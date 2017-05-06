All Episodes / Anokhi Pulse TV / New Episode / T.A.P.E. This Is My Beauty: A Day of Empowerment and Upliftment
T.A.P.E. This Is My Beauty: A Day of Empowerment and Upliftment
We’ve got a very special episode of ANOKHI PULSE TV this week!
The Anokhi Prestige Experience inaugural spring event This Is My Beauty was a phenomenal success! Members enjoyed a truly beautiful day full of support, inspiration and female empowerment. From skincare and makeup to finding your inner beauty and strength, the speakers and panelists covered it all!
Check out our full wrap up on #ThisIsMyBeauty2017
Dilshad Burman
Dilshad Burman is an award winning TV host and Canadian media personality. Born in Mumbai, India, she was surrounded by its creative energy and grew up with a passion for music, film and television. While completing her Bachelor of Arts in English literature from The University of Mumbai, she i...
