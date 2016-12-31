Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling Among The Highest Paid Television Actresses In The World

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Indian-American actress Mindy Kaling are earning some serious primetime bucks.

Forbes released the list of highest paid TV actresses in the world and taking the third spot is Mindy Kaling with $15 million US while scoring the eighth spot is our very own Priyanka Chopra who earned $11 million US. Chopra is the first Indian to earn this coveted title on Forbes’ list of highest paid TV actresses.

She has long reigned in Bollywood since she won the Miss World title in 2000, but her claim to fame didn’t stop there. That was just the beginning as the 34-year-old actress earned the Bollywood Best Actress award for several films, including Fashion and Barfi! She then paved her way into Hollywood by voicing the role of Ishani in Disney’s Planes and, last year, she landed a lead role as Alex Parrish on ABC’s Quantico. She is currently shooting the second season of the popular show which earned her a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series. She also bagged the role of Victoria Leeds in the movie Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, making it her first Hollywood movie.

The first spot went to Sofia Vergara who has managed to top the list for the fifth consecutive year with $43 million US for playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on ABC’s Modern Family. Of course, along with the series, her several endorsements have elevated her to the top spot, earning almost $20 million more than Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco who earned $24.5 million US.

Mindy Kaling earned $15 million US from writing and starring in the hit comedy, The Mindy Project. This also includes her book deal that she signed last year. Earlier this year at the 41st Gracie Awards, Mindy said: “For years and years, the role of the lead actress on a sitcom was to do two things: look amazing and to make one-third of what my male co-star makes. So I want to be clear, I do always look amazing on the show, and no man on my show makes more money than me.”

Mindy Kaling

Photo Credit: Paste Magazine

She jumped to the third spot from her eight position last year. Taking the fourth and fifth spot is a tie between Ellen Pompeo, who has long lead the popular Shonda Rhimes series Grey’s Anatomy, and Mariska Hargitay, who stars on Law & Order: SVU. They both earned $14.5 million US. While Scandal actress Kerry Washington earned $13.5 million US at the sixth spot, Stana Katic scored the seventh position with $12 million US for Castle.

Main Image Photo Credit: Elle.com

Original Post Date: September 20, 2016