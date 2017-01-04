Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
They say Paris is the city of love and boy did we love these top 10 looks on the runways for Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017.
Paris Fashion Week, Balenciaga, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Paris Fashion Week, Christian Dior, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Paris Fashion Week, Emanuel Ungaro, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Paris Fashion Week, Givenchy, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Paris Fashion Week, Hermes, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Paris Fashion Week, Lanvin, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Paris Fashion Week, Louis Vuitton,Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Paris Fashion Week, Manish Arora, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Paris Fashion Week, Mugler, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Paris Fashion Week, Valentino, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Main Image Credit: www.vogue.com
Original Post Date: October 22, 2016
Tessa Johnson
Author
ANOKHI Magazine's fashion editor, Tessa Johnson is a Fashion Business Management graduate from George Brown College who started as an intern at ANOKHI Media in the fashion department, then started to test her writing skills writing travel pieces for Online Exclusives: Hotspot! Five years la...
COMMENTS
