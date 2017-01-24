DIY: Battle Your Cold With This Indian Hot Drink Recipe
Anokhi DIY Awesome Recipes Tips & Tricks Galore Jan 24, 2017
Straight from Daadi’s cabinet we have the best cold-fighting drink you can make at home!
We’re still in the midst of cold and flu season and there are at least a couple of months left to go. If you find yourself struggling with the sniffles, we’ve got a simple home remedy you can make with ingredients you likely already have in your kitchen. Try our tried and tested recipe, passed down for generations, to alleviate those pesky coughs and sneezes due to cold.
Ingredients
4-inch piece of fresh ginger root
1 tablespoon pure honey (organic Manuka honey works best.)
½ teaspoon turmeric
Method
- Peel the ginger and grate it finely.
- Squeeze out the juice from the grated ginger using a fine tea strainer or cheese cloth.
- Mix together three tablespoons of the ginger juice with the honey, turmeric and salt in a microwave safe cup or bowl. Any remaining ginger juice can be stored in the fridge for up to 3 days.
- Heat the mixture in the microwave for 8-10 seconds and drink it as warm as possible. It should be hot enough to be soothing, but careful not to scald your tongue.
- Note: To heat on a stove top do not place directly on the flame or element. Heat 2-3 inches of water in a pot/pan. Mix ingredients in a heat safe bowl and place the bowl in the hot water, stirring the mixture as it heats.
The spicy ginger will make your ears pop. What it’s actually doing is clearing the congestion in your airways, flushing out toxins and helping fight bacteria. Honey helps soothe and suppress a cough while turmeric is a well-known anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial agent. Definitely a home remedy home run and a worthy cold warrior.
Main Image Photo Credit: Dilshad Burman
Dilshad Burman
Author
Dilshad Burman is an award winning TV host and Canadian media personality. Born in Mumbai, India, she was surrounded by its creative energy and grew up with a passion for music, film and television. While completing her Bachelor of Arts in English literature from The University of Mumbai, she i...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
DIY: Warm Up With This Hearty Vegetarian Daal Recipe
-
DIY Recipe: Pasta Sauce With Sausage, Basil and Olive Oil
-
DIY: 3 Ways To Wear Glitter Makeup As An Adult
-
DIY: Tips On Getting Your Skin Colour Corrected
-
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina
-
DIY: Handy Cleaning Tips For Your Silver, Brass And More!
-
Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
Review Of Cover FX Contour Kits With Tips!
-
Manners At A Marriage: How To Be A Wonderful Wedding Guest
-
Today's Latest Trend For People On-The-Go: A Meal In A Mug
-
DIY: Nutella Hot Chocolate With Desi Flair!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Decor And Gift Ideas For The Home
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products and Tips!
-
M.A.C Celebrates Diwali With Limited Edition Palette
-
10 On-Screen Bollywood #CoupleGoals
-
DIY: How To Make A Table Top Paper Craft Diwali Lantern
-
Madonna Narrates Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy's Short Film About Qandeel Baloch Honour Killing
-
DIY How To Make Cool Diyas For Diwali
-
The Latest On India's IRS Call Center Tax Scandal: Over $1 Million US Stolen!
-
5 Reasons To Watch India In A Day
-
3 DIY Fall Scents For Your Home
-
Pakistan Responds To IMPPA With A Ban On Bollywood Films Nationwide
-
Bollywood Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee Slams Indian Show For Poking Fun At Her Skin Tone
-
DIY: Masala Chai Recipes With A Twist
-
Bollywood Films To Check Out This October
-
Fawad Khan And Other Pakistani Artists Under Threat In India?
-
#TIFF16 Red Carpet Style Highlights: The Looks We Loved From The Toronto International Film Festival
-
DIY: White Fish With Tomato And Herb Salsa Recipe
-
Priyanka Chopra And Aziz Ansari Bring Diversity To The Emmy Awards
-
DIY: Make Delicious Onion Rings Desi Style!
-
South Asian Films Creating Buzz At #TIFF2016
-
Coldplay Is Finally India-Bound For A Massive Show!
-
5 Reasons To Watch "Baar Baar Dekho"
-
Get Reel: Films To Watch At This Year's Toronto International Film Festival 2016
-
M.I.A. & Zayn Malik Join Forces For 'Freedun'
-
Bollywood Films To Watch In September 2016
-
'All Muslims Are Terrorists,' Says French Restaurateur Refusing to Serve Muslim Customers
-
10 Pakistani Singers Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood
-
5 Reasons Why Tiger Shroff Gives Us Goals In "A Flying Jatt"
-
India Makes World's First Leprosy Vaccine
-
DIY: How to Preserve Five Common South Asian Ingredients
-
Bardish Chagger Becomes First Female Government House Leader In Canadian History
-
SRK Detained At LAX...Again!
-
10 Indian Singers Killing It On YouTube
-
4 Hot Gadgets That You Need This October
-
10 Back To School Apps To Make Life Easier
-
Ranveer Singh's Next Role With Rohit Shetty Is Not What You'll Expect!!!
-
4 Female Olympians Going Down In History
-
DIY: Spicy South Asian Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool
-
Brown Skin Needs Sun Protection, Too
-
Young Pakistani Filmmaker Gets One Step Closer To The Oscars
-
Lilly Singh Scores Big at the Teen Choice Awards 2016
-
15 Celebs Who Got Creative With Viral Prisma Photo App
-
DIY: Give Boring Table Top Trivets An Earthy Facelift
-
Could Arjun Be The Next Jay Sean?
-
DIY: Crazy And Cool Donut Recipes
Anokhi DIY
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!