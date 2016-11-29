Anokhi Today / Culture & Lifestyle / Inspiration / Our Society / World / Pakistan’s First Transgender Model Makes Her Fashionable Mark

Pakistan’s First Transgender Model Makes Her Fashionable Mark

Anokhi Today Culture & Lifestyle Inspiration Our Society World Nov 29, 2016

Nomaan Khan

by  

A powerful photoshoot dedicated to ending transphobia in Pakistan features the country’s first-ever transgender model.

Kami Sid works tirelessly for Pakistan’s transgender community, and her recent debut in the fashion world is for a noble cause. The powerful photoshoot is dedicated to abolishing transphobia in Pakistan and defying stereotypes.

Kami Sid serving up fierceness, Photo Credit: www.tribune.com.pk
Kami Sid serving up fierceness, Photo Credit: www.tribune.com.pk

Sid joined forces with photographer Haseeb M. Siddiqi, stylist Waqar J. Khan and makeup artist Nighat Misbah to make waves in what is being described as an “expressive, eloquent photo session.”

Brutality against the transgender community is still rampant, and Sid’s powerful photoshoot came together after violent incidents over the past year.

An ignorant, biased mindset still prevails in society, and Pakistan’s transgender community is in dire straits.

Kami Sid's inspirational photoshoot, Photo Credit: www.tribune.com.pk
Kami Sid’s inspirational photoshoot, Photo Credit: www.tribune.com.pk

In May, 23-year-old transgender activist Alisha was denied treatment after being shot six times. She eventually died at Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital.

More recently, a disturbing video of a transgender woman being brutally flogged and violated surfaced along with another video of her weeping about the brutality and how the government is not taking violence against the transgender community seriously.

“Transgenders were beaten up all night. We were forced to drink their urine, we were raped, spat on our faces and when we protested we were beaten up with shoes,” she said. “Three months ago I was gang raped in Faisalabad by another gang, I was brutally raped there and after much protest in front of the media the police decided to take action but still some of the criminals are at large.”

transgender-pakistan
Sid is dedicated to ending transphobia, Photo Credit: www.tribune.com.pk

Sid believes in putting an end to the violence and bigotry facing the transgender community. She dedicated the powerful photoshoot to overcoming the limits imposed on this community in Pakistan and beyond.

“I want to change the mindset of people in our society. So many don’t grasp what gender and sexuality are. I want to sensitize people regarding all genders,” Sid told Dawn News. “My family doesn’t support me in this endeavor but I feel people need to see us in the commercial fashion world, to create awareness. People know me as an activist, but now I can reach even more people as a model.”

Sid was featured in How Gay Is Pakistan?, a BBC documentary, and is vocal about transgender and LGBTQ rights despite the dangers that come along with this activism.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.geo.tv

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Nomaan Khan

Nomaan Khan

    Author

    After spending some time in a completely different field, Nomaan decided to drop it all and switch to Mohawk College to pursue his longtime interest in the world of Journalism. His experience working in multimedia platforms has helped him develop exceptional skills in thinking on his ...

    COMMENTS

    Shantanu & Nikhil's Pellet Injury Makeup Creates Outrage

    Regal Star-Studded 50th Birthday Bash For Designer Manish Malhotra

    Priyanka Chopra Launches Her Latest Feature Production, Sarvann, In Toronto

    Mumbai Hosted The Global Citizen Festival With Coldplay And It Was Epic

    Bollywood Actress Mallika Sherawat Attacked With Tear Gas & Robbed In Paris

    Salman Khan To Produce Feature Film Based On Komagata Maru Incident

    Donald Trump Wins 2016 United States Presidential Election

    Mariah Carey Rings In Christmas At Hudson Bay And Saks 5th Avenue

    ANOKHI MEDIA Launches Exciting "New Look" Website With An Array Of Branded Content!

    Trump woos Indian voters with Diwali Celebrations and New Campaign Ad

    Lahore Literary Festival Slated For Debut At The British Museum

    How A Young Bengaluru Footballer Is Making History

    Madonna Narrates Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy's Short Film About Qandeel Baloch Honour Killing

    The Latest On India's IRS Call Center Tax Scandal: Over $1 Million US Stolen!

    Pakistan Responds To IMPPA With A Ban On Bollywood Films Nationwide

    Bollywood Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee Slams Indian Show For Poking Fun At Her Skin Tone

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Anokhi Today

    Newsletter Sign Up

    Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

    Technology
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Gifting And Decor Ideas For Your Home

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Decor And Gift Ideas For The Home

    Current News
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products and Tips!

    FEATURED

    unnamed-1

    Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"

    Business & Technology
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

    Fashion & Beauty
    timthumb_eff.jpg

    Waris Ahluwalia & Holt Renfrew Collaborate To Create 'Uncrate India'

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Deena_Aziz_2_d4f.jpg

    Actress Deena Aziz Takes On 10 Roles In 'The Aeneid'

    Business & Technology
    verizon-cyber-security_688.png

    Protecting Your Privacy Online

    Fashion & Beauty
    JenniferAniston_d54.jpg

    Red Carpet Showstoppers At TIFF 2013

    Trending

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Travel

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: For People Who Love Travel And Adventure

    Culture & Lifestyle
    unnamed-1

    Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"

    Home Space
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Gifting And Decor Ideas For Your Home

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Decor And Gift Ideas For The Home

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products and Tips!

    Culture & Lifestyle
    nari_viji_lakshmi

    Maestro Gingger Shankar Gives Her Musical Lineage On-Screen Love With "Nari"

    Business & Technology
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets!

    Popular

    Home Space
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Gifting And Decor Ideas For Your Home

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Decor And Gift Ideas For The Home

    Business & Technology
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets!

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products and Tips!

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Travel

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: For People Who Love Travel And Adventure

    Culture & Lifestyle
    nari_viji_lakshmi

    Maestro Gingger Shankar Gives Her Musical Lineage On-Screen Love With "Nari"

    Culture & Lifestyle
    unnamed-1

    Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"