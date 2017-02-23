3rd Annual Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival

The Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival returns in 2017 to feature films that explore issues affecting South Asians, both in America and back home.

The festival will showcase 20 shorts, documentaries and feature films over three days.

DFW SAFF will take place March 3rd to 5th at the Perot Museum in downtown Dallas and at AMC Village on Parkway 9 in Addison.

Schedule for opening night:

6:00 to 7:00 PM – Registration & Cocktail Reception

7:00 to 9:30 PM – Opening Night Screening & Q&A

9:30 to 10:00 PM – Red Carpet

10:00 PM to midnight – VIP Reception

Opening night will feature A Billion Colour Story, directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy and produced by Satish Kaushik, followed by “Yellow Tin Can Telephone.”

A Billion Colour Story takes on religious intolerance. The film has been featured at other film festivals, like the Busan International Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and Palm Springs International Film Festival.

“We are excited and honoured to welcome the Texas premiere of this film at our festival,” said Jitin Hingorani, DFW SAFF founder and director, in a media statement.

“Race and immigration have, unfortunately, become such hot-button issues in our current political climate, and if a schoolboy can navigate through these topics in a film, we certainly hope our governments can attempt to do the same,” Hingorani said.

“Our short films make up more than 50 percent of our programming this year because the genre has really been gaining momentum in South Asia,” artistic director Ambica Dev said in a statement.

“Our other highlights include our focus on Marathi regional films and our Indo-Pak programming, curated to commemorate India and Pakistan’s 70th year of independence in 2017,” said Dev.

Below are some of the other South Asian features to look out for at DFW SAFF.

Silvat, directed by Tanuja Chandra

Lala Begum, directed by Mehreen Jabbar

Guddu Engineer, directed by Nikhil Advani Photo Credit: www.google.com

Mochi (The Cobbler), directed by Saqib Pandor, produced by Anurag Kashyap

Babu’s Dilemma, directed by Collin D’Cunha

Priyanath, directed by Anietie Antia-Obong

Jacob’s Pond, directed by Sasha John

Mast Qalandar, directed by Divij Roopchand

Syaahi, directed by Varun Tandon

Amishi, directed by Malinda Kaur

Leeches, directed by Payal Seth

All-access festival passes get you admission to all films, networking events and afterparties. Individual screening tickets are available as well.

Find out more on the festival’s website, www.dfwsaff.com.

