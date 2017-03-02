ASTV: HOME – Best Tips For Purchasing A Condo In The City
Anokhi Spotlight TV Home & Away Mar 02, 2017
Purchasing a condo in the city?! Shanu Jandoo is a Toronto based realtor who among other things, specializes in city based real estate with the Red Pin Brokerage. He reveals tips on buying a condo in today’s urban climate, as well as trends in the market across North American cities. Shanu also breaks down the top 3 types of people who are purchasing condos today.
To get the latest on today’s vibrant buyers’ market and to ensure that you don’t make a mistake, check out the episode here!
And for more from Shanu, you can contact him directly at: http://www.shanujandoo.ca/
