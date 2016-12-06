Regal Star-Studded 50th Birthday Bash For Designer Manish Malhotra

Bollywood’s favourite designer, Manish Malhotra, turned 50, and his birthday bash turned out to be the starriest night of the year.

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the lavish birthday party last night for close friend Malhotra. Johar lived up to his reputation for throwing a party to remember.

Everyone from Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought their A-game to the “gold and glamorous” themed night.

Soon-to-be-mom Kareena Kapoor didn’t let her pregnancy get in the way of her partying. Accompanying her were husband Saif and sister Karisma to celebrate one of their favourite designer’s milestone birthday.

Sisters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor also attended. They pulled out all the stops to celebrate the man of the moment. Anuskha Sharma and Virat Kohli showed up in a dapper tux and black gown straight from Goa after celebrating Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s royal wedding.

While the couple has been giving the world mixed messages, they celebrated Malhotra hand in hand.

It’s no surprise that the country’s leading fashion designer — who dresses more than half of Bollywood celebs — would have all of B-town in attendance.

The grand gold party was the second part of the birthday boy’s festivities.

Celebs like Kajol. Aishwarya, Abhishek, Sridevi and many more rang in Malhotra’s birthday at the stroke of midnight in a more low-key affair at his residence on Sunday.

The midnight party had social media aflutter with a series of pictures showcasing not only some favourite Bollywood faces but also a massive, 50 kilogram chocolate cake.

Malhotra has dressed many, if not all, of these celebs on- and off-screen. His designs have appeared in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.pinterest.com