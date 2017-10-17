Anokhi Today / ANOKHI TODAY: 6 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017!

ANOKHI TODAY: 6 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017!

Anokhi Today Oct 17, 2017

Are you excited for ANOKHI MEDIA‘s upcoming gala taking place six weeks today on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at the Historic Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex in Toronto! We are very excited to bring you our signature calendar event, in celebration of the company’s 14th anniversary.

Unveiling The Cover Art Of
Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017
3rd Edition Commemorative Coffee Table Book

 We are ecstatic to unveil the final cover of the highly-awaited 3rd edition of Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List coffee table book ,which will commemorate the regional, national and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asian personalities. The print version will be launched during the awards gala, followed by the release thereafter, of the digital version worldwide.

Photo Design: An Entity Inc.

We are also happy to welcome Brar Sweets as our official dessert sponsor, who will be showcasing some of Canada’s favourite Indian desserts during the gala. These can be found at quality grocery chains such as Loblaws.

PROGRAM
6:00 PM–7:30 PM: Celebrity Red Carpet Reception
8:00 PM–10.30 PM: Awards, Fashion and Entertainment Show
10:30 PM–1:00 AM: After-Show Soirée

This year’s awardee, performer, and fashion show attendance announcements will begin soon, so stay tuned and locked in at www.AnokhiAwards.com!

Don’t Forget Our Hashtags!
Don’t forget to include us in all of your social media posts with our official list of hashtags.

Main hashtag:
#hotstarANOKHI17
Secondary hashtags:
#hotstarTheAnokhiAwards17
#hotstarTheAnokhiList17

THE FULL PORTFOLIO OF SPONSORS AND PARTNERS:
We would like to sincerely thank our current portfolio of sponsors and partners, for their invaluable support this year. For full portfolio, CLICK HERE.
Hosted ByANOKHI MEDIA
Presenting Sponsor Hotstar
Chrome Sponsor Brar Sweets
Copper Sponsors CargojetHome of Dentistry
Event Logistics ManagementThink Big Productions
Talent Management ByChic Events by Sonia 
Award Show Produced & Directed By Krista Slack 
Fashion Show Produced & Choreographed ByToronto Fashion Academy
Show Animations ByPhilip Studios 
Branding By AnEntity Inc.
Media Relations ByMediaworkss!!
Facebook Live By ANOKHI MEDIAOpen Chest TV
Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA 
Anokhi Today

Technology

October Must-Have Tech Gadgets So Good You'll Be Spooked!
Current News

Step-By-Step Candle-Lit Diwali DIY Beauty Tips

