Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling Among The Highest Paid Television Actresses In The World
Anokhi Today Entertainment & Gossip Hollywood Dec 31, 2016
Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Indian-American actress Mindy Kaling are earning some serious primetime bucks.
Forbes released the list of highest paid TV actresses in the world and taking the third spot is Mindy Kaling with $15 million US while scoring the eighth spot is our very own Priyanka Chopra who earned $11 million US. Chopra is the first Indian to earn this coveted title on Forbes’ list of highest paid TV actresses.
She has long reigned in Bollywood since she won the Miss World title in 2000, but her claim to fame didn’t stop there. That was just the beginning as the 34-year-old actress earned the Bollywood Best Actress award for several films, including Fashion and Barfi! She then paved her way into Hollywood by voicing the role of Ishani in Disney’s Planes and, last year, she landed a lead role as Alex Parrish on ABC’s Quantico. She is currently shooting the second season of the popular show which earned her a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series. She also bagged the role of Victoria Leeds in the movie Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, making it her first Hollywood movie.
The first spot went to Sofia Vergara who has managed to top the list for the fifth consecutive year with $43 million US for playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on ABC’s Modern Family. Of course, along with the series, her several endorsements have elevated her to the top spot, earning almost $20 million more than Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco who earned $24.5 million US.
Mindy Kaling earned $15 million US from writing and starring in the hit comedy, The Mindy Project. This also includes her book deal that she signed last year. Earlier this year at the 41st Gracie Awards, Mindy said: “For years and years, the role of the lead actress on a sitcom was to do two things: look amazing and to make one-third of what my male co-star makes. So I want to be clear, I do always look amazing on the show, and no man on my show makes more money than me.”
Photo Credit: Paste Magazine
Main Image Photo Credit: Elle.com
Original Post Date: September 20, 2016
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska is a passionate writer/blogger. Being born and raised in Dubai, this twenty-something is now exploring her new hometown, Toronto. She has a passion for fashion, entertainment and pop culture. Her portfolio includes a tete-a-tete with Nelly Furtado, Veronica Chail, Hema Malini, Sonu So...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Shantanu & Nikhil's Pellet Injury Makeup Creates Outrage
-
Regal Star-Studded 50th Birthday Bash For Designer Manish Malhotra
-
Pakistan's First Transgender Model Makes Her Fashionable Mark
-
Priyanka Chopra Launches Her Latest Feature Production, Sarvann, In Toronto
-
Mumbai Hosted The Global Citizen Festival With Coldplay And It Was Epic
-
Bollywood Actress Mallika Sherawat Attacked With Tear Gas & Robbed In Paris
-
Salman Khan To Produce Feature Film Based On Komagata Maru Incident
-
Donald Trump Wins 2016 United States Presidential Election
-
Mariah Carey Rings In Christmas At Hudson Bay And Saks 5th Avenue
-
ANOKHI MEDIA Launches Exciting "New Look" Website With An Array Of Branded Content!
-
Trump woos Indian voters with Diwali Celebrations and New Campaign Ad
-
Lahore Literary Festival Slated For Debut At The British Museum
-
How A Young Bengaluru Footballer Is Making History
-
Madonna Narrates Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy's Short Film About Qandeel Baloch Honour Killing
-
The Latest On India's IRS Call Center Tax Scandal: Over $1 Million US Stolen!
-
Pakistan Responds To IMPPA With A Ban On Bollywood Films Nationwide
-
Bollywood Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee Slams Indian Show For Poking Fun At Her Skin Tone
-
Fawad Khan And Other Pakistani Artists Under Threat In India?
-
Priyanka Chopra And Aziz Ansari Bring Diversity To The Emmy Awards
-
Coldplay Is Finally India-Bound For A Massive Show!
-
'All Muslims Are Terrorists,' Says French Restaurateur Refusing to Serve Muslim Customers
-
India Makes World's First Leprosy Vaccine
-
Bardish Chagger Becomes First Female Government House Leader In Canadian History
-
SRK Detained At LAX...Again!
-
Ranveer Singh's Next Role With Rohit Shetty Is Not What You'll Expect!!!
-
Young Pakistani Filmmaker Gets One Step Closer To The Oscars
-
Lilly Singh Scores Big at the Teen Choice Awards 2016
-
Pakistani Social Media Star Qandeel Baloch Dies In Honour Killing
-
Shah Rukh Khan & Akshay Kumar Among Forbes' 100 Highest-Paid Celebs
-
The Spice Girls 'Wannabe' Video Gets Rebooted With Next-Level Empowerment Message
-
Bangladesh In Mourning After Deadly Dhaka Attack
-
Pakistani Clerics Approve Transgender Marriage Under Islamic Law
-
Big Fat Indian Fairytale Wedding For Royals
-
#IIFA2016 Award Show Highlights
-
Indian Cricket Team Lands A New Head Coach
-
International Leaders To Unite Against Islamophobia In Europe
-
Is Salman Khan Really In The Dark About Rape?
-
South Asian Brothers Headed To Jail For Fraud
-
Indian Air Force Inducts First Batch Of Female Fighter Pilots
-
Bollywood's Nimrat Kaur Shines On Latest American TV Show
-
Parched: A Tale Of Ordinary Women Standing Up Against Misogyny And Repression
-
British Asian Author Takes On Rape And Upholding Family Honour
-
PM Modi Faces Backlash After Tweeting About Orlando Massacre
-
How To Sound Like An Expert On The Euro 2016
-
Brahman Naman: A Netflix Original About Nerds, Sex, And Road Trips
-
Netflix Caters To India With New Series On The Underworld Of Mumbai
-
Celebrity Clasico 2016: Bollywood Stars Go Up Against Cricket Icons
-
Buses In India Get Panic Buttons To Curb Violence Against Women
-
#TryBeatingMeLightly: Pakistani Women React To 'Gentle Beating' Bill
-
Johnny Depp's Alice Through The Looking Glass Boycotted After Allegations Of Domestic Abuse
-
Punjabi Stars Slug It Out With Box Cricket League Punjab 2016
-
The Heartwrenching Fate Of Pakistan's Transgender Community
-
World Partnership Walk 2016: For Hope, Education, And Opportunities
-
Billboard Music Awards 2016: The Tears, The Trophies And The Tributes
-
India Swelters As Temperatures Rise To Record-Breaking Numbers
-
Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Apologizes For 'Great Injustice' Of Komagata Maru
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!