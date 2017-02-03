Anokhi Pulse TV / Bollywood / Hollywood / Interviews / Music / New Episode / Trump’s #MuslimBan Backlash | A.R. Rahman in Toronto | Zayn & Taylor Swift’s Sexy New Video

Trump’s #MuslimBan Backlash | A.R. Rahman in Toronto | Zayn & Taylor Swift’s Sexy New Video

Anokhi Pulse TV Bollywood Hollywood Interviews Music New Episode Feb 03, 2017

Dilshad Burman

by  

ANOKHI PULSE TV gets you caught up on the week’s buzz makers and newsworthy stories with host Dilshad Burman.
The trending topics this week: Zayn & Taylor Swift’s new video for ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever‘ for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack is whipping fans into a frenzy, Princes William and Harry commission a special tribute to Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death and Oscar and Grammy winning composer A.R. Rahman visits Toronto to celebrate 25 years in the film industry.
And we’re focussing our feature on the inescapable turmoil in the U.S. with the Muslim Ban and how some big names are standing up in protest including Kal Penn, Kim Kardashian and Iranian director Asghar Farhadi.
Stay tuned for more jam-packed entertainment fun on ANOKHI PULSE TV!

YT: www.YouTube.com/AnokhiPulseTV
FB:www.Facebook.com/ANOKHIMedia
TW:www.Twitter.com/ANOKHI_Media
INST:www.Instagram.com/ANOKHI_Media
WEBSITE:www.AnokhiMedia.com/pulsetv
NEWSLETTER:www.AnokhiMedia.com/Newsletter

Featured Image Credits:
Photo of Taylor Swift: YouTube – ZAYNVevo
Photo of A.R. Rahman – Anokhi Media
Photo of Donald Trump – Donald Trump Official Twitter
Photo of Princess Diana – www.Royal.co.uk

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Dilshad Burman

Dilshad Burman

    Author

    Dilshad Burman is an award winning TV host and Canadian media personality.   Born in Mumbai, India, she was surrounded by its creative energy and grew up with a passion for music, film and television. While completing her Bachelor of Arts in English literature from The University of Mumbai, she i...

    COMMENTS

    US Presidential Inauguration | xXx: The Return of Xander Cage Hits Theatres | More with Hatecopy

    Hatecopy in the house | Music to Inspire | Shahrukh Khan Bows to Political Pressure

    Star Wars returns with Rogue One | Yuvraj Singh Ties the Knot | Wes Anderson's H&M Commercial

    Toronto Reel Asian Film Festival | Komagata Maru film | Beauty & The Beast

    Leonardo Dicaprio's Before The Flood | Reel Asian Film Festival turns 20 | Bollywood Box Office Blunders

    Deepika Padukone In xXx | Ae Dil Hai Mushkil & Shivaay Set To Release | Nicki Minaj Speaks Out On Double Standards

    Kim Kardashian Robbed | India-Pakistan Ban Heads To Bollywood | #TIFF16 Director's Spotlight

    #Brangelina Divorce | Amal Clooney Takes On ISIS | #TIFF16 Festival Highlights

    #TIFF16 Films To Watch & #ANOKHI13 Highlights Part 2

    #ANOKHI13: Buzzing Moments & Award Show Highlights Pt.1

    #ANOKHI13: The Celebrities & The Celebrations

    Karen David's Fairy Tale Role | Famous Celeb Couples & Star Power Vs. Talent

    Salman Khan's Sultan Impresses | Ghostbusters Releases | #BlackLivesMatter

    IIFA 2016 Wrap-up | #IamAnImmigrant | Patriarchy In India & Bollywood

    Bollywood Crossover Stars | Chewbacca Mom Madness | Celebrity Endorsement Fiascos

    LGBTQI Celeb Support, #PrayForOrlando & Gun-Control and Celebrating Father's Day

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Anokhi Pulse TV

    Newsletter Sign Up

    Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

    Technology

    Trump's #MuslimBan Backlash | A.R. Rahman in Toronto | Zayn & Taylor Swift's Sexy New Video

    Current News
    DIY tips on a stress-free all-inclusive vacation with your parents

    Tips On A Stress-Free Beach Vacation With South Asian Parents

    FEATURED

    Business & Technology
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

    Business & Technology
    unnamed-1

    Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"

    Fashion & Beauty
    timthumb_eff.jpg

    Waris Ahluwalia & Holt Renfrew Collaborate To Create 'Uncrate India'

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Deena_Aziz_2_d4f.jpg

    Actress Deena Aziz Takes On 10 Roles In 'The Aeneid'

    Business & Technology
    verizon-cyber-security_688.png

    Protecting Your Privacy Online

    Fashion & Beauty
    JenniferAniston_d54.jpg

    Red Carpet Showstoppers At TIFF 2013

    Trending

    Bollywood
    hqdefault

    February Bollywood Film Releases That You Need To Watch!

    Our Society
    Quebec Mosque Massacre

    Quebec Mosque Massacre Leaves 6 Dead

    Bollywood

    Trump's #MuslimBan Backlash | A.R. Rahman in Toronto | Zayn & Taylor Swift's Sexy New Video

    Bollywood
    http://www.androidheadlines.com/

    February's Latest Tech Gadgets You Need Now!

    Tips & Tricks
    DIY tips on a stress-free all-inclusive vacation with your parents

    Tips On A Stress-Free Beach Vacation With South Asian Parents

    Popular

    Anokhi Buzz
    http://www.androidheadlines.com/

    February's Latest Tech Gadgets You Need Now!

    Bollywood

    Trump's #MuslimBan Backlash | A.R. Rahman in Toronto | Zayn & Taylor Swift's Sexy New Video

    Tips & Tricks
    DIY tips on a stress-free all-inclusive vacation with your parents

    Tips On A Stress-Free Beach Vacation With South Asian Parents

    Our Society
    Quebec Mosque Massacre

    Quebec Mosque Massacre Leaves 6 Dead

    Bollywood
    hqdefault

    February Bollywood Film Releases That You Need To Watch!

    List It!
    Washington, United States, Women's March Jan 21st 2017

    The Women's March: A Snapshot From Around The World