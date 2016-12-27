Today’s Latest Trend For People On-The-Go: A Meal In A Mug
Anokhi DIY Culture & Lifestyle Fitness & Nutrition Dec 27, 2016
Check out our cool recipes on making these tasty treats for us on the go!
When you’re busy, grabbing takeout can easily become a crutch, but it can get to be costly and, personally, I find it much more satisfying to have something you’ve prepared for yourself. And so, if you’re down with food that makes your taste buds dance and your stomach feel satisfied, you need this new trend in your life: meals in a mug.
I am impartial to recipes that can pack a punch, but require very little fuss and muss in the kitchen, especially when that means that there is limited cleaning up involved!
First of all, I adore how little effort is involved with preparing and cooking a meal in a mug. Secondly, I’ve really fallen deep in foodie-love for a rustic lentil recipe that I stumbled upon. This protein-filled recipe is absolutely drool-worthy, inexpensive, and it’s totally something that you can feel completely guilt-free about eating (especially if you’re like me and want to eat a lot of it)!
As well, as someone who’s often on-the-go, I was enticed by this dish because it can be prepared fairly quickly and incorporates many popular South Asian ingredients, such as lentils. Lentils are the star ingredient in many South Asian dishes, such as dhal, which is made from splitting lentils. Besides this, lentils are packed with heaps of nutritional value. For instance, this earthy legume is rich in iron, vitamin C and fibre. As well, the dish incorporates the sweetness of tomatoes, along with spices and fresh herbs, such as cumin, ginger and cilantro, which are staples in a South Asian kitchen. However, when brought together, these ingredients mingle well with each other to create a homey and mouth-watering dish that will satisfy even the hungriest stomach.
I know I keep gushing, but another thing that I appreciate about this dish is how versatile it is. You can easily use leftovers to create other equally delicious lunches or dinners, such as:
– Have lentils alongside rice and grilled chicken.
– Make a South Asian inspired burrito using some pita bread and stuff it with leftover lentils, chicken, kale, slice some fresh tomatoes, and top it with some yogurt.
– Toss the lentils into a salad of either kale or quinoa, season with pepper and dress with yogurt and almonds, and sprinkle some chopped cilantro.
I promise you won’t regret trying this. Check out the recipe below.
Plentiful lentils! Photo Credit: www.medicalnewstoday.com
Preparation and cooking time: 10 to 15 minutes
Ingredients
1 can lentils
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1 can diced tomatoes
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1 small carton plain and unsweetened yogurt (use your preferred brand)
1 pinch salt
1 tablespoon fresh cilantro
1 tablespoon almonds (optional)
1/2 to 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
You’ll also require
Can opener
Spoon
Measuring cup
Microwave
The biggest mug you own (or a soup/chili mug)
Knife
Method
- Grab your mug and combine all of the ingredients. (I like to wash and drain the lentils before adding them to the mug.)
- Stir well.
- Place the mug (I recommend using a microwave cover) in the microwave and zap for 1 to 3 minutes (or until it’s heated all the way through).
- Once your lentils and spices have had time to unify and cook up in the microwave, drizzle 1 to 2 tablespoons of yogurt on top of the lentils and sprinkle 1 tablespoon of roughly chopped almonds and cilantro on top.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.powerhungry.com
Original Post Date: November 11, 2016
Devika Goberdhan
Author
Devika is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Within this, her passion and research throughout her graduate studies focused on immigrants in Canada, which is an important topic that has inspired her to share her interests with others! Devika writes on current news...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
DIY: Nutella Hot Chocolate With Desi Flair!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Decor And Gift Ideas For The Home
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products and Tips!
-
Review Of Cover FX Contour Kits With Tips!
-
M.A.C Celebrates Diwali With Limited Edition Palette
-
Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
Manners At A Marriage: How To Be A Wonderful Wedding Guest
-
10 On-Screen Bollywood #CoupleGoals
-
DIY: How To Make A Table Top Paper Craft Diwali Lantern
-
DIY: Tips On Getting Your Skin Colour Corrected
-
Madonna Narrates Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy's Short Film About Qandeel Baloch Honour Killing
-
DIY How To Make Cool Diyas For Diwali
-
5 Reasons Why Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Is The Must-See Movie of 2016
-
The Latest On India's IRS Call Center Tax Scandal: Over $1 Million US Stolen!
-
5 Reasons To Watch India In A Day
-
3 DIY Fall Scents For Your Home
-
Pakistan Responds To IMPPA With A Ban On Bollywood Films Nationwide
-
Bollywood Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee Slams Indian Show For Poking Fun At Her Skin Tone
-
DIY: Masala Chai Recipes With A Twist
-
Bollywood Films To Check Out This October
-
Fawad Khan And Other Pakistani Artists Under Threat In India?
-
Top Ten Looks: New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
#TIFF16 Red Carpet Style Highlights: The Looks We Loved From The Toronto International Film Festival
-
Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina
-
DIY: White Fish With Tomato And Herb Salsa Recipe
-
Priyanka Chopra And Aziz Ansari Bring Diversity To The Emmy Awards
-
DIY: Make Delicious Onion Rings Desi Style!
-
Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling Among The Highest Paid Television Actresses In The World
-
South Asian Films Creating Buzz At #TIFF2016
-
Coldplay Is Finally India-Bound For A Massive Show!
-
5 Reasons To Watch "Baar Baar Dekho"
-
Get Reel: Films To Watch At This Year's Toronto International Film Festival 2016
-
DIY: Handy Cleaning Tips For Your Silver, Brass And More!
-
M.I.A. & Zayn Malik Join Forces For 'Freedun'
-
Bollywood Films To Watch In September 2016
-
'All Muslims Are Terrorists,' Says French Restaurateur Refusing to Serve Muslim Customers
-
DIY: 3 Ways To Wear Glitter Makeup As An Adult
-
10 Pakistani Singers Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood
-
5 Reasons Why Tiger Shroff Gives Us Goals In "A Flying Jatt"
-
India Makes World's First Leprosy Vaccine
-
DIY: How to Preserve Five Common South Asian Ingredients
-
Bardish Chagger Becomes First Female Government House Leader In Canadian History
-
SRK Detained At LAX...Again!
-
10 Indian Singers Killing It On YouTube
-
DIY Recipe: Pasta Sauce With Sausage, Basil and Olive Oil
-
4 Hot Gadgets That You Need This October
-
10 Back To School Apps To Make Life Easier
-
Ranveer Singh's Next Role With Rohit Shetty Is Not What You'll Expect!!!
-
4 Female Olympians Going Down In History
-
DIY: Spicy South Asian Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool
-
Brown Skin Needs Sun Protection, Too
-
Young Pakistani Filmmaker Gets One Step Closer To The Oscars
-
Lilly Singh Scores Big at the Teen Choice Awards 2016
-
15 Celebs Who Got Creative With Viral Prisma Photo App
-
DIY: Give Boring Table Top Trivets An Earthy Facelift
-
Could Arjun Be The Next Jay Sean?
Anokhi DIY
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!