ANOKHI MEDIA Launches T.A.P.E. – A New Boutique Event Series Celebrating Life!
Anokhi Today Mar 03, 2017
This members-only event series will provide unique and diverse opportunities for in-person and virtual interaction.
What Is T.A.P.E.?
ANOKHI MEDIA is proud to announce the latest in our outreach to our vibrant community with T.A.P.E.- The ANOKHI Prestige Experience an upcoming must-attend salon event series. Founder, President, CEO, Raj Girn explains why she spear-headed this initiative by saying that:
“The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience (T.A.P.E.) has been formed to bring together like-minded people to IDENTIFY, EXPLORE, LEARN, SHARE lifestyle-based themes, with the aim of curating an incubator type environment to assist our members in creating their greatest and most rewarding life.”
CLICK HERE to view video highlights on what to expect!
T.A.P.E. offers members a chance to mix and mingle with globally renowned experts and local talent alike along with each other, with the aim of exploring ways in which to amplify their individual life journeys. Each event will include keynotes, a panel discussion, presentations, break-out sessions, and a sponsor’s lounge with exclusive offers, opportunities, discounts, and so much more. Each member will enjoy a continental breakfast, light lunch, and scrumptious sweet table, and leave with a bustling products and coupons signature gift bag!
Full details about T.A.P.E. can be seen at www.AnokhiPrestige.com, including sponsorship and speaker opportunities, so contact us now before its too late!
This year, the T.A.P.E.- The ANOKHI Prestige Experience series will consist of two events in Toronto:
Event One: This Is My Beauty
Date: Sunday April 30, 2017
Location: The Uptown Loft, 2464 Yonge St, Toronto
Time: 11:30am-5:00pm
*Keep your eyes peeled for official announcements of speakers coming soon!
Event Two: This Is My Style
Date: Sunday July 23, 2017
Location: FountainBlu, 200 Princes’ Blvd, Toronto
Time: 11:30am-5:00pm
*Speakers will be announced in late spring 2017!
Why Become A Member?
Members will enjoy (per event) . . .
- Full Access To The Entire Programming: Valued At $499.00
- A Products/Services Gift Bag Valued At: $499.00
- Membership To The Monthly ANOKHI PRESTIGE Newsletter With Exclusive Coupons, Discounts, and V.I.P. Opportunities Reserved ONLY For Our T.A.P.E. Members, From Our ANOKHI PRESTIGE Vendor Network Valued At: $199.00
- Continental Breakfast, Light Lunch, Afternoon Sweet Table, Non-Alcoholic Beverages (Cash Bar On Site) Valued At: $99.00
- Opportunity to Network In Person With Sponsor Vendors, Speakers, Members Valued At: Priceless!
Total Membership VALUE: $1,296
What members will pay (per event) . . .
THIS IS MY BEAUTY EVENT:
***EARLY BIRD SPECIAL***
Before March 31st, 2017 at 11.59am EST
$79/Member
REGULAR PRICE:
From April 1st, 2017 Onwards
$99/Member
THIS IS MY STYLE EVENT:
REGULAR PRICE:
$109/Member
SPECIAL BUNDLE OFFER:
If You Purchase Both Events, You Will Save 30% off The Regular Price Per Event, So You’ll Pay $159/Member For Both Events! That’s a $50.00 Saving As Our Gift To You Just For Being So Loyal.
CLICK HERE to purchase your membership today!
T.A.P.E.-The ANOKHI Prestige Experience is guaranteed to be a one-stop experience to much-needed beauty, fashion and lifestyle knowledge on what’s happening in traditional, non-traditional, and far out ways. Invaluable insights amidst camaraderie with like-minded lovers of life like YOU, so, grab your family, friends, and co-workers, and join us on this two-day collaboration to “Identify, Explore, Learn, Share” with The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience!
And don’t forget to join the buzz on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook: #AnokhiMedia #TAPE2017 #ThisIsMyBeauty2017 #ThisIsMyStyle2017.
~Team ANOKHI
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
