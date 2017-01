Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017

They say Paris is the city of love and boy did we love these top 10 looks on the runways for Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017.

Balenciaga: Fashion met fetish for Fashion met fetish for Balenciaga ‘s S/S 17 Collection. Designer Demna Gvasalia revived peplum styles with layers and draping. While the use of spandex fabric dazzled with flashy hues.



Paris Fashion Week, Balenciaga, Spring/Summer Collection 2017

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Paris Fashion Week, Balenciaga, Spring/Summer Collection 2017

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Christian Dior: At At Christian Dior , Maria Grazia Chiuri, stunned with her S/S 17 collection. A fencing motif was the lead but the embroidered tulle dresses and tiered skirts made the show.



Paris Fashion Week, Christian Dior, Spring/Summer Collection 2017

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Paris Fashion Week, Christian Dior, Spring/Summer Collection 2017

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Emanuel Ungaro: Ruffles were plenty at Ruffles were plenty at Emanuel Ungaro ‘s S/S 17 collection.



Paris Fashion Week, Emanuel Ungaro, Spring/Summer Collection 2017

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Paris Fashion Week, Emanuel Ungaro, Spring/Summer Collection 2017

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Givenchy: Sensuality and power was prominent at Sensuality and power was prominent at Givenchy ‘s S/S 17 collection. Though nature was the motif, models rocked sleek tresses with multi printed polka dot strip dresses and super chunky accessories with curvy silhouettes.



Paris Fashion Week, Givenchy, Spring/Summer Collection 2017

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Paris Fashion Week, Givenchy, Spring/Summer Collection 2017

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Herm è s: For For Herm è s S/S 17 essential staples kept this collection looking timeless.



Paris Fashion Week, Hermes, Spring/Summer Collection 2017

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Paris Fashion Week, Hermes, Spring/Summer Collection 2017

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Lanvin: Former Valentino designer Bouchra Jarrar debut a 1920s and ’30s inspired collection for Former Valentino designer Bouchra Jarrar debut a 1920s and ’30s inspired collection for Lanvin S/S 17. Sheer striped button floor length tunics paired well with satin pinstriped suits.



Paris Fashion Week, Lanvin, Spring/Summer Collection 2017

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Paris Fashion Week, Lanvin, Spring/Summer Collection 2017

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Louis Vuitton: Nicholas Ghesquiere reworked office attire for Nicholas Ghesquiere reworked office attire for Louis Vuitton ‘s S/S 17 collection.



Paris Fashion Week, Louis Vuitton,Spring/Summer Collection 2017

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Paris Fashion Week, Louis Vuitton,Spring/Summer Collection 2017

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Manish Arora: Manish Arora ‘s S/S 17 collection was vibrant and playful. His candy coloured separates and kaleidoscope frocks were a hit with the elite.



Paris Fashion Week, Manish Arora, Spring/Summer Collection 2017

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Paris Fashion Week, Manish Arora, Spring/Summer Collection 2017

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Mugler: stayed true to his over the top glamour style for his sporty S/S 17 collection inspired by sharks. Mugler stayed true to his over the top glamour style for his sporty S/S 17 collection inspired by sharks.



Paris Fashion Week, Mugler, Spring/Summer Collection 2017

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Paris Fashion Week, Mugler, Spring/Summer Collection 2017

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Valentino: Inspired by Hieronymus Bosch’s The Garden of Earthly Delights. Inspired by Hieronymus Bosch’s The Garden of Earthly Delights. Valentino ‘s S/S 17 collection featured punchy bi-colour ensembles and muted tones.



Paris Fashion Week, Valentino, Spring/Summer Collection 2017

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Paris Fashion Week, Valentino, Spring/Summer Collection 2017

Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Main Image Credit: www.vogue.com

Original Post Date: October 22, 2016