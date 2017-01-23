Anokhi Buzz / List It! / Trending News / The Women’s March: A Snapshot From Around The World

The Women's March: A Snapshot From Around The World

Hina P. Ansari

The Women’s March had millions of protestors congregate in cities across the United States and around the world. We take a look at this historic movement. 

What does it look like when love trumps hate?

On January 21st, 2017, millions of women, men, non-binary folks and children came together around the globe to peacefully demonstrate their support for equal rights by participating in Women’s Marches. Honouring social movements and historical progress while making it clear that there’s still much work to be done, the empowering spirit for justice and unity on a wide range of human rights issues included gender, race, ethnicity and immigration. This spirit was palpable, with an estimated 673 marches worldwide.  

Most of the media coverage (including live streams on social media platforms) focused on the first planned protest, which took place in Washington. The Women’s March on Washington drew over 1 million participants to D.C. Another 5 million demonstrators came together to show their support around the world.

It’s our honour to share some of the amazing photos from the record-breaking, uplifting day in support of women’s rights.

 

 

Washington, United States: Women march in solidarity for equality.                          Photo Credit: www.abcnews.go.com

 

Toronto, Canada: Women march for social justice in health and equality. Photo Credit: www.cbc.ca
New Delhi, India: Women march for their right to go out without being sexually harassed. Photo Credit: www.abc.net.au
London, England: Women march to demonstrate international support. Photo Credit: www.sociallistworker.co.uk
Sydney, Australia: Women march to demonstrate international unity. Photo Credit: Brooke Mitchell/Getty Images
Mexico City, Mexico: Women march in support of love. Photo Credit: www.mexiconewsdaily.com
Antarctica: Women march in support of peace. Photo Credit: www.thehill.com

 

Los Angeles, United States: Women march for respect. Photo Credit: www.timesofindia.com

 

New Zealand: Women march for fundamental rights. Photo Credit: Twitter: Women’s March NZ
Main Image Photo Credit: www.inforum.com
