Best Beauty Looks At The 2017 IIFA Awards
Anokhi Buzz Fashion & Beauty Aug 04, 2017
The biggest night in Indian cinema took place in New York earlier this month, and we have our list of the best beauty looks at the 2017 IIFA Awards right here!
At the 18th edition of the IIFA Awards, Bollywood’s finest actors were awarded for their work in film for the past year. But the stars also brought their A-game to the green carpet. Their fashion-savvy outfits and hot beauty trends left us green with envy. Take a look at our favourite beauty looks from the 2017 IIFA Awards.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif stunned in a sharp and sexy look at IIFA Rocks. She chose to go with side-swept waves and a bold red pout for a killer look. Her eyebrows were on point, completing her show-stopping look.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is a quintessential young actress who knows how to work the red or green carpet. At IIFA Rocks, she chose to go Desi with a stunning Manish Malhotra lehenga, a messy updo and minimal makeup. She looked effortlessly chic. At the IIFA Awards, she went glam with a plum smokey eye and nude lips. Overall, she scored a perfect ten on the green carpet.
Nargis Fakhri
Bollywood beauty Nargis Fakhri‘s makeup was also on point. Her brows were sharp and well-shaped, her cheekbones got an incredible contour and highlight, and her eyes were her defining feature as she glammed it up with false lashes. The actress tweeted, “Makeup details – Brow @anastasiabeverlyhills Lashes @eyerisbeauty #athena Highlight @hudabeauty Gold Sands Lipstick @endlessbeautystudio Foundation @maccosmetics.” Contouring and highlighting are a big trend — and they’re not going away anytime soon.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty also sported deep burgundy smokey eyes on the IIFA Awards’ green carpet. She complemented her eyes with a light pink lip colour for a vintage glam look.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon kept things simple on the IIFA Rocks green carpet. She chose elegant, well-placed and side-swept waves along with baby-pink lips.
Taapsee Pannu
I loved Taapsee Pannu’s well-kept curls! They were beautifully set. She also hid a braid in her side part, and that’s a great idea for us curly-haired girls.
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska is a passionate writer/blogger. Being born and raised in Dubai, this twenty-something is now exploring her new hometown, Toronto. She has a passion for fashion, entertainment and pop culture. Her portfolio includes a tete-a-tete with Nelly Furtado, Veronica Chail, Hema Malini, Sonu So...
