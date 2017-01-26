OCTV: Seema Gill Reveals Her Breast Cancer Journey- PT 2
Open Chest TV Jan 26, 2017
In a new series called OPEN CHEST INSPIRATION, I speak to everyday people like Seema Gill, breast cancer survivor, who have extraordinary stories of inspiration that I feel need to be shared to motivate us in our most challenging moments. My first such interview is with the outstandingly likeable Seema Gill in this second part of a two part interview . . .
At first glance, Seema Gill’s life may seem picture perfect and it is! She’s a successful, intelligent woman with depth and she has a supportive husband to match and two beautiful daughters who have acted as spiritual guides. Seema is happy and wears a smile on her face everyday! But when you meet her and talk to her about life, inspiration and struggles…she opens up with a story one may not expect to hear from her.Seema is a breast cancer graduate. The past few years, her life has been filled with many peaks and valleys and many tests, but she’s survived with flying colors and with the support of her wonderful family.
The journey has not been easy, but Seema speaks about her experience with such gratitude and happiness that it’s infectious.
In this second part of 2-part interview with Seema, I get the opportunity to meet the woman behind the struggle. Seema talks about living life after cancer, connecting with her family on a deeper level with her loved ones and the tools, resources and tips she believes is important for any woman to know as she lives her life and discoveries new things about her body each day. Seema also shares her personal advocacy for cancer treatments available on the market today and shares her opinion on the hot button topic and controversial use cannabis oil.
In case you missed it, be sure to check out Part 1 of my interview with Seema where she opens up to me about the various personal moments that led to her cancer discovery, how she broke the news to her family and how her family as an entire unit coped and survived together. Seema also talks to me about her innate spiritual journey as a woman and show the past few years have been a blessing and a eye-opening experience.
Enjoy!
