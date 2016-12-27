Anokhi DIY / Culture & Lifestyle / Fitness & Nutrition / Today’s Latest Trend For People On-The-Go: A Meal In A Mug

Today's Latest Trend For People On-The-Go: A Meal In A Mug

Devika Goberdhan

Check out our cool recipes on making these tasty treats for us on the go! 

When you’re busy, grabbing takeout can easily become a crutch, but it can get to be costly and, personally, I find it much more satisfying to have something you’ve prepared for yourself. And so, if you’re down with food that makes your taste buds dance and your stomach feel satisfied, you need this new trend in your life: meals in a mug.

I am impartial to recipes that can pack a punch, but require very little fuss and muss in the kitchen, especially when that means that there is limited cleaning up involved!

Meal in a mug
Delicious Meal in a mug. Photo Credit: www.greatist.com

First of all, I adore how little effort is involved with preparing and cooking a meal in a mug. Secondly, I’ve really fallen deep in foodie-love for a rustic lentil recipe that I stumbled upon. This protein-filled recipe is absolutely drool-worthy, inexpensive, and it’s totally something that you can feel completely guilt-free about eating (especially if you’re like me and want to eat a lot of it)!

As well, as someone who’s often on-the-go, I was enticed by this dish because it can be prepared fairly quickly and incorporates many popular South Asian ingredients, such as lentils. Lentils are the star ingredient in many South Asian dishes, such as dhal, which is made from splitting lentils. Besides this, lentils are packed with heaps of nutritional value. For instance, this earthy legume is rich in iron, vitamin C and fibre. As well, the dish incorporates the sweetness of tomatoes, along with spices and fresh herbs, such as cumin, ginger and cilantro, which are staples in a South Asian kitchen. However, when brought together, these ingredients mingle well with each other to create a homey and mouth-watering dish that will satisfy even the hungriest stomach.

I know I keep gushing, but another thing that I appreciate about this dish is how versatile it is. You can easily use leftovers to create other equally delicious lunches or dinners, such as:

– Have lentils alongside rice and grilled chicken.

– Make a South Asian inspired burrito using some pita bread and stuff it with leftover lentils, chicken, kale, slice some fresh tomatoes, and top it with some yogurt.

– Toss  the lentils into a salad of either kale or quinoa, season with pepper and dress with yogurt and almonds, and sprinkle some chopped cilantro.

I promise you won’t regret trying this. Check out the recipe below.

Plentiful lentils! Photo Credit: www.medicalnewstoday.com

Preparation and cooking time: 10 to 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 can lentils
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1 can diced tomatoes
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1 small carton plain and unsweetened yogurt (use your preferred brand)
1 pinch salt
1 tablespoon fresh cilantro
1 tablespoon almonds (optional)
1/2 to 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

You’ll also require

Can opener
Spoon
Measuring cup
Microwave
The biggest mug you own (or a soup/chili mug)
Knife

Mean mugging the microwave as you anxiously await your delicious lentils.
Photo Credit: img.ifcdn.com

Method 

  1. Grab your mug and combine all of the ingredients. (I like to wash and drain the lentils before adding them to the mug.)
  2. Stir well.
  3. Place the mug (I recommend using a microwave cover) in the microwave and zap for 1 to 3 minutes (or until it’s heated all the way through).
  4. Once your lentils and spices have had time to unify and cook up in the microwave, drizzle 1 to 2 tablespoons of yogurt on top of the lentils and sprinkle 1 tablespoon of roughly chopped almonds and cilantro on top.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.powerhungry.com

Original Post Date: November 11, 2016

