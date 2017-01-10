Anokhi Buzz / Fashion & Beauty / Trends / Top Ten Looks: New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017

Top Ten Looks: New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017

Jan 10, 2017

Tessa Johnson

Fall is finally here! But it was spring/summer 2017 in New York a few weeks ago, and fashion week is still going strong around the globe. Here are some of our top 10 looks from the runways at New York Fashion Week.

Akris – Inspired by New York artist Carmen Herrera’s 1959 painting “Blanco y Verde,” Swiss designer Albert Kriemler’s Akris S/S 17 collection featured an array of graphic and geometric printed looks that complemented deep and soft hues.


New York Fashion Week, Akris, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
New York Fashion Week, Akris, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Anniesa Hasibuan – History was made on the runway this season. Indonesian designer Anniesa Hasibuan‘s S/S 17 collection rocked the runway at NYFW venue Moynihan Station. Hasibuan’s collection featured a neutral palette of silk tunics, trousers, hijabs and kimonos.

New York Fashion Week, Anniesa Hasibuan, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.hayatouki.com
New York Fashion Week, Anniesa Hasibuan, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.hayatouki.com


New York Fashion Week, Anniesa Hasibuan, Spring/Summer Collection 2017

Photo Credit: www.hayatouki.com
Bibhu Mohapatra – Mohapatra’s collection was inspired by La Belle Époque period. Mohapatra opted for a playful look combining striped silk, colourful linen and printed cotton.

New York Fashion Week, Bibhu Mohapatra, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
New York Fashion Week, Bibhu Mohapatra, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Brandon Maxwell – Oh, glamour, I’ve missed you so much! Brandon Maxwell’s S/S 17 ready-to-wear collection offered razor-sharp renditions of luxury. His collection was a hit with Manhattan’s elite.

New York Fashion Week, Brandon Maxwell, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
New York Fashion Week, Brandon Maxwell, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Caroline Herrera – Celebrating 35 years in the industry, fashion maven Carolina Herrera’s S/S 17 collection of feminine elegance was a total knockout. Her refashioned denim pieces were fit for daywear and the red carpet.

New York Fashion Week, Carolina Hererra, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

New York Fashion Week, Carolina Hererra, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Christian Siriano – Finally, a designer who gets it! Siriano designs a collection that aligns with today’s demand — a collection for all women. Christian Siriano’s S/S 17 collection featured a palette of sea blue, tangerine and monochrome tones.

New York Fashion Week, Christian Siriano, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

New York Fashion Week, Christian Siriano, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Marchesa – Layered, ruffled tulle gowns, fluffy silhouettes and a fairy tale aesthetic graced the runway for Marchesa‘s S/S 17 collection.


New York Fashion Week, Marchesa, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

New York Fashion Week, Marchesa, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Monique L’Hullier – L’Huillier’s S/S 17 was the edgier princess with a fairy tale style. A flesh tone beaded dress revealed a hint of badass edge while a jaw-dropping, shoulder-baring, floral lamé oozed dark romance.


New York Fashion Week, Monique L’Hullier, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
New York Fashion Week, Monique L’Hullier, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Naeem Khan – Floral motifs dominated Naeem Khan’s S/S 17 collection with sparkly embroidered florals gowns and 3D-printed dresses.


New York Fashion Week, Naeem Khan, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
New York Fashion Week, Naeem Khan, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Prabal Gurung – Gurung’s S/S 17 collection featured ultra-feminine looks. Lightweight, slouchy and sometimes body-hugging knits were definitely sexy.


New York Fashion Week, Prabal Gurung, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
New York Fashion Week, Prabal Gurung, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.vogue.com and www.hayatouki.com 
Original Post Date: September 24, 2016
Tessa Johnson

Tessa Johnson

    Tessa Johnson is a Fashion Business Management graduate from George Brown College who started as an intern at ANOKHI Media in the fashion department, then started to test her writing skills writing travel pieces for Online Exclusives: Hotspot!

