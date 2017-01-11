OCTV: TIFF 2016: Dilip Mehta Reveals His Thoughts About Sunny Leone

Celebrated photojournalist and filmmaker Dilip Mehta, spent 2.5 years with superstar Sunny Leone, in an effort to bring to life her most vulnerable and intimate life experiences in his latest documentary feature, Mostly Sunny.

[blockquote]Without bias, judgement, or prejudice, Dilip depicts aspects of her life that show the star in ways that she has never been seen before.[/blockquote]

I had the wonderful opportunity to sit down and chat with Dilip about what he found fascinating about the Sunny Leone phenomenon and so much more.

