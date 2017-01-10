Top Ten Looks: New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017

Fall is finally here! But it was spring/summer 2017 in New York a few weeks ago, and fashion week is still going strong around the globe. Here are some of our top 10 looks from the runways at New York Fashion Week.

Akris – Inspired by New York artist Carmen Herrera’s 1959 painting “Blanco y Verde,” Swiss designer Albert Kriemler’s Akris S/S 17 collection featured an array of graphic and geometric printed looks that complemented deep and soft hues.



Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com Anniesa Hasibuan – History was made on the runway this season. Indonesian designer – History was made on the runway this season. Indonesian designer Anniesa Hasibuan ‘s S/S 17 collection rocked the runway at NYFW venue Moynihan Station. Hasibuan’s collection featured a neutral palette of silk tunics, trousers, hijabs and kimonos.

Photo Credit: www.hayatouki.com

Photo Credit: www.hayatouki.com

Bibhu Mohapatra – Mohapatra’s collection was inspired by La Belle Époque period. Mohapatra opted for a playful look combining striped silk, colourful linen and printed cotton.



Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Brandon Maxwell – Oh, glamour, I’ve missed you so much! – Oh, glamour, I’ve missed you so much! Brandon Maxwell ’s S/S 17 ready-to-wear collection offered razor-sharp renditions of luxury. His collection was a hit with Manhattan’s elite.



Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Caroline Herrera – Celebrating 35 years in the industry, fashion maven and the red carpet. – Celebrating 35 years in the industry, fashion maven Carolina Herrera ’s S/S 17 collection of feminine elegance was a total knockout. Her refashioned denim pieces were fit for daywearthe red carpet.



Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Christian Siriano – Finally, a designer who gets it! Siriano designs a collection that aligns with today’s demand — a collection for all women. Christian Siriano’s S/S 17 collection featured a palette of sea blue, tangerine and monochrome tones.

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com



Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Marchesa – Layered, ruffled tulle gowns, fluffy silhouettes and a fairy tale aesthetic graced the runway for Marchesa‘s S/S 17 collection.



Photo Credit: www.vogue.com



Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Monique L’Hullier – L’Huillier’s S/S 17 was the edgier princess with a fairy tale style. A flesh tone beaded dress revealed a hint of badass edge while a jaw-dropping, shoulder-baring, floral lamé oozed dark romance.



Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Naeem Khan – Floral motifs dominated Naeem Khan’s S/S 17 collection with sparkly embroidered florals gowns and 3D-printed dresses.



Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Prabal Gurung – Gurung’s S/S 17 collection featured ultra-feminine looks. Lightweight, slouchy and sometimes body-hugging knits were definitely sexy.



Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Main Image Photo Credit: www.vogue.com and www.hayatouki.com

Original Post Date: September 24, 2016