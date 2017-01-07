Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina
Anokhi Buzz Anokhi DIY Entertainment & Gossip Jan 07, 2017
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have parted ways, and we seriously can’t deal. So we take a look at the couple that will always be remembered as one of the most iconic pairings of present-day Hollywood.
It happened on September 20, 2016. Breaking news truly broke the internet. And it had nothing to do with Beyoncé or Donald Trump.
Brangelina are getting divorced!
Angelina Jolie has officially filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Brad Pitt. And, according to reports, it appears that the two have been separated since September 15, 2016.
Jolie’s lawyer, Robert Offer, released a statement citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce and claiming that the “decision was made for the health of the family.” The actress and activist is seeking full physical custody of the couple’s six children and joint legal custody over them with their father, Brad. Unsurprisingly, she is not seeking financial support from her soon-to-be ex.
The two celebs seem to be focusing mainly on how this divorce will affect their children. Pitt was quoted saying, “I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the wellbeing of our kids. I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time.”
And the reason for the breakup of one of the most prolific couples of present-day Hollywood may be…weed.
TMZ reports that the breakup was due to Brad’s noted long-term marijuana habit, which has led to anger issues with the children. Earlier reports suggested that the decision was due to his heavy partying as a result of Pitt’s affair with current Allied co-star, French actress Marion Cotillard. Who knows?
In the meantime, while the world grieves the loss of one of the most beautiful, loving, influential and talented duos with their tissues and chocolates in hand, at least we have some well-documented memories to remind us that love and (star) power can co-exist — even if only for a while.
Check out our top 10 Brangelina moments throughout the years.
Photo Credit: www.yahoo.com
Call it fate or Hollywood magic, but a great power brought these two together. Sparks flew when Jolie and Pitt began filming their first film together back in the early 2000’s. During filming, Pitt was still married to his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, whom he separated from in 2005. Jolie has refuted claims that she and Pitt engaged in an extramarital affair, saying, “To be intimate with a married man, when my own father cheated on my mother, is not something I could forgive. I could not look at myself in the morning if I did that. I wouldn’t be attracted to a man who would cheat on his wife.” It remains a topic of juicy speculation whether Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s marriage fell apart as a result of whatever was or was not going on between him and Jolie.
Is it wicked to wonder how much tea Jen has been sipping today, just trying to mind her own business and revel in her feelings of satisfaction? She’s probably a bigger person than that. Thankfully, I’m not — not today, anyway!
Photo Credit: www.usmagazine.com
Angelina and Brad pose for the cover of W Magazine.
Photo Credit: www.elle.com
And then, to rub salt in Jen’s still-fresh wound, Pitt posed with Jolie on the cover of W Magazine, as though the new couple were a happy family. Apparently, a picture is worth a thousand words. It showed what Jolie would later come to realize as a result of her son, Maddox: “just out of the blue [Maddox] called [Pitt,] Dad. It was amazing. We were playing with cars on the floor of a hotel room, and we both heard it and didn’t say anything and just looked at each other. So that was probably the most defining moment, when he decided that we would all be a family.”Even I have to admit that’s pretty sweet. Please join me in saying “aww!”
Photo Credit: http://femimartinoz.blogspot.ca
During the summer of 2005, Jolie and Pitt travelled to Ethiopia. Jolie was there to complete the adoption process for Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt. It was sweet of Pitt to accompany his belle and be with her during this significant step she was taking — and it seemed to solidify his commitment to building a family with her.
Photo Credit: www.therichest.com
Angelina and Brad welcomed their first biological (not that birth makes a difference to them) child in 2006, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, who was born in Namibia. Jolie and Pitt gave an exclusive to People Magazine, who paid them “an estimfeated $4.1 million.” The couple, being the amazing people that they are, donated every penny to charity.
Photo Credit: https://joliepittresource.wordpress.comJolie and Pitt (right) pose with their twins, Knox and Vivienne, who have grown up quite a bit since then (left).
Photo Credit: www.fashionstylemag.com
Photo Credit: www.dailymail.co.uk
Photo Credit: http://indiatoday.intoday.in
Photo Credit: www.essentialkids.com.au
Photo Credit: http://movies.ndtv.com
Photo Credit: www.fandango.com
It seems ironic that this infamous relationship ended the same way it began — after doing a movie together. Since their recent movie, By the Sea, the couple has adamantly denied that the film was mirroring their own trouble in paradise. Jolie stated, “Brad and I have our issues, but if the characters were even remotely close to our problems we couldn’t have made the film… To be clear: we have fights and problems like any other couple. We have days when we drive each other absolutely mad and want space, but the problems in the movie aren’t our specific problems.”The content of the film, to the conspiracy-ridden mind, seemed to foreshadow trouble brewing in their relationship — but who knew their real-life love story would end like this?
Main Image Photo Credit: http://kathmandupost.ekantipur.com/
Original Post Date: September 21, 2016
Devika Goberdhan
Author
Devika is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Within this, her passion and research throughout her graduate studies focused on immigrants in Canada, which is an important topic that has inspired her to share her interests with others! Devika writes on current news...
COMMENTS
