Straight from Daadi’s cabinet we have the best cold-fighting drink  you can make at home! 

We’re still in the midst of cold and flu season and there are at least a couple of months left to go. If you find yourself struggling with the sniffles, we’ve got a simple home remedy you can make with ingredients you likely already have in your kitchen. Try our tried and tested recipe, passed down for generations, to alleviate those pesky coughs and sneezes due to cold.

Ingredients
4-inch piece of fresh ginger root
1 tablespoon pure honey (organic Manuka honey works best.)
½ teaspoon turmeric

DIY: Daadi’s Homemade Cold & Cough Remedy ingredients
Only three ingredients needed which can easily be found in your kitchen. Photo Credit: Dilshad Burman

 

Method

  • Peel the ginger and grate it finely.
  • Squeeze out the juice from the grated ginger using a fine tea strainer or cheese cloth.
DIY: Daadi’s Homemade Cold & Cough Remedy ingredients
Grate the ginger and squeeze the juice through a tea strainer. Photo Credit: Dilshad Burman
  • Mix together three tablespoons of the ginger juice with the honey, turmeric and salt in a microwave safe cup or bowl. Any remaining ginger juice can be stored in the fridge for up to 3 days.
  • Heat the mixture in the microwave for 8-10 seconds and drink it as warm as possible. It should be hot enough to be soothing, but careful not to scald your tongue.
DIY: Daadi’s Homemade Cold & Cough Remedy ingredients
Mix three tablespoons of ginger juice with the other ingredients. Photo Credit: Dilshad Burman
  • Note: To heat on a stove top do not place directly on the flame or element. Heat 2-3 inches of water in a pot/pan. Mix ingredients in a heat safe bowl and place the bowl in the hot water, stirring the mixture as it heats.
DIY: Daadi’s Homemade Cold & Cough Remedy ingredients
Use the “double boil” method to heat on a stove top. Photo Credit: Dilshad Burman

The spicy ginger will make your ears pop. What it’s actually doing is clearing the congestion in your airways, flushing out toxins and helping fight bacteria. Honey helps soothe and suppress a cough while turmeric is a well-known anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial agent. Definitely a home remedy home run and a worthy cold warrior.

Main Image Photo Credit: Dilshad Burman

