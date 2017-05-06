All Episodes / Anokhi Pulse TV / New Episode / T.A.P.E. This Is My Beauty: A Day of Empowerment and Upliftment

T.A.P.E. This Is My Beauty: A Day of Empowerment and Upliftment

All Episodes Anokhi Pulse TV New Episode May 06, 2017

    Dilshad Burman

    by  

    We’ve got a very special episode of ANOKHI PULSE TV this week!
    The Anokhi Prestige Experience inaugural spring event This Is My Beauty was a phenomenal success! Members enjoyed a truly beautiful day full of support, inspiration and female empowerment. From skincare and makeup to finding your inner beauty and strength, the speakers and panelists covered it all!
    Check out our full wrap up on #ThisIsMyBeauty2017
    TAGS
      Dilshad Burman

      Dilshad Burman

        Author

        Dilshad Burman is an award winning TV host and Canadian media personality.   Born in Mumbai, India, she was surrounded by its creative energy and grew up with a passion for music, film and television. While completing her Bachelor of Arts in English literature from The University of Mumbai, she i...

        COMMENTS

        YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

        Anokhi Pulse TV

        Newsletter Sign Up

        Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

          Technology
          May tech gadgets

          May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

          Current News
          STOP Diabetes

          STOP Diabetes Foundation Focuses On Crucial South Asian Awareness of "The Silent Killer"

          FEATURED

          Business & Technology
          Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

          Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

          Business & Technology

          Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"

          Fashion & Beauty

          Waris Ahluwalia & Holt Renfrew Collaborate To Create 'Uncrate India'

          Culture & Lifestyle

          Actress Deena Aziz Takes On 10 Roles In 'The Aeneid'

          Business & Technology

          Protecting Your Privacy Online

          Fashion & Beauty

          Red Carpet Showstoppers At TIFF 2013

          Trending

          Anokhi Buzz

          Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2017: 14 Gift Ideas And Tips For That Special Mom!

          Fashion & Beauty

          Check Out Our Favourite Spring 2017 Nail Trends!

          Fashion & Beauty
          Mother's Day

          Give Your Mom The Royal Treatment At The Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel

          Our Society
          STOP Diabetes

          STOP Diabetes Foundation Focuses On Crucial South Asian Awareness of "The Silent Killer"

          Our Society

          The Story Behind Vasanti Cosmetics' Beautiful Vision

          Our Society
          May tech gadgets

          May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

          Popular

          Anokhi Buzz
          May tech gadgets

          May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

          Anokhi Buzz

          Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2017: 14 Gift Ideas And Tips For That Special Mom!

          Anokhi Buzz

          The Story Behind Vasanti Cosmetics' Beautiful Vision

          Beauty & Grooming

          The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa

          Fashion & Style

          Gotta Have Accessories For Spring/Summer

          Our Society
          STOP Diabetes

          STOP Diabetes Foundation Focuses On Crucial South Asian Awareness of "The Silent Killer"