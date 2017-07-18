Anokhi Buzz / Fashion & Beauty / Trending News / Our Best Dressed At The 2017 IIFA Awards

Our Best Dressed At The 2017 IIFA Awards

Anokhi Buzz Fashion & Beauty Trending News Jul 18, 2017

Marriska Fernandes

by  

The biggest night in Indian cinema took place in New York over the weekend, and we have our list of the best-dressed celebs at the 2017 IIFA Awards 2017 right here! 

At the 18th edition of the IIFA Awards, not only did the stars shake a leg on stage and pick up a golden trophy for their work on screen, but it was also the night to strut the green carpet in their most fashion-savvy outfits. Take a look at which actors earned a gold star in our books.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked like a chic princess in a Zahair Murad strapless couture ball gown. The dazzling dress put her tiny waist on display as the actress strutted the green carpet. She not only took home the Best Actress trophy but also scored a perfect 10 in the style department.

Best Dressed at IIFA Awards 2017
Best Dressed at IIFA Awards 2017: Alia Bhatt. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/IIFA

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif channelled her inner Disney princess. She looked like royalty in a blue Ziad Nakad gown, accentuating her figure with elaborate sequined details and a deep plunge. Doesn’t her outfit remind you of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes outfit this year?

Best Dressed at IIFA 2017 Awards
Best Dressed at IIFA Awards 2017: Katrina Kaif. Photo Credit: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

The legend himself made an entrance in this dashing suit at IIFA Rocks. He paired a blue shirt with a grey suit that kept him looking sharp and polished.

Best Dressed at IIFA Awards 2017
Best Dressed at IIFA Awards 2017: Salman Khan at IIFA Rocks 2017. Photo Credit: Sunshinesachs

Disha Patani

Disha Patani looked stunning in a shimmery gown that flaunted her toned figure. The sheer gown did give us flashbacks of Bella Hadid’s dress at the amfAR gala. The “Naked Dress” trend sure has hit Bollywood.

Best Dressed at IIFA Awards 2017
Best Dressed at IIFA Awards 2017: Disha Patani. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/dishapatani/

Narghis Fakhri

Narghis Fakhchannelledled elegance with a splash of sexy. She sported a burgundy gown with a plunging neckline that kept her assets on display.

Best Dressed at IIFA Awards 2017
Best Dressed at IIFA Awards 2017: Narghis Fakhri. Photo Credit: Sunshinesachs

Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan looked dapper in a classic black suit at the IIFA Awards green carpet. A well-fitting suit, an entertaining persona and a dash of nepotism go a long way, don’t they?

Best Dressed at IIFA Awards 2017
Best Dressed at IIFA Awards 2017: Varun Dhawan. Photo Credit: Sunshinesachs

Sonakshi Sinha

Taking a page out of Beyoncé’s style handbook, Sonakshi Sinha went blonde and sported a red Labourjoisie dressed that flaunted her curves. With a deep plunge, the red dress was a stunning option for Sonakshi. She looked glam as she rocked the IIFA Awards green carpet.

Best Dressed at IIFA Awards 2017
Best Dressed at IIFA Awards 2017: Sonakshi Sinha. Photo Credit: desiblitz.com

Kriti Sanon

At IIFA Rocks, Kriti Sanon looked elegant and chic as she channelled a Disney princess, bubblegum-pink ball gown that perfectly cut off at the ankles. It’s a different take on ball gowns — and it looked comfortable for her to move around.

Best Dressed at IIFA Awards 2017
Best Dressed at IIFA Awards 2017: Kriti Sanon at IIFA Rocks 2017. Photo Credit: Sunshinesachs

Manish Malhotra

The designer himself looked smart and polished as he chose to sport an Indian kurta at IIFA Rocks. He gets 10 points in my books.

Best Dressed at IIFA Awards 2017
Best Dressed at IIFA Awards 2017: Manish Malhotra at IIFA Rocks 2017. Photo Credit: Sunshinesachs

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Bollywood’s IT couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, looked adorable on the green carpet. Neither one of them overdid it. They kept things simple and elegant.

Best Dressed at IIFA Awards 2017
Best Dressed at IIFA Awards 2017: Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor. Photo Credit: hindustantimes.com

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu chose an Indo Fusion look at IIFA Rocks. She chose a red Kommal Sood gown featuring the perfect red and gold combination that’s a popular number among Bollywood beauties.

Best Dressed at IIFA Awards 2017
Best Dressed at IIFA Awards 2017: Taapsee Pannu. Photo Credit: Sunshinesachs

Alia Bhatt … again!

Alia Bhatt sported another look that we simply loved. She sported a traditional ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga at IIFA Rocks. A stellar ensemble!

Best Dressed at IIFA Awards 2017
Best Dressed at IIFA Awards 2017: Alia Bhatt. Photo Credit: instagram.com/aliaabhatt

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood was looking sharp and dapper on the IIFA Rocks green carpet. He wore a three-piece suit featuring a plaid pattern. The way he carried off the ensemble made it a clear hit.

 

Best Dressed at IIFA Awards 2017
Best Dressed at IIFA Awards 2017: Sonu Sood at IIFA Rocks. Photo Credit: Sunshinesachs

 

Main Image Photo Credit: L–R: Sunshinesachs (Narghis Fakhri), Bollywoodlife.com (Katrina Kaif), Desiblitz.com (Sonakshi Sinha) 

Marriska Fernandes

Marriska Fernandes

Author

Marriska is a passionate writer/blogger. Being born and raised in Dubai, this twenty-something is now exploring her new hometown, Toronto.  She has a passion for fashion, entertainment and pop culture. Her portfolio includes a tete-a-tete with Nelly Furtado, Veronica Chail, Hema Malini, Sonu So...

Our Best Dressed At The 2017 IIFA Awards
IIFA 2017

IIFA 2017 Rolls Into NYC For A Seriously Glam Bollywood Weekend!

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"
Waris Ahluwalia & Holt Renfrew Collaborate To Create 'Uncrate India'
Actress Deena Aziz Takes On 10 Roles In 'The Aeneid'
Protecting Your Privacy Online
Red Carpet Showstoppers At TIFF 2013

Our Best Dressed At The 2017 IIFA Awards
DIY: Add Zing To Your Summer With Our Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe
Border&FallxGoogle

India's Border&Fall Dissects The Sari In Groundbreaking Project On Google
IIFA 2017

IIFA 2017 Rolls Into NYC For A Seriously Glam Bollywood Weekend!

Border&FallxGoogle

India's Border&Fall Dissects The Sari In Groundbreaking Project On Google
Our Best Dressed At The 2017 IIFA Awards
DIY: Add Zing To Your Summer With Our Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe
IIFA 2017

IIFA 2017 Rolls Into NYC For A Seriously Glam Bollywood Weekend!
Is 'The Big Sick' The Hollywood Rom Com Of The Year?
Single Parent Investment Tips

Key Investment Tips For The Single Parent