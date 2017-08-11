Anokhi Buzz / List It! / 10 Bollywood Films Featuring Songs By International Artists

10 Bollywood Films Featuring Songs By International Artists

Anokhi Buzz List It! Aug 11, 2017

Nomaan Khan

King Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal might not have been a massive hit, but featuring a song by a renowned American artist earned him some international brownie points. 

The song “Phurr” is a collaboration between music director Pritam and Grammy-winning, American record producer, rapper, singer, songwriter, Diplo.

Diplo’s EDM signature is evident throughout the song while being mixed with some Bhangra, and the DJ also makes use of his signature steps in the video.

SRK wasn’t supposed to be apart of the video, up until Diplo convinced him to do it.

“I went on the set to meet him. But, he insisted on me being a part of the video, and I had to oblige,” said Khan. “He showed me some swag moves, and I just copied him.”

International
Diplo’s kids are also huge fans of King Khan, Photo Credit: www.bollywoodlife.com

This is the first time the two have collaborated for a song, but the actor and musician share a close bond dating back to when Diplo visited India for a show.

“Diplo has spent a lot of time in Kolkata, so he loves India and our culture,” said Khan.

Jab Harry Met Sejal isn’t the only Bollywood film to feature some international musicians, here are 9 others:

1. Title Track – Shivaay (2016)

Ajay Devgn collaborated with UK-based popular teen band The Vamps for the title track of Shivaay, which was directed, produced and starred in by Devgn.

2. “Jaeger Bomb” – Tum Bin 2 (2016)

West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo showed his dance moves in his Bollywood debut song from Tum Bin 2, which was also a tribute to “I’m An Albatraoz” by AronChupa.

3. “Shera Di Kaum” – Speedy Singhs (2011)

This chartbuster was a collabaoration between RDB and Grammy-award-winning artist Ludacris.

4. “Chammak Challo” – Ra.One (2011)

Popular American singer-rapper Akon was roped in to make this hit for SRK’s Ra.One.

5. “Aadha Ishq” – Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

Vocals by Italian-Canadian classical-crossover singer Natalie Di Luccio were used for this track. Di Luccio has since gone on to do more work in Bollywood.

6. “Chiggy Wiggy” – Blue (2009)

Australian singer Kylie Minogue made her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar and performed this cheeky song that took the world by surprise.

7. “Singh Is King” – Singh Is Kinng (2008)

LA-based rapper Snoop Dogg had teamed up with Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar to do the video, but had come under fire for being “culturally insensitive for dressing up as a Sikh man.”

8. “Boro Boro” – Bluffmaster (2005)

Sweden-based Iranian singer Arash re-introduced Middle Eastern music in India with this number from Bluffmaster, starring Abishek Bachchan.

9. “Dhoom Dhoom” – Dhoom (2004)

Thai pop sensation Tata Young was one of Bollywood’s earliest international artists and this song was number one in countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and more.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.india.com

