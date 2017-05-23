Best Dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet
Anokhi Buzz Fashion & Beauty Trending News May 23, 2017
One of music’s biggest nights — and definitely the biggest night for fans — took place, and we have our list of stars who simply rocked the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards 2017!
Las Vegas was dazzling on Sunday night! Some of music’s finest artists were out and about at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. While Drake was the clear winner of the night, the red carpet saw some other winners when it came to fashion. From peek-a-boos and semi-sheer ensembles to plunging V-necklines and bralettes, the red carpet was nothing short of glam. Here are some of our favourite looks of the night.
Céline Dion in Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture
Céline Dion wore a gorgeous angel-winged, full-sleeved white gown as she commemorated the 20th anniversary of her hit single “My Heart will Go On.” The plunging neckline and sculptural shoulders, along with the silver sequins, completed her perfect monochromatic look.
Rita Ora in Francesco Scognamiglio
Rita Ora paid tribute to Cher, sporting a sheer skirt over a revealing black thong bodysuit. She paired the skirt with a jewel-encrusted white blouse. She sure pulled off a very risqué look!
Hailee Steinfeld in David Koma
The Edge of Seventeen actress Hailee Steinfeld played a bold move, sporting a semi-sheer calf-length cut-out dress over plain undergarments. It was a sexy yet chic ensemble.
Kate Beckinsale in Zuhair Murad
The Underworld actress chose a sheer fireworks outfit with a plunging neckline that kept her assets on display while leaving her looking stunning and glamorous.
Lea Michelle in David Koma
Another actress to sport the sheer trend was Lea Michelle, who showed her svelte figure in a David Koma fishnet gown that offered a peek at her black undergarment. It was a great option to look glam while beating the heat.
Camilla Cabello in Jonathan Simkhai
Camilla Cabello stunned in a red lace slip dress and matching shawl. The Latino singer looked like a young star in the making as she walked the red carpet in this ensemble.
Julia Michaels
Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels won the crowd over with “Issues” at the awards show. She sported a strappy bra over a pair of cropped pants and a cute silk caftan. She was definitely on point with her trendy ensemble!
Jessie James Decker in Bao Tranchi
Country pop singer Jessie James Decker wore a sleek and sexy jumpsuit. This number was sheer with a cutout bodice that offered a glimpse of cleavage. The bra and sheer cut-outs echoed the trend we’ll be seeing a lot of this year.
Rachel Lindsay
This Bachelorette kept it simple and looked stunning in a classic LBD with a halter neck and strappy heels.
Alexandra Daddario in Vivienne Westwood
The Baywatch actress sported a dress with a high slit that reached all the way to her hip. The off-shoulder gown was classy but perhaps not the best option for this actress.
Jeannie Mai
Carrying on with the trend, The Real co-host Jeannie Mai sported a sheer fishnet dress with a plunging neckline and asymmetric cut-outs.
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska is a passionate writer/blogger. Being born and raised in Dubai, this twenty-something is now exploring her new hometown, Toronto. She has a passion for fashion, entertainment and pop culture. Her portfolio includes a tete-a-tete with Nelly Furtado, Veronica Chail, Hema Malini, Sonu So...
