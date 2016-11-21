Priyanka Chopra Launches Her Latest Feature Production, Sarvann, In Toronto

Priyanka Chopra makes a surprise visit to Toronto for her new film.

The multi-talented maven Priyanka Chopra is a successful film actor in Bollywood, a popular television actor in Hollywood and a singer to boot. So it was no surprise when she launched Purple Pebble Pictures in 2015, taking on the role of producer.

In keeping with its focus on regional and small-budget cinema, the company’s latest project is its debut Punjabi film, Sarvann. The film launched at a special press conference in Mississauga yesterday, hosted by Toronto’s Punjabi International Film Festival and the International Film Festival of South Asia.

The location was kept under wraps, and many of the details were hush-hush until the day of the event, when Priyanka herself arrived to kick off promotions for the film. She said, “Toronto has always been extremely special to me…there was no question in our minds that this is where we should start this process from.” She added that Sarvann is a very special film and that Purple Pebble Pictures has “always wanted to make movies which transcend the barriers of language and countries and borders and just tell good stories.” The statement stays on message and is in line with the production company’s track record. Its first feature was the hit Marathi film Ventilator.

Sarvann is the coming-of-age story of a young Canadian who returns to India to reconnect with his roots. Popular Punjabi actor Amrinder Gill plays the lead and actors Ranjit Bawa and Simi Chahal are cast in pivotal roles. The film was co-produced by Priyanka Chopra, her mother, Madhu Chopra, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra also had a hand in the project’s production.

Along with the press conference, Q&A and one-on-one interviews with numerous media outlets, Priyanka also released the official trailer for Sarvann, which is set to hit theatres on December 9th, 2016. Earlier in the day, she was spotted at the Gurudwara Dashmesh Darbar offering prayers and taking blessings for a successful launch event.