Check Out Our Favourite Spring 2017 Nail Trends!

    With spring showers on their way, it’s time to show off those manicured nails while sporting some of the season’s hottest nail trends. Here are some scene-stealing Spring 2017 nail trends fresh from the runway.

    Asymmetrical Action
    Stripes and asymmetrical patterns are quite the hot topic this year, be it on the runway or in the movies. KISS Products partnered with Gina Edwards to create a cool, vacation vibe for the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2017 collection. Using imPRESS Press-On Manicure, KISS Nail Artist Paint in Gala, KISS Design Perfection and KISS Gel Strong Nail Polish, Edwards was able to create a stunning asymmetric nail art that fits the summer vibe. A few simple strokes on the manicures using the artist paint kit and you’re good to go.

    Spring 2017 nail trends
    Spring 2017 nail trends. Photo Credit: KISS Products

     

    Spring 2017 Nail Trends
    Spring 2017 nail trends. Photo Credit: KISS Products

     

    Ode to Ombre
    Ombre is the trend that isn’t leaving anytime soon. Edwards created a soft pink ombre effect to complement Naeem Khan’s Spring/Summer 2017 collection using KISS Products. Using KISS Salon Acrylic Nude French Nails in Oval, KISS Gel Strong Polish and KISS Salon Secrets Nails Art Starter Kit, she made the nude almond shaped nail a big win in our books.

    Spring 2017 nail trends. Photo Credit: KISS Products

     

    Spring 2017 nail trends
    Spring 2017 nail trends. Photo Credit: KISS Products

     

    Mad for Metallics
    At Michael Costello’s Spring/Summer 2017, it was the metallic embellishment that clearly made a style statement. Essie Lead Manicurist Rita Remark created a fierce and feminine look to reflect the collection. This metallic color-blocked trend is achieved by blending two colours with a sponge. She used the Essie Good as Gold and Sole Mate for the gold-to-berry fade.

    Spring 2017 nail trends
    Spring 2017 nail trends. Photo Credit: Essie

     

    Spring 2017 nail trends
    Spring 2017 nail trends. Photo Credit: Essie

     

    Twisted French Manicure
    Rebecca Minkoff’s Spring/Summer 2017 runway show flirted with a twist on the traditional French manicure thanks to Essie Lead Manicurist Michelle Saunders. This colour-blocked look was achieved by using the Essie Maki Me Happy hue and painting a thick strip on the tip with a contrasting color. I love this nail trend as it’s eye-catching and makes for a great summer manicure.

    Spring 2017 nail trends
    Spring 2017 nail trends. Photo Credit: Essie

     

    Spring 2017 nail trends
    Spring 2017 nail trends. Photo Credit: Essie

    Star Struck
    Astrology and starry elements are often seen as intriguing nail art designs. CND created a starstuck nail design with the Shellac Emerald Lights and Dark Diamonds Vinylux shades. It is an edgy and vibrant extension to your manicure and a sure showstopper this season.

    Spring 2017 nail trends
    Spring 2017 nail trends. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/CNDWorld

     

    So get your fingers back in the colour game with these hot looks!

     

    Main Image Photo Credit: Essie

