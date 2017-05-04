Anokhi Spotlight TV / Fashion & Style / Gotta Have Accessories For Spring/Summer

Gotta Have Accessories For Spring/Summer

Anokhi Spotlight TV Fashion & Style May 04, 2017

    Aleena Punjani

    by  

    We are back with well-known womenswear fashion designer and image consultant, Alia Qureshi, who has shown her diverse collections on the runways of New York Fashion Week, the Bollywood Awards, and many more shows around the world. On this episode of ANOKHI Spotlight TV, Alia gives us the rundown of her absolute favourite “gotta have” spring accessories.

    She has custom designed couture looks for both Hollywood and Bollywood alike, and her latest whimsical Bohemian tunics and kaftan collections ‘Shannalina’ can be seen and purchased online at www.Shannalina.com. And if you’re looking for that special red carpet showstopper or getting ready to plan your bridal trousseau, you can visit her custom couture collection at www.AliaQureshi.com.

    Check out her tips here and tell us what you think!

