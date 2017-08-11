10 Bollywood Films Featuring Songs By International Artists
Anokhi Buzz List It! Aug 11, 2017
King Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal might not have been a massive hit, but featuring a song by a renowned American artist earned him some international brownie points.
The song “Phurr” is a collaboration between music director Pritam and Grammy-winning, American record producer, rapper, singer, songwriter, Diplo.
Diplo’s EDM signature is evident throughout the song while being mixed with some Bhangra, and the DJ also makes use of his signature steps in the video.
SRK wasn’t supposed to be apart of the video, up until Diplo convinced him to do it.
“I went on the set to meet him. But, he insisted on me being a part of the video, and I had to oblige,” said Khan. “He showed me some swag moves, and I just copied him.”
This is the first time the two have collaborated for a song, but the actor and musician share a close bond dating back to when Diplo visited India for a show.
“Diplo has spent a lot of time in Kolkata, so he loves India and our culture,” said Khan.
Jab Harry Met Sejal isn’t the only Bollywood film to feature some international musicians, here are 9 others:
1. Title Track – Shivaay (2016)
Ajay Devgn collaborated with UK-based popular teen band The Vamps for the title track of Shivaay, which was directed, produced and starred in by Devgn.
2. “Jaeger Bomb” – Tum Bin 2 (2016)
West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo showed his dance moves in his Bollywood debut song from Tum Bin 2, which was also a tribute to “I’m An Albatraoz” by AronChupa.
3. “Shera Di Kaum” – Speedy Singhs (2011)
This chartbuster was a collabaoration between RDB and Grammy-award-winning artist Ludacris.
4. “Chammak Challo” – Ra.One (2011)
Popular American singer-rapper Akon was roped in to make this hit for SRK’s Ra.One.
5. “Aadha Ishq” – Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)
Vocals by Italian-Canadian classical-crossover singer Natalie Di Luccio were used for this track. Di Luccio has since gone on to do more work in Bollywood.
6. “Chiggy Wiggy” – Blue (2009)
Australian singer Kylie Minogue made her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar and performed this cheeky song that took the world by surprise.
7. “Singh Is King” – Singh Is Kinng (2008)
LA-based rapper Snoop Dogg had teamed up with Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar to do the video, but had come under fire for being “culturally insensitive for dressing up as a Sikh man.”
8. “Boro Boro” – Bluffmaster (2005)
Sweden-based Iranian singer Arash re-introduced Middle Eastern music in India with this number from Bluffmaster, starring Abishek Bachchan.
9. “Dhoom Dhoom” – Dhoom (2004)
Thai pop sensation Tata Young was one of Bollywood’s earliest international artists and this song was number one in countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and more.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.india.com
Nomaan Khan
Author
After spending some time in a completely different field, Nomaan decided to drop it all and switch to Mohawk College to pursue his longtime interest in the world of Journalism. His experience working in multimedia platforms has helped him develop exceptional skills in thinking on his ...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School
-
Best Beauty Looks At The 2017 IIFA Awards
-
Top 10 Coke Studio Songs That Have Become Legendary!
-
The Black Prince & 5 Other Scintillating Soundtracks Of 2017
-
Our Best Dressed At The 2017 IIFA Awards
-
Key Investment Tips For The Single Parent
-
July 2017 Hot Bollywood Films To Watch Now!
-
10 Books By Canadian South Asian Authors You Need To Discover!
-
10 Tips To Make Your Road Trip More Tolerable
-
Hot July 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
Here's What To Expect From CBC Music's Two South Asian Web Stations
-
Tips On How To Stretch Your Wallet During Wedding Season
-
Our Hot List Of June 2017 Bollywood Films To Watch!
-
The Hottest June 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
No Dad Left Behind: Our Fabulous Father's Day 2017 Gift Guide
-
4 Key Ways To Be An Efficient Investor
-
Our List Of Bollywood's Best-Dressed At Cannes International Film Festival
-
Best Dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet
-
May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2017: 14 Gift Ideas And Tips For That Special Mom!
-
Our Must-Watch List Of May Bollywood Films
-
Top Five Must-See Docs And Bio Films This Spring!
-
Top 10 Looks At The Star-Studded 2017 Met Gala
-
5 Reasons To Read Love In The Empire
-
5 Reasons To See Anusree Roy In "Little Pretty and the Exceptional"
-
Get Reel Digital: April Hollywood Movies You Must See!
-
Cool April Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Buzz: 5 Key Strategies For Generating Retirement Income
-
Mohsin Hamid And 9 Other South Asian Authors You Need To Know Now
-
5 Iconic Fragrances That Exude The Scents of South Asia
-
Karan Johar and Other Single Celebs Embracing Parenthood
-
March 2017's Latest Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Air India All-Female Crew & 6 Others Who Made Women's History
-
Our List Of Cool March Bollywood Films To Watch
-
The Best of Milan Fashion Week: Ready-To-Wear Spring/Summer 2017
-
Cool Dating Apps Geared To Get You Action
-
10 Item Numbers To Set The Sizzle On Valentine's Day
-
Our Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2017: All Cupid-Approved!
-
February's Latest Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
February Bollywood Film Releases That You Need To Watch!
-
5 Reasons to Watch the Oscar-Nominated La La Land
-
The Women's March: A Snapshot From Around The World
-
Update Your Gadget Collection With These Hot January Releases!
-
Designers Sabyasachi & Christian Louboutin Join Forces Again
-
Top Ten Looks: New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina
-
Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
5 Reasons Why Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Is The Must-See Movie of 2016
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fashion & Style Gifts For Her, Him And The Kids
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: For People Who Love Travel And Adventure
-
5 Reasons to Watch Netflix's Obama Biopic, "Barry"
-
Top 5 Must-Watch Films at Reel Asian International Film Festival
-
Bollywood Films To Watch For In November 2016
-
7 Great Hallowe'en Movies You Might Be Too Afraid To Watch!
Anokhi Buzz
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!