Our Awesome List Of Must-Watch October Bollywood Movies
Anokhi Buzz Oct 11, 2017
This October brings a great crop of films from India and beyond. Check out our awesome list of must-watch October Bollywood movies right here!
Aksar 2
Director: Anant Mahadevan
Cast: Zareen Khan, Gautam Rode, Abhinav Shukla, S. Sreesanth, Mohit Madaan and Sofia Hayat
Release Date: October 6th, 2017
In 2006, an Indian Hindi thriller starring Emraan Hashmi featured the hit song “Jhalak Dikhlaja” and the chart-climbing “Soniye.” Although Aksar 2 is a sequel to that film, it doesn’t have the same cast members and the story doesn’t follow from where Aksar left off. The director, Anant Mahadevan, noted, “I have kept Mohit as a surprise factor in this film. His character’s name is Bachchan Singh. Nobody can judge whether he is right or wrong. If we reveal it now, then you’ll not enjoy the film. But yes, he is going to give a very powerful performance.” Not much has been said about the plot, so we’ll just have to wait and see.
Julie 2
Director: Deepak Shivdasani
Cast: Raai Laxmi, Ravi Kishan, Aditya Srivastava, Pankaj Tripathi, Rati Agnihotri and Yuri Suri
Release Date: October 6th, 2017
Another sequel to hit the screens this October is the follow-up to the 2004 Julie. Julie 2 is about a simple girl who becomes a big star. But we all know no story can be that easy, and Julie’s success couldn’t come without a dark side. South Asian actress Raai Laxmi was roped in to play the lead role, and she has said she couldn’t have asked for a better role to make her debut in Bollywood. “I was looking for woman-centric roles down South when this offer came my way through common connections,” Laxi noted. “I was aware that the first part had a lot of skin show[ing], and I insisted on this film being different. And it is indeed different. Julie 2 may have a lot of skin show[ing], but it also has a hard-hitting, relatable story.”
Chef
Director: Raja Krishna Menon
Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Dhanish Karthik, Dinesh Prabhakar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sachin Kamble, Shayan Munshi and Russell Peters
Release Date: October 6th, 2017
With the hit Airlift under his belt, Raja Krishna Menon is back with Chef — this time starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role alongside Padmapriya Janakiraman. Khan’s character is Chef Roshan Kalra, who has sacrificed his family time for his career. Due to a run-in with a customer, Roshan is fired from his job in New York. He decides to give up his dream and take on a food truck to help him spend more time with his son. Chef is a remake of the 2014 Hollywood film of the same name, and it takes you on an emotional journey between father and son. Of course, Khan plays the role superbly — both in anger and sentimentality.
Pari
Director: Syed Atif Ali
Cast: Qavi Khan, Rasheed Naz and Saleem Mairaj
Release Date: October 10th, 2017
Many Pakistani directors have attempted the horror genre and failed, but Pari has been linked to Hollywood films such as The Conjuring and Annabelle, noting possible plagiarism. Weighing in, Ali has said, “It’s not similar at all! People thought so because our character Mehwish wears a veil and in the dark, it may remind you of The Conjuring. But if you look at the features of the face, they’re quite different,” he said. “This kind of makeup is happening in Pakistan for the first time, and it’s all done by local artists. And if people are comparing it to Hollywood, it’s a win for us. We take it as a compliment.” The film was shot in the amazing location of Ayyubia, and the house the movie was shot in is also said to be haunted — with many cast and crew members saying they shared paranormal experiences on set.
Ranchi Diaries
Director: Sattwik Mohanty
Cast: Jimmy Shergill, Anupam Kher, Taaha Shah, Himansh Kohli, Soundarya Sharma and Satish Kaushik
Release Date: October 13th, 2017
Ranchi Diaries is the story of Gudiya and her friends, who come from a small town in Ranchi. Like many young people, she dreams of becoming a pop sensation like Shakira — but her talent draws some unwanted attention for the local mafia boss, Thakur, and makes her elope with her childhood lover, Manish. The events that follow create a huge problem. To escape trouble, Gudiya and her friends try to pull off a bank heist. This plot becomes the joke of the town when they attempt it. Will it work or won’t it? There’s only one way to find out. Anupam Kher takes on the role of the mafia boss. She also produced the film and currently getting ready to promote it.
Golmaal Again
Director: Rohit Shetty
Cast: Ajay Devgan, Parineeti Chopra, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Tabu, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever and Mukesh Tiwari
Release Date: October 20th, 2017
We have made it to the fourth instalment of the Golmaal franchise, but as we all know, there’s one person missing from the cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, Rohit Shetty returns with Ajay Devgn to bring us more laughter than ever with the hit series. The extensive group still gets along really well, and the film has been much discussed already, from Ranveer Singh’s surprise entrance to Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi and Ajay Devgn’s chemistry. The cast has also been sharing photos from the set to let everyone else know how well they get along.
Secret Superstar
Director: Advait Chandan
Cast: Zaira Wasim, Abin Muhammed, Aamir Khan and Meher Vij
Release Date: October 20th, 2017
Produced by the ever-so-particular Aamir Khan Secret Superstar is the story of a young Muslim girl, Insiya, who aspires to be a singer but is restricted by her strict conservative father. She finds help in a man called Shakti Kumar, played (of course) by Khan himself. Khan’s last film, Dangal, was a hit. It was based on the empowerment of women, and Khan said at the time that young girls should not be robbed of their childhoods.
Khan is, therefore, working on yet another film about women’s liberation. “Both Dangal and this film are based on the same topic. That we look differently at our daughters. And probably we aren’t able to give the same treatment to our daughters as our sons. So, Secret Superstar is another film based on empowerment of the girl child,” he explained. He went on to add, “We should make more films for children. This film (Secret Superstar) is for youngsters but isn’t restricted to an age group. This is a family film…. It has a wider scope. When our kids were younger, we used to show them foreign animated films which are only for kids. And that is definitely something we should do. We don’t make enough films for kids in India.”
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa is a Film and TV graduate and a Radio Producer based in the UK. To follow Vallisa you can catch her on twitter @vallisac or on facebook at facebook.com/vallisac she is also an avid instagram user @vallisac ...
COMMENTS
