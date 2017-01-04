Anokhi Buzz / Anokhi DIY / Entertainment & Gossip / Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017

Tessa Johnson

They say Paris is the city of love and boy did we love these top 10 looks on the runways for Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017. 

 

Balenciaga: Fashion met fetish for Balenciaga‘s S/S 17 Collection. Designer Demna Gvasalia revived peplum styles with layers and draping. While the use of spandex fabric dazzled with flashy hues.

Paris Fashion Week, Balenciaga, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Paris Fashion Week, Balenciaga, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Christian Dior: At Christian Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri, stunned with her S/S 17 collection. A fencing motif was the lead but the embroidered tulle dresses and tiered skirts made the show.

Paris Fashion Week, Christian Dior, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Paris Fashion Week, Christian Dior, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Emanuel Ungaro: Ruffles were plenty at Emanuel Ungaro‘s S/S 17 collection.

Paris Fashion Week, Emanuel Ungaro, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Paris Fashion Week, Emanuel Ungaro, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Givenchy: Sensuality and power was prominent at Givenchy‘s S/S 17 collection. Though nature was the motif, models rocked sleek tresses with multi printed polka dot strip dresses and super chunky accessories with curvy silhouettes.

Paris Fashion Week, Givenchy, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Paris Fashion Week, Givenchy, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Hermès: For Hermès S/S 17 essential staples kept this collection looking timeless.

Paris Fashion Week, Hermes, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Paris Fashion Week, Hermes, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Lanvin: Former Valentino designer Bouchra Jarrar debut a 1920s and ’30s inspired collection for Lanvin S/S 17. Sheer striped button floor length tunics paired well with satin pinstriped suits.

Paris Fashion Week, Lanvin, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Paris Fashion Week, Lanvin, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Louis Vuitton: Nicholas Ghesquiere reworked office attire for Louis Vuitton‘s S/S 17 collection.

Paris Fashion Week, Louis Vuitton,Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Paris Fashion Week, Louis Vuitton,Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Manish Arora: Manish Arora‘s S/S 17 collection was vibrant and playful. His candy coloured separates and kaleidoscope frocks were a hit with the elite.

Paris Fashion Week, Manish Arora, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Paris Fashion Week, Manish Arora, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Mugler: Mugler stayed true to his over the top glamour style for his sporty S/S 17 collection inspired by sharks.

Paris Fashion Week, Mugler, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Paris Fashion Week, Mugler, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Valentino: Inspired by Hieronymus Bosch’s The Garden of Earthly Delights. Valentino‘s S/S 17 collection featured punchy bi-colour ensembles and muted tones.

Paris Fashion Week, Valentino, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Paris Fashion Week, Valentino, Spring/Summer Collection 2017
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Main Image Credit: www.vogue.com

Original Post Date: October 22, 2016

    Tessa Johnson

