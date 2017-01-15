DIY Recipe: Pasta Sauce With Sausage, Basil and Olive Oil

Italian cuisine is characterized by its simplicity. Many Italian recipes feature only four to eight ingredients. Italian sauces, at their best, are made from simple, minimal ingredients that pack tremendous amounts of flavour and can transform any simple pasta into a five-star meal!

If you love Italian food, try this simple yet delicious recipe that’s sure to become a favourite.



Yummy pasta!

Photo Credit: www.seriouseats.com

Ingredients

Hot Italian sausage, 1 Package (3–4 pieces), casing removed

Red chili flakes, to taste

Fresh basil, 1 handful, chopped

Garlic, 5–6 cloves, minced

Extra-virgin olive oil, 2–3 Tbsp for the sausage plus 1/4–1/2 cup for the sauce

Method

Heat 2–3 Tbsp of olive oil in a medium pan.

Once hot, add the chili flakes and sauté for 30

Add the sausage. With a wooden spoon, break the sausage apart so you have chunks of sausage for your sauce.

Once the sausage mixture is cooked, remove it from the pan and set it aside in a bowl. Leave any remaining oil in the pan.

In the same pan, add the minced garlic and sauté until it develops a light colour.

Add the remaining olive oil and basil. Cook this mixture for a further 3–4 minutes until it’s well combined.

Add the sausage back into the sauce mixture and mix thoroughly so that everything is well combined. Cook for an additional 1–2 minutes, and your sauce is ready!

Add this sauce to your favourite pasta and grate a generous amount of parmesan cheese on top! I used this sauce with my mushroom ravioli.

Tip: You can add some pasta water to your sauce toward the end of the cooking process and cook for a further 5–7 minutes if you’d like more sauce.

Main Image Photo Credit: Pooja Rao

Original Post Date: August 28, 2016