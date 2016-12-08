Anokhi DIY / Awesome Recipes / It’s A Woman’s World / Tips & Tricks Galore / DIY: Nutella Hot Chocolate With Desi Flair!

DIY: Nutella Hot Chocolate With Desi Flair!

Dec 08, 2016

Dilshad Burman

by  

The weather outside is getting rather frightful, but we’ve got a hot chocolate recipe that will make staying indoors absolutely delightful!

Check out our decadent twist on a cold weather classic.

Take your hot chocolate to the next level! Photo Credit: Dilshad Burman
Take your hot chocolate to the next level! Photo Credit: Dilshad Burman

Ingredients: (Serves 2)

  • 2 cups milk (substitute almond/cashew or soy milk as required)
  • 2 ½ tablespoons Nutella
  • 2 tablespoons pure unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 tablespoons hot water
  • ¼ teaspoon cinnamon powder
  • ¼ teaspoon cardamom powder
  • Cane sugar to taste, if needed.

Method:

  • Heat milk in a heavy bottom pot till just before boiling point. Remove from heat, cover the pot and set aside. Alternately heat milk in a microwave safe container.
  • In a medium sized bowl, whisk together Nutella and cocoa powder with hot water to create a thick, smooth paste.
  • Add cinnamon and cardamom powder and continue to mix in well.
  • Slowly pour warm milk into the bowl while whisking the mixture to avoid any lumps.
  • Continue mixing until the chocolate mixture dissolves entirely into the milk.
  • Give it a quick taste test and add sugar if needed.
  • Pour into a big mug and garnish with a cinnamon stick to stir.

Curl up with a cozy blanket and your favourite book/movie/person and enjoy!

 

Main Image credit: Dilshad Burman

Dilshad Burman

Dilshad Burman

    Author

    Dilshad Burman is an award winning TV host and Canadian media personality. Born in Mumbai, India, she was surrounded by its creative energy and grew up with a passion for music, film and television.

