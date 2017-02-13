The 59th Grammy Awards: Our Top Ten Best Dressed
Last night, artists hit the red carpet for the most coveted awards in the music industry, the 59th Grammy Awards. We expected so much more, but we manage to select a few looks. Check out our picks!
Anoushka Shankar was captivating in a gold and burgundy embroidered floor-length tunic.
Camilla Cabello was pretty in silver and lavender.
Feeling a bit conflicted about Katy Perry’s look, a gold lamé and pink feathered Tom Ford skirt? It’s definitely a Katy original, and perfect for the Grammy Awards.
Hot off the haute couture runway in Paris, Grammy Awards darling Céline Dion was a total knockout in a low-cut tiger green Zuhair Murad S/S 17 number.
Jewelled out to the nines in David Yurman, Demi Lovato was curvaceous in a revealing Julien MacDonald golden netted gown.
Tone-on-tone outfits tend to be a bit much, but this was one of the underrated looks of the night. R&B singer Mya was a chic and sleek lady in this popping red pantsuit.
Chrissy Teigen served us some va-va-voom in a black bondage-inspired macramé gown!
I like to see a risk taker on the red carpet, and Paris Jackson added a hint of edge in this multicolour Balmain S/S ’17 gown.
This look has received mixed reviews, but we love Jennifer Lopez in Ralph and Russo’s S/S ’17 thigh-high and fly pink chiffon gown.
To wrap up our top ten list, we have “Song of the Year” Grammy Award diva Adele. I love that she chose the Pantone colour of the year, olive, because she looked glammed out in Givenchy couture!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.grammy.com
Tessa Johnson
Author
ANOKHI Magazine's fashion editor, Tessa Johnson is a Fashion Business Management graduate from George Brown College who started as an intern at ANOKHI Media in the fashion department, then started to test her writing skills writing travel pieces for Online Exclusives: Hotspot! Five years la...
