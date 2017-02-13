About Last Night / Anokhi Today / Fashion & Beauty / New Fashion / The 59th Grammy Awards: Our Top Ten Best Dressed

The 59th Grammy Awards: Our Top Ten Best Dressed

About Last Night Anokhi Today Fashion & Beauty New Fashion Feb 13, 2017

Tessa Johnson

by  

Last night, artists hit the red carpet for the most coveted awards in the music industry, the 59th Grammy Awards. We expected so much more, but we manage to select a few looks. Check out our picks!

 

Anoushka Shankar was captivating in a gold and burgundy embroidered floor-length tunic.

The Grammy Awards Anoushka Shankar in floor length tunic. Photo Credit: The Grammys, www.grammy.com
Anoushka Shankar in a floor-length caftan. Photo Credit: The Grammys, www.grammy.com

 

Camilla Cabello was pretty in silver and lavender.

The Grammy Awards Camilla Cabello in silver and lavender gown. Photo Credit: The Grammys, www.grammy.com
Camilla Cabello in a silver and lavender gown. Photo Credit: The Grammys, www.grammy.com

 

Feeling a bit conflicted about Katy Perry’s look, a gold lamé and pink feathered Tom Ford skirt? It’s definitely a Katy original, and perfect for the Grammy Awards.

The Grammy Awards Katy Perry in Tom Ford. Photo Credit: The Grammys, www.grammy.com
Katy Perry in Tom Ford. Photo Credit: The Grammys, www.grammy.com

 

Hot off the haute couture runway in Paris, Grammy Awards darling Céline Dion was a total knockout in a low-cut tiger green Zuhair Murad S/S 17 number.

The Grammy Awards Grammys Celine Dion in Zuhair Murad Couture Spring/Summer 2017 Collection.. Photo Creidit: The Grammys, www.grammy.com
Céline Dion in Zuhair Murad Couture Spring/Summer 2017 Collection. Photo Credit: The Grammys, www.grammy.com

 

Jewelled out to the nines in David Yurman, Demi Lovato was curvaceous in a revealing Julien MacDonald golden netted gown.

The Grammy Awards Demi Lovato in Julien MacDonald and David Yurman jewellery. Photo Credit: The Grammys, www.grammy.com
Demi Lovato wore Julien MacDonald with David Yurman jewellery. Photo Credit: The Grammys, www.grammy.com

 

Tone-on-tone outfits tend to be a bit much, but this was one of the underrated looks of the night. R&B singer Mya was a chic and sleek lady in this popping red pantsuit.

The Grammy Awards Mya in a poppy red pantsuit. Photo Credit: Brit + Co, www.brit.co Grammys
Mya wore a poppy red pantsuit. Photo Credit: Brit + Co, www.brit.co

 

Chrissy Teigen served us some va-va-voom in a black bondage-inspired macramé gown!

The Grammy Awards Grammys Chrissy Teigen in black macrame gown. Photo Credit: Cosmopolitan, www.cosmopolitan.com
Chrissy Teigen in black macramé gown. Photo Credit: Cosmopolitan, www.cosmopolitan.com

 

I like to see a risk taker on the red carpet, and Paris Jackson added a hint of edge in this multicolour Balmain S/S ’17 gown.

The Grammy Awards Grammys Paris Jackson in Balmain, Spring/ Summer, RTW, 2017 Collection. Photo Credit: The Grammys, www.grammy.com
Paris Jackson in Balmain, Spring/ Summer, RTW, 2017 Collection. Photo Credit: The Grammys, www.grammy.com

 

This look has received mixed reviews, but we love Jennifer Lopez in Ralph and Russo’s S/S ’17 thigh-high and fly pink chiffon gown.

 

The Grammy Awards Grammys Jennifer Lopez in Ralph & Russo, Spring/Summer 2017 Couture Collection
Jennifer Lopez in Ralph & Russo, Spring/Summer 2017 Couture Collection. Photo Credit: The Grammys, www.grammy.com

To wrap up our top ten list, we have “Song of the Year” Grammy Award diva Adele. I love that she chose the Pantone colour of the year, olive, because she looked glammed out in Givenchy couture!

The Grammy Awards Adele in Givenchy Couture. Photo Credit: The Grammys, www.grammy.com
Adele in Givenchy Couture. Photo Credit: The Grammys, www.grammy.com

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.grammy.com

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Tessa Johnson

Tessa Johnson

    Author

    ANOKHI Magazine's fashion editor, Tessa Johnson is a Fashion Business Management graduate from George Brown College who started as an intern at ANOKHI Media in the fashion department, then started to test her writing skills writing travel pieces for Online Exclusives: Hotspot! Five years la...

    COMMENTS

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Anokhi Today

    Newsletter Sign Up

    Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

    Technology
    adele-in-givenchy-horz

    The 59th Grammy Awards: Our Top Ten Best Dressed

    Current News
    cauliflower-mian

    DIY: Curried Cauliflower Florets Recipe

    FEATURED

    Business & Technology
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

    Business & Technology
    unnamed-1

    Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"

    Fashion & Beauty
    timthumb_eff.jpg

    Waris Ahluwalia & Holt Renfrew Collaborate To Create 'Uncrate India'

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Deena_Aziz_2_d4f.jpg

    Actress Deena Aziz Takes On 10 Roles In 'The Aeneid'

    Business & Technology
    verizon-cyber-security_688.png

    Protecting Your Privacy Online

    Fashion & Beauty
    JenniferAniston_d54.jpg

    Red Carpet Showstoppers At TIFF 2013

    Trending

    Culture & Lifestyle
    anjali-lama-lgbtq-model

    Nepal's First Transgender Model At Lakme Fashion Week

    List It!
    valentine-day-gifts

    Our Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2017: All Cupid-Approved!

    Awesome Recipes
    cauliflower-mian

    DIY: Curried Cauliflower Florets Recipe

    About Last Night
    adele-in-givenchy-horz

    The 59th Grammy Awards: Our Top Ten Best Dressed

    Popular

    About Last Night
    adele-in-givenchy-horz

    The 59th Grammy Awards: Our Top Ten Best Dressed

    About Last Night
    Maintain relationship after divorce

    How To Maintain A Loving Relationship After Divorce

    List It!
    valentine-day-gifts

    Our Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2017: All Cupid-Approved!

    Awesome Recipes
    cauliflower-mian

    DIY: Curried Cauliflower Florets Recipe

    Culture & Lifestyle
    anjali-lama-lgbtq-model

    Nepal's First Transgender Model At Lakme Fashion Week

    Culture & Lifestyle
    priyanka-chopra-one-of-a-kind-ralph-lauren-horz

    Red Carpet Fashion Trend Report: Award Season 2017