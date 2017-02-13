Last night, artists hit the red carpet for the most coveted awards in the music industry, the 59th Grammy Awards. We expected so much more, but we manage to select a few looks. Check out our picks!

Anoushka Shankar was captivating in a gold and burgundy embroidered floor-length tunic.

Camilla Cabello was pretty in silver and lavender.

Feeling a bit conflicted about Katy Perry’s look, a gold lamé and pink feathered Tom Ford skirt? It’s definitely a Katy original, and perfect for the Grammy Awards.

Hot off the haute couture runway in Paris, Grammy Awards darling Céline Dion was a total knockout in a low-cut tiger green Zuhair Murad S/S 17 number.

Jewelled out to the nines in David Yurman, Demi Lovato was curvaceous in a revealing Julien MacDonald golden netted gown.

Tone-on-tone outfits tend to be a bit much, but this was one of the underrated looks of the night. R&B singer Mya was a chic and sleek lady in this popping red pantsuit.

Chrissy Teigen served us some va-va-voom in a black bondage-inspired macramé gown!

I like to see a risk taker on the red carpet, and Paris Jackson added a hint of edge in this multicolour Balmain S/S ’17 gown.

This look has received mixed reviews, but we love Jennifer Lopez in Ralph and Russo’s S/S ’17 thigh-high and fly pink chiffon gown.

To wrap up our top ten list, we have “Song of the Year” Grammy Award diva Adele. I love that she chose the Pantone colour of the year, olive, because she looked glammed out in Givenchy couture!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.grammy.com