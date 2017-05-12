Anokhi Spotlight TV / Beauty & Grooming / The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa

The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa

Anokhi Spotlight TV Beauty & Grooming May 12, 2017

    Aleena Punjani

    by  

    In this episode, medical esthetician, Anuish Fariad from Infuse Medspa shares why the popular carbon facial is all the craze and the steps to achieving it. Check out all the details here and tell us what you think at . . .

    https://www.facebook.com/ANOKHIMedia/

    https://www.instagram.com/anokhi_media/

    AND here:
    http://anokhimedia.com/

    Home

    See you soon for another FAB episode of ANOKHI Spotlight TV 🙂

    TAGS

    , , , ,

      COMMENTS

      YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

      Anokhi Spotlight TV

      Newsletter Sign Up

      Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

        Technology
        May tech gadgets

        May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

        Current News
        STOP Diabetes

        STOP Diabetes Foundation Focuses On Crucial South Asian Awareness of "The Silent Killer"

        FEATURED

        Business & Technology
        Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

        Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

        Business & Technology

        Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"

        Fashion & Beauty

        Waris Ahluwalia & Holt Renfrew Collaborate To Create 'Uncrate India'

        Culture & Lifestyle

        Actress Deena Aziz Takes On 10 Roles In 'The Aeneid'

        Business & Technology

        Protecting Your Privacy Online

        Fashion & Beauty

        Red Carpet Showstoppers At TIFF 2013

        Trending

        Anokhi Buzz

        Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2017: 14 Gift Ideas And Tips For That Special Mom!

        Fashion & Beauty

        Check Out Our Favourite Spring 2017 Nail Trends!

        Fashion & Beauty
        Mother's Day

        Give Your Mom The Royal Treatment At The Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel

        Our Society
        STOP Diabetes

        STOP Diabetes Foundation Focuses On Crucial South Asian Awareness of "The Silent Killer"

        Our Society

        The Story Behind Vasanti Cosmetics' Beautiful Vision

        Our Society
        May tech gadgets

        May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

        Popular

        Anokhi Buzz
        May tech gadgets

        May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

        Anokhi Buzz

        Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2017: 14 Gift Ideas And Tips For That Special Mom!

        Anokhi Buzz

        The Story Behind Vasanti Cosmetics' Beautiful Vision

        Beauty & Grooming

        The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa

        Fashion & Style

        Gotta Have Accessories For Spring/Summer

        Our Society
        STOP Diabetes

        STOP Diabetes Foundation Focuses On Crucial South Asian Awareness of "The Silent Killer"