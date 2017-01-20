US Presidential Inauguration | xXx: The Return of Xander Cage Hits Theatres | More with Hatecopy

The buzz making happenings this week include President Donald Trump’s inauguration and the numerous resistance demonstrations and movements that are taking place. And xXx: The Return of Xander Cage hits theatres worldwide today, but it’s already made it’s mark in India! Plus crooner Ed Sheeran makes a spectacular comback with his new album Divide

And we’re not done yet! We’re continuing our indepth conversation with Maria Qamar aka Hatecopy. She delves deeper into how she communicates with her audience, her famous fans and her most frequent collaborator, Babbu The Painter.