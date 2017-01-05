DIY: Handy Cleaning Tips For Your Silver, Brass And More!

Ever wonder how your mom kept the silver and brass sparkling? Here are our five tips on how to do just that!

Growing up in a Desi home, this writer has witnessed some ingenious techniques to keep everything from silver jewelry to clothes irons sparkling using simple, common household products.

Here’s a list of handy tricks to put that extra bit of shine on some common Desi household items.

1. Silver Jewelry



Use toothpaste to clean silver jewelry.

Photo Credit: thebridesroomfw.com

If it’s not worn close to the skin regularly, silver jewelry tends to tarnish and become dull. To bring back its original lustre, grab a toothbrush and toothpaste and gently scrub those earrings, chains or bangles until the shine returns. Simply wash off the excess foam with tap water and you’ll find your silver pieces looking as good as new. This technique also works on silver trays, glasses or silverware.

Plain white toothpaste works best. Gels don’t deliver the same results. Also, be sure to store your silver-cleaning toothbrush away from the toothbrushes you use for your teeth!

2. Brass Idols and Ornaments



Lime and salt keep brass idols shiny as new.

Photo Credit: Etsy.com

Many of us grew up with household shrines featuring brass idols or decorative brass statuettes adorning our homes. To ensure these pieces stay shiny, cut a lime in half and dip the cut end in sea salt. Use this wedge to scrub the brass object thoroughly.

Squeeze the wedge as you go and dip it in salt periodically as needed until you’ve scrubbed the entire item clean. Wash away the lime and salt with tap water and dry with a paper towel or soft cloth napkin to avoid water stains.

3. Pressure Cooker



Pressure cookers can get grungy with caked-on food.

Photo Credit: www.pressure-cookers.me.uk

The ubiquitous pressure cooker is a Desi home staple, and it’s definitely put through its paces regularly — whether for cooking up daals, steaming idlis or simply boiling potatoes.

With constant use, your pressure cooker can get pretty grungy, and no amount of scrubbing with dish soap seems to get it clean enough. To dislodge any caked-on food residue and remove lingering stains, fill the pressure cooker about halfway with water. Cut a lime in half, squeeze some of its juices into the water, and add the lime halves to the water as well.

Close the cooker, attach its whistle and place the cooker on the stove on high heat until it whistles about three to four times. Turn off the heat, let it cool, and release all the built-up steam. Empty the contents and give it a quick rinse with tap water to reveal a clean, glistening and freshly citrus-scented pressure cooker!

4. Pots, Pans and Tawas



Caked-on grease is easy to dislodge with hot water and vinegar.

Photo Credit: Amazon.in

South Asian cooking can lead to some stubborn masala stains and, if you’re like this writer, burns and charred grease as well!