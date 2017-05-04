Business / Open Chest TV / OCTV: Dragon’s Den Star Joe Mimran On Fashion & Investing

OCTV: Dragon’s Den Star Joe Mimran On Fashion & Investing

Business Open Chest TV May 04, 2017

    Aleena Punjani

    by  

    Joe Mimran is Canada’s fashion retail king, being the genius behind brands like Club Monaco and Joe Fresh. There’s no wonder then that he was asked to partake as a “Dragon” on CBC’s popular investment show, Dragon’s Den.

    I had the immense pleasure of chatting with him about the climate of fashion in Canada, as well as the criteria that he looks for to consider investing in.

    Check out his intel right here!

    ENJOY!
    Raj Girn XO

    Open Chest TV

