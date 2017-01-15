DIY Recipe: Pasta Sauce With Sausage, Basil and Olive Oil
Simplicity is the way to go when you want each ingredient to really pack a punch! And with this pasta recipe, you’ll ask for seconds!
Italian cuisine is characterized by its simplicity. Many Italian recipes feature only four to eight ingredients. Italian sauces, at their best, are made from simple, minimal ingredients that pack tremendous amounts of flavour and can transform any simple pasta into a five-star meal!
If you love Italian food, try this simple yet delicious recipe that’s sure to become a favourite.
Yummy pasta!
Photo Credit: www.seriouseats.com
Ingredients
Hot Italian sausage, 1 Package (3–4 pieces), casing removed
Red chili flakes, to taste
Fresh basil, 1 handful, chopped
Garlic, 5–6 cloves, minced
Extra-virgin olive oil, 2–3 Tbsp for the sausage plus 1/4–1/2 cup for the sauce
Method
- Heat 2–3 Tbsp of olive oil in a medium pan.
- Once hot, add the chili flakes and sauté for 30
- Add the sausage. With a wooden spoon, break the sausage apart so you have chunks of sausage for your sauce.
- Once the sausage mixture is cooked, remove it from the pan and set it aside in a bowl. Leave any remaining oil in the pan.
- In the same pan, add the minced garlic and sauté until it develops a light colour.
- Add the remaining olive oil and basil. Cook this mixture for a further 3–4 minutes until it’s well combined.
- Add the sausage back into the sauce mixture and mix thoroughly so that everything is well combined. Cook for an additional 1–2 minutes, and your sauce is ready!
Add this sauce to your favourite pasta and grate a generous amount of parmesan cheese on top! I used this sauce with my mushroom ravioli.
Tip: You can add some pasta water to your sauce toward the end of the cooking process and cook for a further 5–7 minutes if you’d like more sauce.
Main Image Photo Credit: Pooja Rao
Original Post Date: August 28, 2016
Pooja Rao
Author
A self-taught home-cook with a passion for what cooking really stands for…Pooja believes that food really feeds the soul not just the stomach. Realtor by profession but a foodie at heart, Pooja’s love for food earned her a spot as one of the Top100 on MasterChef Canada. Follow h...
