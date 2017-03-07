DIY: Reinvented Makki Ki Ghaat Cornmeal Porridge Recipe
Anokhi DIY Awesome Recipes Mar 07, 2017
Embrace the ghee on your cheat day with this simplified and easy to make Makki Ki Ghaat cornmeal recipe!
Porridge is not a delicacy or a dish that everyone raves about, which I can understand as it kind of resembles (and sometimes tastes like) regurgitated baby food. But, I promise that once you try this Makki Ki Ghaat cornmeal recipe, you’ll become a firm believer that porridge can be so much more.
This recipe takes the usual plain and soggy mess that porridge can sometimes be to the another savoury dimension entirely, and as an added bonus, it’s fairly healthy! The dish incorporates simple and honest ingredients that are quickly transformed into a complex and tasty plateful of warmth, rather than a bland pre-chewed glop.
Makki Ki Ghaat cornmeal hails from India and is a particularly popular dish in Rajasthani cooking. While Rajasthani dishes are well-known for containing especially indulgent ingredients, such as milk and butter, one of my favourite aspects of this Makki Ki Ghaat cornmeal recipe is the fact that it incorporates modest ingredients that most South Asian households are already stocked with, not to mention it can be whipped up in a pinch.
In particular, the Makki Ki Ghaat cormeal recipe calls for ghee, which is commonly used in South Asian cooking. Today, it is important to note that ghee is being used more frequently as an alternative to butter as it contains vitamins (such as A, D, and E), individuals with sensitivities to lactose and casein can feel free to use it, it improves digestion and reduces inflammation, and best of all, it tastes even better than butter. (I know, I can’t believe it either!) The recipe also calls for spices that pack a punch of flavour and heat, which really elevates the ingredients.
You’ll be more than satisfied with this dish, which can be served as a side or a main. Check out the recipe below.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups water
- 1/2 cup cream or milk
- 1/2 cup cornmeal
- A pinch of salt, or to taste
- A pinch of black pepper
- A pinch of cayenne pepper
- 1 stalk green onions, finely chopped
- 1 cup shredded cheese
- 2-3 tablespoons Ghee
Instructions
- In a medium saucepan, on low heat, add in the water, ghee and the milk/cream. Stir occasionally to keep the milk/cream from sticking to the bottom of the pot.
- Once the liquids have come to a boil, add the cornmeal. Keep the heat low and stir, stir, stir to ensure a smooth texture for about 8 minutes until the cornmeal starts to thicken.
- Add salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper. Give it a quick stir to incorporate these flavours and take a small taste to ensure your spices are spot on (It will be difficult not to devour the whole pot full, but patience grasshopper, it will only get better from here!) Continue to stir for another 2 to 3 minutes until the porridge thickens and is cooked through. You’ll know it’s cooked because it has a less grainy texture.
- Now the best part: adding the cheese. Remove the pot from the stove and add in three-quarters of your favourite easy-to-melt cheese and the finely chopped green onions.
- Plate, and then sprinkle the remaining cheese and green onion on top to garnish.
- Optional: What I love most about this dish is that it’s a filling side that tastes as if it took hours on end to make (and let’s be honest, nowadays who has the time for that). You can feel free to stir in other veggies, like finely chopped broccoli or peas, and it can be paired up with a spicy sausage or a saucy protein. Trust me, this cheesy, cornmeal delight has quickly become a go-to for me and it never fails to satisfy.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.grabandgorecipes.com
Devika Goberdhan
Author
Devika is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Within this, her passion and research throughout her graduate studies focused on immigrants in Canada, which is an important topic that has inspired her to share her interests with others! Devika writes on current news...
