ANOKHI TODAY: 6 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017!
Anokhi Today Oct 17, 2017
Are you excited for ANOKHI MEDIA‘s upcoming gala taking place six weeks today on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at the Historic Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex in Toronto! We are very excited to bring you our signature calendar event, in celebration of the company’s 14th anniversary.
Unveiling The Cover Art Of
Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List 2017
3rd Edition Commemorative Coffee Table Book
We are ecstatic to unveil the final cover of the highly-awaited 3rd edition of Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI List coffee table book ,which will commemorate the regional, national and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asian personalities. The print version will be launched during the awards gala, followed by the release thereafter, of the digital version worldwide.
Photo Design: An Entity Inc.
We are also happy to welcome Brar Sweets as our official dessert sponsor, who will be showcasing some of Canada’s favourite Indian desserts during the gala. These can be found at quality grocery chains such as Loblaws.
PROGRAM
6:00 PM–7:30 PM: Celebrity Red Carpet Reception
8:00 PM–10.30 PM: Awards, Fashion and Entertainment Show
10:30 PM–1:00 AM: After-Show Soirée
This year’s awardee, performer, and fashion show attendance announcements will begin soon, so stay tuned and locked in at www.AnokhiAwards.com!
Don’t Forget Our Hashtags!
Don’t forget to include us in all of your social media posts with our official list of hashtags.
Main hashtag:
#hotstarANOKHI17
Secondary hashtags:
#hotstarTheAnokhiAwards17
#hotstarTheAnokhiList17
Farah Khan
Author
Farah joined ANOKHI four years ago while finishing up her degree in English Literature and Writing at the University of Toronto. Her position since then has expanded across all departments, everything from office administration and corporate affairs, to ANOKHI’s online presence a...
