Anokhi Pulse TV / Interviews / New Episode / Hatecopy in the house | Music to Inspire | Shahrukh Khan Bows to Political Pressure

Hatecopy in the house | Music to Inspire | Shahrukh Khan Bows to Political Pressure

Anokhi Pulse TV Interviews New Episode Dec 16, 2016

Dilshad Burman

by  

In our fresh new version of Anokhi Pulse TV we’ve got the trending headlines from the week plus an in depth look at what’s making news with host Dilshad Burman.
On our radar this week:
Music producer Sammy Chand teams up with actor Maulik Pancholy to collaborate on an anti-bullying album in conjunction with the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Plus Shahrukh Khan appeases political powers, saying he will not hire Pakistani artists and Shameless actress Emmy Rossum demands equal pay for her role on the hit SHOWTIME show.
And that’s not all – we’ve also got a special one on one chat with contemporary artist Maria Qamar aka Hatecopy in the ANOKHI studios.
Stay tuned for more jam-packed entertainment fun on ANOKHI PULSE TV!

Featured Image Credits:
Photo of Hatecopy art: Instagram – @Hatecopy
Photo of Shahrukh Khan – Red Chillies Entertainment
Photo of Emmy Rossum – Emmy Rossum Official Facebook Page
Photo of Music To Inspire The Movement Against Bullying album cover – Rukus Avenue

 

Dilshad Burman

Dilshad Burman

    Dilshad Burman is an award winning TV host and Canadian media personality. Born in Mumbai, India, she was surrounded by its creative energy and grew up with a passion for music, film and television.

    COMMENTS

    Anokhi Pulse TV

