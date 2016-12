Star Wars returns with Rogue One | Yuvraj Singh Ties the Knot | Wes Anderson’s H&M Commercial

In our revamped new avatar of Anokhi Pulse TV we’ve got the week’s buzzing headlines plus an in depth look at the week’s big newsmaker with host Dilshad Burman

And our Feature story this week takes you to a galaxy far far away! As Rogue One: A Star Wars Story gets set for release on December 16th, we take a look at the history of the franchise and British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed ‘s role in the film.

Stay tuned for more jam-packed entertainment fun on ANOKHI PULSE TV!