Top Ten Looks: New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
Anokhi Buzz Fashion & Beauty Trends Jan 10, 2017
Fall is finally here! But it was spring/summer 2017 in New York a few weeks ago, and fashion week is still going strong around the globe. Here are some of our top 10 looks from the runways at New York Fashion Week.
Akris – Inspired by New York artist Carmen Herrera’s 1959 painting “Blanco y Verde,” Swiss designer Albert Kriemler’s Akris S/S 17 collection featured an array of graphic and geometric printed looks that complemented deep and soft hues.
New York Fashion Week, Akris, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
New York Fashion Week, Akris, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
New York Fashion Week, Anniesa Hasibuan, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.hayatouki.com
New York Fashion Week, Anniesa Hasibuan, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.hayatouki.com
New York Fashion Week, Anniesa Hasibuan, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
New York Fashion Week, Bibhu Mohapatra, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
New York Fashion Week, Bibhu Mohapatra, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
New York Fashion Week, Brandon Maxwell, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
New York Fashion Week, Brandon Maxwell, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
New York Fashion Week, Carolina Hererra, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Christian Siriano – Finally, a designer who gets it! Siriano designs a collection that aligns with today’s demand — a collection for all women. Christian Siriano’s S/S 17 collection featured a palette of sea blue, tangerine and monochrome tones.
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
New York Fashion Week, Christian Siriano, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Marchesa – Layered, ruffled tulle gowns, fluffy silhouettes and a fairy tale aesthetic graced the runway for Marchesa‘s S/S 17 collection.
New York Fashion Week, Marchesa, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
New York Fashion Week, Marchesa, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Monique L’Hullier – L’Huillier’s S/S 17 was the edgier princess with a fairy tale style. A flesh tone beaded dress revealed a hint of badass edge while a jaw-dropping, shoulder-baring, floral lamé oozed dark romance.
New York Fashion Week, Monique L’Hullier, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
New York Fashion Week, Monique L’Hullier, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Naeem Khan – Floral motifs dominated Naeem Khan’s S/S 17 collection with sparkly embroidered florals gowns and 3D-printed dresses.
New York Fashion Week, Naeem Khan, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
New York Fashion Week, Naeem Khan, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Prabal Gurung – Gurung’s S/S 17 collection featured ultra-feminine looks. Lightweight, slouchy and sometimes body-hugging knits were definitely sexy.
New York Fashion Week, Prabal Gurung, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
New York Fashion Week, Prabal Gurung, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Tessa Johnson
Author
ANOKHI Magazine's fashion editor, Tessa Johnson is a Fashion Business Management graduate from George Brown College who started as an intern at ANOKHI Media in the fashion department, then started to test her writing skills writing travel pieces for Online Exclusives: Hotspot! Five years la...
