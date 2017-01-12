DIY: 3 Ways To Wear Glitter Makeup As An Adult
Don’t be afraid of glitter. Embrace it with our tips on how to rock the look (without looking like a five-year-old).
Glitter has been gotten a bad rap. We’ve heard that beautiful, colourful sparkles are no longer appropriate after a certain age, and we adults are left to stare longingly at all the gorgeous, glittery makeup we’ve been told we can’t have. Well, I’m here to tell you this is definitely not the case. Glitter gets a sophisticated new look when you hit your twenties as shimmer — a more refined type of sparkle that keeps all the shine without being too in-your-face. Doesn’t that sound lovely? And you can use as much shimmer as your heart desires!
I turned to celebrity makeup artist and founder of Fancy Face Brittany Gray for a few tips on how to wear glitter as an adult without feeling like you should reach for your discman and low-rise, flared jeans.
Brittany Gray, Founder of Fancy Face
Photo Credit: Fancy Face
Eyes
When it comes to using glitter to make your eyes shine, Gray suggests sticking to monochromatic tones: “When incorporating glitter around the eyes, be sure to opt for a tone that is more neutral in shade. Glittery shades like blues, greens, and bright purples will likely look outdated. Opt for metallic shades like golds, silvers, bronze tones, and champagne colours. With a more monochrome palette, people are sure to notice your inner party girl, yet still look at your actual eyes rather than all the makeup surrounding them.”
Here are a few products that will help you achieve the look.
Lise Watier 24 Hrs Glam Eyeshadow in Bronze Glam, $23 CDN
Lise Watier 24 Hrs Glam Eyeshadow in Bronze Glam, $23 CDN
Photo Credit: Lise Watier
This metallic eyeshadow stick provides buildable colour with just a hint of sparkle. The Bronze Glam colour is easy-to-wear and the perfect colour to take you from day to evening.
Clinique Lid Pop in Cream Pop, $22 CDN
Clinique Lid Pop in Cream Pop, $22 CDN
Photo credit: Clinique
Clinique’s Lid Pop eyeshadow has a creamy texture that’s super blendable and ultra-pigmented. Each of the colours in this range is a shimmer shade, but Cream Pop is the perfect champagne colour that will make your eyes pop.
MAC Foiled Shadow in Enchanted Forest, $24 CDN
MAC Foiled Shadow in Enchanted Forest, $24 CDN
Photo Credit: MAC Cosmetics
If you’re looking for something that really sparkles, MAC’s Foiled Shadows are the product for you. The wet/dry formula is easy to work with and packs a lot of pigment. Enchanted Forest is a beautiful, warm brown shade that will look good on any skin tone. I also want to give a shoutout to Fly by Twilight, a beautiful taupe. These shadows work great on their own or layered.
Face
Illuminating highlights are a super fun yet sophisticated way to add some sparkle to your daily look. When it comes to your highlight, shimmer definitely beats traditional glitter. Glitter tends not to stay put.
“When shopping for the perfect glow, pick a shade that glides on easily without looking too sparkly,” Gray told me. “Apply to the tops of the cheekbones, down the bridge of the nose, on the Cupid’s bow and in the inner corners of the eyes for a subtle yet blended glitter finish.”
Here are some of my favourite highlighters.
MAC Gleamtones Powder, $38.50 CDN
MAC Gleamtones Powder, $38.50 CDN
Photo credit: MAC Cosmetics
This colourblock from MAC gives you a little bit of everything. The shades include coral, champagne, pink and taupe-purple. You can use these colours on their own or blend them together for a gorgeous illuminator. MAC classifies this product as a bronzer as well as a highlight, but I’d definitely recommend using this as a highlight or blush for South Asian skin tones.
The Body Shop Honey Bronze Highlighting Dome, $18 CDN
The Body Shop Honey Bronze Highlighting Dome in 01, $18 CDN
Photo Credit: Swatch and Review
This is my go-to highlight when I’m in a hurry. The Body Shop has three shades of the Highlighting Dome, and I love each of them! However, shade 01, the light champagne colour, is my absolute favourite. The lightweight texture is easy to blend (even with your fingers when you’re in a pinch!) and provides a soft, natural-looking finish.
Lips
Glitter is a great way to get the perfect pout. Gray suggests finding a lip gloss infused with crushed glitter to give your lips that extra allure.
“To get a seriously seductive pout, choose a lip gloss that has reflective qualities to it, including some glitter,” she says.
Gray’s favourite product to achieve this look is Giorgio Armani’s Flash Lacquer Shimmer Finish lip gloss, $39 CDN.
Giorgio Armani’s Flash Lacquer Shimmer Finish in 608, $39 CDN
Photo credit: Sephora
“These glosses are perfectly pigmented with the highest reflection ever achieved, even after blotting the lips!” Gray says. “The formulation of this incredible product causes a pop of shine to come from every point on the surface of the lips.”
My current favourite shimmer lip gloss is Arbonne’s Glossed Over Lip Gloss in Mallow, $24 CDN.
Arbonne Glossed Over Lip Gloss in Mallow, $24 CDN
Photo Credit: Arbonne
The colour is a nude mauve with flecks of gold shimmer. This product will keep your lips moisturized and give you a high-shine finish. I love using this gloss on top of a nude lipstick to give my pout a pigmented look that will last for hours.
Main Image Photo Credit: Eyeshadow Lipstick
