
Best dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017: Julia Micheals. Photo Credit: www.eonline.com

Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels won the crowd over with “Issues” at the awards show. She sported a strappy bra over a pair of cropped pants and a cute silk caftan. She was definitely on point with her trendy ensemble!

Jessie James Decker in Bao Tranchi

Best dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017
Best dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017: Jessie James Decker. Photo Credit: www.hollywoodreporter.com

Country pop singer Jessie James Decker wore a sleek and sexy jumpsuit. This number was sheer with a cutout bodice that offered a glimpse of cleavage. The bra and sheer cut-outs echoed the trend we’ll be seeing a lot of this year.

 

Rachel Lindsay

Best dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017
Best dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017: Rachel Lindsay. Photo Credit: www.glamour.com

This Bachelorette kept it simple and looked stunning in a classic LBD with a halter neck and strappy heels.

Alexandra Daddario in Vivienne Westwood

Best dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017
Best dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017: Alexandra Daddario. Photo Credit: www.usmagazine.com

The Baywatch actress sported a dress with a high slit that reached all the way to her hip. The off-shoulder gown was classy but perhaps not the best option for this actress.

Jeannie Mai

Best dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017
Best dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017: Jeannie Mai. Photo Credit: www.hollywoodreporter.com

Carrying on with the trend, The Real co-host Jeannie Mai sported a sheer fishnet dress with a plunging neckline and asymmetric cut-outs.

