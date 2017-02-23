3rd Annual Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival
Culture & Lifestyle New Movie Pop Culture News Feb 23, 2017
The Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival returns in 2017 to feature films that explore issues affecting South Asians, both in America and back home.
The festival will showcase 20 shorts, documentaries and feature films over three days.
DFW SAFF promotes voices and perspectives of the South Asian community, Photo Credit: www.jingomedia.com
DFW SAFF will take place March 3rd to 5th at the Perot Museum in downtown Dallas and at AMC Village on Parkway 9 in Addison.
Schedule for opening night:
6:00 to 7:00 PM – Registration & Cocktail Reception
7:00 to 9:30 PM – Opening Night Screening & Q&A
9:30 to 10:00 PM – Red Carpet
10:00 PM to midnight – VIP Reception
Opening night will feature A Billion Colour Story, directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy and produced by Satish Kaushik, followed by “Yellow Tin Can Telephone.”
Video Credit: www.YouTube.com
A Billion Colour Story takes on religious intolerance. The film has been featured at other film festivals, like the Busan International Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and Palm Springs International Film Festival.
“We are excited and honoured to welcome the Texas premiere of this film at our festival,” said Jitin Hingorani, DFW SAFF founder and director, in a media statement.
“Race and immigration have, unfortunately, become such hot-button issues in our current political climate, and if a schoolboy can navigate through these topics in a film, we certainly hope our governments can attempt to do the same,” Hingorani said.
Yellow Tin Can Telephone is presented by Homi Adajania, Video Credit: www.YouTube.com
“Our short films make up more than 50 percent of our programming this year because the genre has really been gaining momentum in South Asia,” artistic director Ambica Dev said in a statement.
“Our other highlights include our focus on Marathi regional films and our Indo-Pak programming, curated to commemorate India and Pakistan’s 70th year of independence in 2017,” said Dev.
Below are some of the other South Asian features to look out for at DFW SAFF.
Silvat, directed by Tanuja Chandra
Photo Credit: www.reelspakistan.com
Lala Begum, directed by Mehreen Jabbar
Video Credit: www.YouTube.com
Guddu Engineer, directed by Nikhil AdvaniPhoto Credit: www.google.com
Mochi (The Cobbler), directed by Saqib Pandor, produced by Anurag Kashyap
Video Credit: www.YouTube.com
Babu’s Dilemma, directed by Collin D’Cunha
Video Credit: www.YouTube.com
Priyanath, directed by Anietie Antia-Obong
Video Credit: www.YouTube.com
Jacob’s Pond, directed by Sasha John
Video Credit: www.vimeo.com
Mast Qalandar, directed by Divij Roopchand
Video Credit: www.YouTube.com
Syaahi, directed by Varun Tandon
Video Credit: www.YouTube.com
Amishi, directed by Malinda Kaur
Photo Credit: www.agileticketing.com
Leeches, directed by Payal Seth
Video Credit: www.vimeo.com
All-access festival passes get you admission to all films, networking events and afterparties. Individual screening tickets are available as well.
Find out more on the festival’s website, www.dfwsaff.com.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.seligimages.com
Nomaan Khan
Author
After spending some time in a completely different field, Nomaan decided to drop it all and switch to Mohawk College to pursue his longtime interest in the world of Journalism. His experience working in multimedia platforms has helped him develop exceptional skills in thinking on his ...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Cool Dating Apps Geared To Get You Action
-
Check Out These 3 Naan Pizza Recipes Perfect For Your Tastebuds
-
DIY: Curried Cauliflower Florets Recipe
-
Nepal's First Transgender Model At Lakme Fashion Week
-
Tips On A Stress-Free Beach Vacation With South Asian Parents
-
Quebec Mosque Massacre Leaves 6 Dead
-
February Bollywood Film Releases That You Need To Watch!
-
DIY: Battle Your Cold With This Indian Hot Drink Recipe
-
DIY: Warm Up With This Hearty Vegetarian Daal Recipe
-
DIY Recipe: Pasta Sauce With Sausage, Basil and Olive Oil
-
Pakistan's First Transgender Model Makes Her Fashionable Mark
-
DIY: Handy Cleaning Tips For Your Silver, Brass And More!
-
Review Of Cover FX Contour Kits With Tips!
-
Manners At A Marriage: How To Be A Wonderful Wedding Guest
-
Today's Latest Trend For People On-The-Go: A Meal In A Mug
-
DIY: Nutella Hot Chocolate With Desi Flair!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Decor And Gift Ideas For The Home
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products and Tips!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: For People Who Love Travel And Adventure
-
Shantanu & Nikhil's Pellet Injury Makeup Creates Outrage
-
Mumbai Hosted The Global Citizen Festival With Coldplay And It Was Epic
-
Donald Trump Wins 2016 United States Presidential Election
-
DIY: How To Make A Table Top Paper Craft Diwali Lantern
-
DIY How To Make Cool Diyas For Diwali
-
Tips For Catering Large Groups & Parties
-
3 DIY Fall Scents For Your Home
-
DIY: Masala Chai Recipes With A Twist
-
DIY: White Fish With Tomato And Herb Salsa Recipe
-
DIY: Make Delicious Onion Rings Desi Style!
-
DIY: How to Preserve Five Common South Asian Ingredients
-
DIY: Spicy South Asian Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool
-
DIY: Give Boring Table Top Trivets An Earthy Facelift
-
DIY: Crazy And Cool Donut Recipes
-
DIY Make Your Own Fabulous Wedding Vases
-
DIY Cool Down With Some Fresh Fruit Popsicles
-
DIY Tips For The Perfect Picnic
-
DIY How to Make Almond Milk At Home
-
Take Your Chicken To The Next Level With This Citrus-infused Recipe!
-
Wedding Planning Tips
-
How To Get Your Kids To Eat Vegetables
-
Bring On The Bhajia With Our Crispy Onion Fritters Recipe
-
Island Flavours Breathe New Life Into Fettuccine Alfredo
-
Top Health Trends in South Asia and Abroad That You May Want To Try!
-
Dive Into This Healthy Teriyaki Salmon Recipe!
-
Look No Further! The Perfect Pesto Recipe Is Right Here!
-
Hand Woven South Asian Rugs For Your Home
-
Ten Foods That Look Like Body Parts They're Good For
-
Kale And Mushroom Frittata Recipe
-
A Woman's Guide To Drinking Scotch
-
Embrace All The Angles With The Geometric Trend For Your Home
-
Delicious Curry Salmon Cakes Recipe
-
Transform Your Water Into A Delightful Flavourful Treat
-
Creamy Avocado Pasta With Grilled Chicken Recipe
-
Direct From Italy This Pasta Carbonara Recipe Is The Real Deal!
-
3 Quick & Delicious Desi Recipes For Busy Moms On The Go
Culture & Lifestyle
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!