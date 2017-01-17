Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone’s long-awaited Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage is finally here, and it made a big splash in India.

Padukone plays the role of Serena, Xander Cage’s feisty love interest.

Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel, undoubtedly a dynamic duo, set foot in Mumbai on January 12 to kick off promotions for the picture. The film releases in North America on January 20 and came out in India on January 14.

Padukone and Diesel brought Xander Cage to Mumbai for xXx: Return of Xander Cage‘s first premiere.

Diesel, Padukone and film director D.J. Caruso were welcomed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in full Indian pomp and circumstance.

Their welcome was complete with 30 turbaned women, dhol and tutari playing, and tilaka marks as an expression of honour.

“I have never seen a reception, entering a country, like I saw after coming out from the plane,” Diesel said. “The music, the culture, the fact that people were so happy to celebrate the culture, it’s a beautiful thing.”

This was Diesel’s first visit to India. The Hollywood star shared his excitement by greeting fans and waving to people who had gathered outside the airport.

“It was a wonderful reception. I’ve always wanted to come to India. In my field, if it’s not work-related, you never get to go to a place,” said Diesel. “The fact that I got to come to India is something I’ll always cherish.”

During interviews, Diesel revealed that Padukone had requested a Hollywood-style premiere in her home country, and her costar delivered.

“The fact that we’re here means we delivered on the promise. And the love you see between the two characters played by Deepika and me is evidence of the multicultural global harmony that you see in our film,” said Diesel.

While Diesel asserted the importance of cinema being global, we also heard some buzz about a sequel to the movie revolving around his and Padukone’s characters.

“We are so excited to be here. The excitement, the enthusiasm, the kindness and the energy level of this city is incredible,” Diesel said. “To bring this movie here shows that cinema is global. It is not just an American action movie; this is a global movie. People have come in from all over the globe to work in it.”

