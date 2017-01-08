DIY: Tips On Getting Your Skin Colour Corrected
Renowned makeup artist and colour queen Kavita Suri gives our beauty editor a cool correction session which we can all learn from!
The term “colour correction” has become a bit of a buzzword in the makeup industry. Of course, the technique has been around forever, but with more companies making colour correcting palettes, the technique has become easier for makeup enthusiasts to acheive at home.
Except for me. Before now, I have failed miserably at colour correction. I understood the basics, and what each colour should be used for. But I simply could not figure out the exact practices that would make my skin look as flawless as possible.
So, I sought out help from Kavita Suri, makeup artist and owner of Infuse Med Spa in Toronto, Canada. I brought with me my Tarte Rainforest of the Sea Wipeout Colour-Correcting Palette, $54 CDN.
Tarte Rainforest of the Sea Wipeout Colour-Correcting Palette, $54 CDN.
Photo credit: Sephora
Before we start, here are a few basics.
Colour Wheel.
Photo credit: Beauty Geeks
Green neutralizes red. This is great for use on acne and scars.
Pink/red/orange helps to cover up dark circles. These are especially great for dark undereye circles. The shade you choose will depend on how fair or dark your skin tone is.
Yellow neutralizes purple and blues. It’s great for covering bruises, veins and helping to brighten bright spots. Yellow concealers are usually a staple makeup item as it works well to even out skin and create a nice base for foundation.
Purple neutralizes yellow. Those with yellow undertones will love the way purple concealers, primers or powders will give you a nice glow. It’s also great for covering up yellow discolouration.
Suri concentrated on the first three colours for me — we wanted to cover up my acne, my dark undereye circles and some dark pigmentation I have on the sides of my face, close to my ears.
My “before” picture.
Photo credit: Rosemina Nazarali
We started by using the green colour in the Tarte palette to cover up redness caused by acne.
Then, Suri used the orange colour to neutralize the darkness under my eyes and on the sides of my face.
Step 1: Apply the green and orange concealers.
Photo credit: Rosemina Nazarali
At this point, we weren’t satisfied. The consistency of the product we were using was oily and moved around too much on my face. It also wasn’t quite opaque enough to provide me with the coverage I was looking for. Suri suggested we use the Vasanti Wonders of the World Concealer in A2 (Amber Concealer), $17 CDN.
Vasanti Wonders of the World Concealer for Dark Circles and Blemishes, $17 CDN.
Photo credit: Vasanti
This palette comes with two shades — an amber to counteract redness and a nude beige. Suri used the amber shade on top of the orange under my eyes and on my discolouration. She then used the nude shade on top of all the correcting concealers to create a neutral base.
When she blended everything in, I looked like this.
Me afer all the concealers had been blended.
Photo credit: Rosemina Nazarali
As you can see, my skin tone look brighter, the acne is invisible and the dark spots are a lot harder to find. Suri then used Vasanti’s Flash Effect Loose Powder Radiance, $24 CDN, on top to even out my skin tone.
And here is the finished result. As you can see, my skin looks pretty near perfect in my “after” photo. My skin is even, bright, and I seem to have a pretty nice glow going on.
My “after” photo.
Photo credit: Rosemina Nazarali
If you want to try colour correcting makeup for yourself, make sure you are using a great product. Look for something that conceals and corrects at the same time, and test out the consistency with a sample where possible. And use only the colours you really need. Sometimes a really great nude concealer can do wonders.
Main Image Photo Credit: New Beauty
Original Post Date: October 13, 2016
Rosemina Nazarali
Author
With a background in Journalism, Rosemina has spent the last several years honing her editorial skills with various online publications. She's a lover of art, from music to film, literature, fashion, and everything in between. Rosemina looks at the beauty industry as it's own art form, as a means fo...
