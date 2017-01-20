Update Your Gadget Collection With These Hot January Releases!
Jan 20, 2017
It’s a whole near year, which means new technology! Looking to upgrade your favourite gadget? Here are some of the latest goodies on the market this month.
Price: $306 USD
Features: This tablet has a screen size of 8 inches with a resolution of 1536 x 2048 pixels. It boasts a resolution equivalent to 2K image quality, which definitely ensures vivid visual displays. The tablet includes 32 GB of memory and 4 GB of RAM. There’s also an 8 MP rear camera as well as a 2 MP front camera. Last but certainly not least, you get a 4680 mAh battery.
Price: $430 USD
Features: The buzz in the tech world has shared some unconfirmed details about this tablet. It has a screen size of 12.2 inches and a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. This gadget has 8 GB of RAM and a 240 GB SSD. For added convenience, there is not only a micro HDMI but also a micro USB port.
Price: $200 USD
Features: James Bond would be proud! This smartwatch is waterproof, withstanding up to 50 metres of water. The touch screen is 1.39 inches with 326 pixels per inch. Memory options include 4 GB of storage. There are also a plethora of sensors for your heart rate or GPS. Plus, this gadget has a Bluetooth function to enjoy some music whenever you like. The battery offers 48 hours worth of use.
Price: $149 USD
Features: This handy pregnancy device attaches to your belly. It’s a patch that syncs with an app to provide information about contractions. The device is accurate and ready to showcase statistics like the time between your contractions.
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah Dharmoo is a University of Toronto student majoring in Political Science and English with an ever-present passion for journalism. Particular topics of interest include health and wellness, politics, technology and pop-culture but she also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing....
