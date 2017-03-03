All Episodes / Anokhi Pulse TV / Bollywood / Hollywood / Interviews / New Episode / James and the Giant Peach | ‘Moonlight’s’ men model Calvin Klein | Hrithik Roshan’s Workout Regime

ANOKHI PULSE TV has you covered with trending topics and noteworthy newsmakers from Hollywood, Bollywood and beyond!
On our radar this week: Moonlight took 3 Oscars this year and they’re not done yet! The leading men are turning up the heat as the stars of the new Calvin Klein underwear campaign! Across the pond,  Queen Elizabeth II launched the ‘UK – India Year of Culture‘ to help celebrate 70 years of Indian Independence and Hrithik Roshan is showing everyone how to get his rocking bod!
And our feature story this week turns the spotlight on the Young People’s Theatre production of James and the Giant Peach. Host Dilshad Burman sits down with  Matt Nethersole and Shruti Kothari to chat about the show and lots more!
Stay tuned for more jam-packed entertainment fun on ANOKHI PULSE TV!

Featured Image Credits:
Photo of Matt Nethersole and Shruti Kothari: ANOKHI Media
Photo of Hrithik Roshan: Hrithik Roshan Facebook Page
Photo of Queen Elizabeth – www.Royal.uk
Photo of Mahershala Ali – Calvin Klein 

    Dilshad Burman is an award winning TV host and Canadian media personality. Born in Mumbai, India, she was surrounded by its creative energy and grew up with a passion for music, film and television.

