About Last Night / Anokhi Today / Bollywood / Entertainment & Gossip / Regal Star-Studded 50th Birthday Bash For Designer Manish Malhotra

Regal Star-Studded 50th Birthday Bash For Designer Manish Malhotra

About Last Night Anokhi Today Bollywood Entertainment & Gossip Dec 06, 2016

Nomaan Khan

by  

Bollywood’s favourite designer, Manish Malhotra, turned 50, and his birthday bash turned out to be the starriest night of the year.

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the lavish birthday party last night for close friend Malhotra. Johar lived up to his reputation for throwing a party to remember.

Manish Malhotra 50th Birthday Bash
Malhotra rang in his 50th with Johar by his side, Photo Credit: Yogen Shah

Everyone from Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought their A-game to the “gold and glamorous” themed night.

50th
King Khan strikes a pose with Malhotra and Johar, Photo Credit: Yogen Shah

Soon-to-be-mom Kareena Kapoor didn’t let her pregnancy get in the way of her partying. Accompanying her were husband Saif and sister Karisma to celebrate one of their favourite designer’s milestone birthday.

#SisterSquad goals by the Kapoor girls, Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
The Kapoor girls defining #sistersquad goals, Photo Credit: www.instagram.com

Sisters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor also attended. They pulled out all the stops to celebrate the man of the moment. Anuskha Sharma and Virat Kohli showed up in a dapper tux and black gown straight from Goa after celebrating Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s royal wedding.

Manish Malhotra
Sharma and Kohli pose for the cameras, Photo Credit: Yogen Shah

While the couple has been giving the world mixed messages, they celebrated Malhotra hand in hand.

Jacqueline Fernandez shares a shot with the birthday boy, Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Jacqueline Fernandez downs a shot with Malhotra, Photo Credit: www.instagram.com

It’s no surprise that the country’s leading fashion designer — who dresses more than half of Bollywood celebs — would have all of B-town in attendance.

Manish Malhotra
Alia Bhatt in none other than Manish Malhotra, Photo Credit: Yogen Shah

 

Yogen
Katrina Kaif also made an appearance, Photo Credit: Yogen Shah

 

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pulled out all the stops, Photo Credit: Yogen Shah
Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went all out, Photo Credit: Yogen Shah

 

Manish
Juhi Chawla even joined the festivities, Photo Credit: Yogen Shah

 

Manish Malhotra
Aditi Rao Hydari and Tabu arrived in style, Photo Credit: Yogen Shah

 

Yogen
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover attended, Photo Credit: Yogen Shah

 

Sushmita Sen, Photo Credit: Yogen Shah
Sushmita Sen was on the guest list, Photo Credit: Yogen Shah

 

Yogen
Parineeti Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor posed together, Photo Credit: Yogen Shah

 

Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit, Photo Credit: Yogen Shah
Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit was also a guest, Photo Credit: Yogen Shah

The grand gold party was the second part of the birthday boy’s festivities.

Celebs like Kajol. Aishwarya, Abhishek, Sridevi and many more rang in Malhotra’s birthday at the stroke of midnight in a more low-key affair at his residence on Sunday.

Manish
The first part of Malhotra’s birthday extravaganza, Photo Credit: www.indianexpress.com

The midnight party had social media aflutter with a series of pictures showcasing not only some favourite Bollywood faces but also a massive, 50 kilogram chocolate cake.

The massive chocolate birthday cake, Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
The highlight of the night, Photo Credit: www.instagram.com

Malhotra has dressed many, if not all, of these celebs on- and off-screen. His designs have appeared in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi GhamKabhi Alvida Naa KehnaYeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.pinterest.com

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Nomaan Khan

Nomaan Khan

    Author

    After spending some time in a completely different field, Nomaan decided to drop it all and switch to Mohawk College to pursue his longtime interest in the world of Journalism. His experience working in multimedia platforms has helped him develop exceptional skills in thinking on his ...

    COMMENTS

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Anokhi Today

    Newsletter Sign Up

    Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

    Technology
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Gifting And Decor Ideas For Your Home

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Decor And Gift Ideas For The Home

    Current News
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products and Tips!

    FEATURED

    unnamed-1

    Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"

    Business & Technology
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

    Fashion & Beauty
    timthumb_eff.jpg

    Waris Ahluwalia & Holt Renfrew Collaborate To Create 'Uncrate India'

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Deena_Aziz_2_d4f.jpg

    Actress Deena Aziz Takes On 10 Roles In 'The Aeneid'

    Business & Technology
    verizon-cyber-security_688.png

    Protecting Your Privacy Online

    Fashion & Beauty
    JenniferAniston_d54.jpg

    Red Carpet Showstoppers At TIFF 2013

    Trending

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Travel

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: For People Who Love Travel And Adventure

    Culture & Lifestyle
    unnamed-1

    Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"

    Home Space
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Gifting And Decor Ideas For Your Home

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Decor And Gift Ideas For The Home

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products and Tips!

    Culture & Lifestyle
    nari_viji_lakshmi

    Maestro Gingger Shankar Gives Her Musical Lineage On-Screen Love With "Nari"

    Business & Technology
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets!

    Popular

    Home Space
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Gifting And Decor Ideas For Your Home

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Decor And Gift Ideas For The Home

    Business & Technology
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets!

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products and Tips!

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Travel

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: For People Who Love Travel And Adventure

    Culture & Lifestyle
    nari_viji_lakshmi

    Maestro Gingger Shankar Gives Her Musical Lineage On-Screen Love With "Nari"

    Culture & Lifestyle
    unnamed-1

    Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"