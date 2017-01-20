All Episodes / Anokhi Pulse TV / Hollywood / Interviews / New Episode / US Presidential Inauguration | xXx: The Return of Xander Cage Hits Theatres | More with Hatecopy

Dilshad Burman

Revamped and re-energized, Anokhi Pulse TV has all your bases covered from trending topics to mega newsmakers with host Dilshad Burman.
The buzz making happenings this week include President Donald Trump’s inauguration and the numerous resistance demonstrations and movements that are taking place. And xXx: The Return of Xander Cage hits theatres worldwide today, but it’s already made it’s mark in India! Plus crooner Ed Sheeran makes a spectacular comback with his new album Divide
And we’re not done yet! We’re continuing our indepth conversation with Maria Qamar aka Hatecopy. She delves deeper into how she communicates with her audience, her famous fans and her most frequent collaborator, Babbu The Painter.
Featured Image Credits:
Photo of Hatecopy art: Instagram – @Hatecopy
Photo of Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone –India Today
Photo of Donald Trump – Donald Trump Official Twitter
Photo of Ed Sheeran – Ed Sheeran Official Twitter

    Dilshad Burman is an award winning TV host and Canadian media personality. Born in Mumbai, India, she was surrounded by its creative energy and grew up with a passion for music, film and television. While completing her Bachelor of Arts in English literature from The University of Mumbai, she i...

