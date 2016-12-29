Manners At A Marriage: How To Be A Wonderful Wedding Guest
Anokhi DIY Our Society Tips & Tricks Galore Dec 29, 2016
Yes, we all have THAT guest! To avoid those moments, check out our DIY list on proper wedding guest etiquette.
Months of planning and thousands of dollars have been spent to create a wedding day the bride and groom will cherish. The occasion is supposed to be about the blissful union between partners and the joining of their families. A large part of the excitement is based around the idea of celebrating with valued family and friends. Careful attention is paid to venue, food and entertainment choices to give guests an enjoyable experience. Despite all the hard work, wedding days may have a bump (or two) in the road. Challenges can turn what’s supposed to be a dream day into a stressful event; what can guests do to help ensure the couple have an amazing day? Be a wonderful wedding guest.
Read on for tips on wedding guest etiquette:
Do RSVP. There’s a cost for food/drink and space limitations. Be considerate by responding to invites in a timely fashion.
Don’t bring additional guests. Unfortunately, some read an invite that says two guests as an open invitation to bring their family of seven. Respect the limitations set by the hosts.
Do be on time. Late comers can delay the couple’s entry. Keep in mind they have a busy day and usually take photographs in between events. Don’t hold them back.
Don’t interrupt if you are late. We get it, things happen. If you’re behind, keep your entry quick, quiet and ensure your phone is off.
Don’t be a gossiping guest.
Photo Credit: www.metroweddings.in
Do capture moments. A few pictures and videos, especially candid ones, are always fun and usually greatly appreciated when shared with the couple. (Wait about a week for things to slow down for them).
Don’t make it about you. The couple doesn’t have time to take multiple pictures that capture your perfect angle. Be cautious taking video as well. Ask the guests around you if they are comfortable. Remember not everyone wants to be taped when dancing with drink in hand.
Do bring a gift. If there’s a registry, stick to it. If not, give a fair amount of cash. The days of $51 as a present are long gone.
Don’t talk during speeches. We understand some are long (and even boring) but remember they are written with love. Stay well-mannered and daydream about cake instead of chattering with others.
Do remember that a wedding is about love first and the party second. Don’t attend as a party critique. Keep the purpose of the day in perspective. Focus and highlight on the positives.
Don’t complain. If you feel something is lacking or unorganized, keep it to yourself. Friends are supposed to lift each other up, not bring each other down, especially on such special days.
Main Image Photo Credit: Pinterest
Original Post Date: October 20, 2016
Rachna Sethi
Author
From evening parties to morning prayers, from corporate strategy to chocolate smuggling, Rachna has a thirst for living life with a work/play balance. After years in Management, Rachna packed her bags and moved to Europe for adventure, international work experience and the search for life&rsquo...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Today's Latest Trend For People On-The-Go: A Meal In A Mug
-
DIY: Nutella Hot Chocolate With Desi Flair!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Decor And Gift Ideas For The Home
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products and Tips!
-
Review Of Cover FX Contour Kits With Tips!
-
M.A.C Celebrates Diwali With Limited Edition Palette
-
Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
10 On-Screen Bollywood #CoupleGoals
-
DIY: How To Make A Table Top Paper Craft Diwali Lantern
-
DIY: Tips On Getting Your Skin Colour Corrected
-
Madonna Narrates Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy's Short Film About Qandeel Baloch Honour Killing
-
DIY How To Make Cool Diyas For Diwali
-
5 Reasons Why Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Is The Must-See Movie of 2016
-
The Latest On India's IRS Call Center Tax Scandal: Over $1 Million US Stolen!
-
5 Reasons To Watch India In A Day
-
3 DIY Fall Scents For Your Home
-
Pakistan Responds To IMPPA With A Ban On Bollywood Films Nationwide
-
Bollywood Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee Slams Indian Show For Poking Fun At Her Skin Tone
-
DIY: Masala Chai Recipes With A Twist
-
Bollywood Films To Check Out This October
-
Fawad Khan And Other Pakistani Artists Under Threat In India?
-
Top Ten Looks: New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
#TIFF16 Red Carpet Style Highlights: The Looks We Loved From The Toronto International Film Festival
-
Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina
-
DIY: White Fish With Tomato And Herb Salsa Recipe
-
Priyanka Chopra And Aziz Ansari Bring Diversity To The Emmy Awards
-
DIY: Make Delicious Onion Rings Desi Style!
-
Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling Among The Highest Paid Television Actresses In The World
-
South Asian Films Creating Buzz At #TIFF2016
-
Coldplay Is Finally India-Bound For A Massive Show!
-
5 Reasons To Watch "Baar Baar Dekho"
-
Get Reel: Films To Watch At This Year's Toronto International Film Festival 2016
-
DIY: Handy Cleaning Tips For Your Silver, Brass And More!
-
M.I.A. & Zayn Malik Join Forces For 'Freedun'
-
Bollywood Films To Watch In September 2016
-
'All Muslims Are Terrorists,' Says French Restaurateur Refusing to Serve Muslim Customers
-
DIY: 3 Ways To Wear Glitter Makeup As An Adult
-
10 Pakistani Singers Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood
-
5 Reasons Why Tiger Shroff Gives Us Goals In "A Flying Jatt"
-
India Makes World's First Leprosy Vaccine
-
DIY: How to Preserve Five Common South Asian Ingredients
-
Bardish Chagger Becomes First Female Government House Leader In Canadian History
-
SRK Detained At LAX...Again!
-
10 Indian Singers Killing It On YouTube
-
DIY Recipe: Pasta Sauce With Sausage, Basil and Olive Oil
-
4 Hot Gadgets That You Need This October
-
10 Back To School Apps To Make Life Easier
-
Ranveer Singh's Next Role With Rohit Shetty Is Not What You'll Expect!!!
-
4 Female Olympians Going Down In History
-
DIY: Spicy South Asian Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool
-
Brown Skin Needs Sun Protection, Too
-
Young Pakistani Filmmaker Gets One Step Closer To The Oscars
-
Lilly Singh Scores Big at the Teen Choice Awards 2016
-
15 Celebs Who Got Creative With Viral Prisma Photo App
-
DIY: Give Boring Table Top Trivets An Earthy Facelift
-
Could Arjun Be The Next Jay Sean?
Anokhi DIY
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!