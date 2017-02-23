Culture & Lifestyle / New Movie / Pop Culture News / 3rd Annual Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival

3rd Annual Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival

Culture & Lifestyle New Movie Pop Culture News Feb 23, 2017

Nomaan Khan

by  

The Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival returns in 2017 to feature films that explore issues affecting South Asians, both in America and back home.

The festival will showcase 20 shorts, documentaries and feature films over three days.

Dallas South Asian Film Festival

DFW SAFF promotes voices and perspectives of the South Asian community, Photo Credit: www.jingomedia.com

DFW SAFF will take place March 3rd to 5th at the Perot Museum in downtown Dallas and at AMC Village on Parkway 9 in Addison.

Schedule for opening night:

6:00 to 7:00 PM – Registration & Cocktail Reception
7:00 to 9:30 PM – Opening Night Screening & Q&A
9:30 to 10:00 PM – Red Carpet
10:00 PM to midnight – VIP Reception

Opening night will feature A Billion Colour Story, directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy and produced by Satish Kaushik, followed by “Yellow Tin Can Telephone.”

Video Credit: www.YouTube.com

A Billion Colour Story takes on religious intolerance. The film has been featured at other film festivals, like the Busan International Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and Palm Springs International Film Festival.

“We are excited and honoured to welcome the Texas premiere of this film at our festival,” said Jitin Hingorani, DFW SAFF founder and director, in a media statement.

“Race and immigration have, unfortunately, become such hot-button issues in our current political climate, and if a schoolboy can navigate through these topics in a film, we certainly hope our governments can attempt to do the same,” Hingorani said.

Yellow Tin Can Telephone is presented by Homi Adajania, Video Credit: www.YouTube.com

“Our short films make up more than 50 percent of our programming this year because the genre has really been gaining momentum in South Asia,” artistic director Ambica Dev said in a statement.

“Our other highlights include our focus on Marathi regional films and our Indo-Pak programming, curated to commemorate India and Pakistan’s 70th year of independence in 2017,” said Dev.

Below are some of the other South Asian features to look out for at DFW SAFF.

Silvat, directed by Tanuja Chandra
DallasPhoto Credit: www.reelspakistan.com

Lala Begum, directed by Mehreen Jabbar

Video Credit: www.YouTube.com

Guddu Engineer, directed by Nikhil AdvaniDallasPhoto Credit: www.google.com

Mochi (The Cobbler), directed by Saqib Pandor, produced by Anurag Kashyap

Video Credit: www.YouTube.com

Babu’s Dilemma, directed by Collin D’Cunha

Video Credit: www.YouTube.com

Priyanath, directed by Anietie Antia-Obong

Video Credit: www.YouTube.com

Jacob’s Pond, directed by Sasha John

Video Credit: www.vimeo.com

Mast Qalandar, directed by Divij Roopchand

Video Credit: www.YouTube.com

Syaahi, directed by Varun Tandon

Video Credit: www.YouTube.com

Amishi, directed by Malinda Kaur
DallasPhoto Credit: www.agileticketing.com

Leeches, directed by Payal Seth

Video Credit: www.vimeo.com

All-access festival passes get you admission to all films, networking events and afterparties. Individual screening tickets are available as well.

Find out more on the festival’s website, www.dfwsaff.com.

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.seligimages.com

TAGS

, , , , , , , , ,

Nomaan Khan

Nomaan Khan

    Author

    After spending some time in a completely different field, Nomaan decided to drop it all and switch to Mohawk College to pursue his longtime interest in the world of Journalism. His experience working in multimedia platforms has helped him develop exceptional skills in thinking on his ...

    COMMENTS

    Cool Dating Apps Geared To Get You Action

    Check Out These 3 Naan Pizza Recipes Perfect For Your Tastebuds

    DIY: Curried Cauliflower Florets Recipe

    Nepal's First Transgender Model At Lakme Fashion Week

    Tips On A Stress-Free Beach Vacation With South Asian Parents

    Quebec Mosque Massacre Leaves 6 Dead

    February Bollywood Film Releases That You Need To Watch!

    DIY: Battle Your Cold With This Indian Hot Drink Recipe

    DIY: Warm Up With This Hearty Vegetarian Daal Recipe

    DIY Recipe: Pasta Sauce With Sausage, Basil and Olive Oil

    Pakistan's First Transgender Model Makes Her Fashionable Mark

    DIY: Handy Cleaning Tips For Your Silver, Brass And More!

    Review Of Cover FX Contour Kits With Tips!

    Manners At A Marriage: How To Be A Wonderful Wedding Guest

    Today's Latest Trend For People On-The-Go: A Meal In A Mug

    DIY: Nutella Hot Chocolate With Desi Flair!

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Culture & Lifestyle

    Newsletter Sign Up

    Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

    Technology
    Dallas South Asian Film Festival

    3rd Annual Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival

    Current News
    Online dating app concept with man and woman. Vector illustration

    Cool Dating Apps Geared To Get You Action

    FEATURED

    Business & Technology
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

    Business & Technology
    unnamed-1

    Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"

    Fashion & Beauty
    timthumb_eff.jpg

    Waris Ahluwalia & Holt Renfrew Collaborate To Create 'Uncrate India'

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Deena_Aziz_2_d4f.jpg

    Actress Deena Aziz Takes On 10 Roles In 'The Aeneid'

    Business & Technology
    verizon-cyber-security_688.png

    Protecting Your Privacy Online

    Fashion & Beauty
    JenniferAniston_d54.jpg

    Red Carpet Showstoppers At TIFF 2013

    Trending

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Online dating app concept with man and woman. Vector illustration

    Cool Dating Apps Geared To Get You Action

    Culture & Lifestyle
    index5

    Producers Fight For Human Rights With The White House And UN Collabs

    Fashion & Beauty
    winter hair care DIY

    5 Key Beauty Products For Your Winter Hair Care

    Fashion & Beauty
    Hamburg Germany travel

    Explore 48 Hours in Hamburg With Our Hourly Travel Guide!

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Dallas South Asian Film Festival

    3rd Annual Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival

    Bollywood

    A.R. Rahman's Latest Projects | Keanu Reeves Dishes on Bill & Ted 3 | Shahrukh Khan Makes A Statement

    Popular

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Dallas South Asian Film Festival

    3rd Annual Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival

    Fashion & Beauty
    winter hair care DIY

    5 Key Beauty Products For Your Winter Hair Care

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Online dating app concept with man and woman. Vector illustration

    Cool Dating Apps Geared To Get You Action

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Hamburg Germany travel

    Explore 48 Hours in Hamburg With Our Hourly Travel Guide!

    Bollywood

    A.R. Rahman's Latest Projects | Keanu Reeves Dishes on Bill & Ted 3 | Shahrukh Khan Makes A Statement

    Bollywood
    index5

    Producers Fight For Human Rights With The White House And UN Collabs