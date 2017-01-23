The Women’s March: A Snapshot From Around The World

The Women’s March had millions of protestors congregate in cities across the United States and around the world. We take a look at this historic movement.

What does it look like when love trumps hate?

On January 21st, 2017, millions of women, men, non-binary folks and children came together around the globe to peacefully demonstrate their support for equal rights by participating in Women’s Marches. Honouring social movements and historical progress while making it clear that there’s still much work to be done, the empowering spirit for justice and unity on a wide range of human rights issues included gender, race, ethnicity and immigration. This spirit was palpable, with an estimated 673 marches worldwide.

Most of the media coverage (including live streams on social media platforms) focused on the first planned protest, which took place in Washington. The Women’s March on Washington drew over 1 million participants to D.C. Another 5 million demonstrators came together to show their support around the world.

It’s our honour to share some of the amazing photos from the record-breaking, uplifting day in support of women’s rights.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.inforum.com