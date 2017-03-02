Business / Inspiration / Media / Open Chest TV / OCTV: CBC’s Ian Hanomansing On Diversity In Media

OCTV: CBC’s Ian Hanomansing On Diversity In Media

Business Inspiration Media Open Chest TV Mar 02, 2017

Aleena Punjani

by  

CBC’s longtime anchor and journalist, Ian Hanomansing chatted with me about how he entered journalism without a formal journalism degree, and how the media landscape has changed since his foray three decades ago.

He also discusses the idea of diversity and gives his guidance on what to do when starting out.

Great insights from one of Canada’s longest running on air South Asian personalities!

ENJOY!

Raj Girn

