DIY: Nutella Hot Chocolate With Desi Flair!
Anokhi DIY Awesome Recipes It’s A Woman’s World Tips & Tricks Galore Dec 08, 2016
The weather outside is getting rather frightful, but we’ve got a hot chocolate recipe that will make staying indoors absolutely delightful!
Check out our decadent twist on a cold weather classic.
Ingredients: (Serves 2)
- 2 cups milk (substitute almond/cashew or soy milk as required)
- 2 ½ tablespoons Nutella
- 2 tablespoons pure unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 tablespoons hot water
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon powder
- ¼ teaspoon cardamom powder
- Cane sugar to taste, if needed.
Method:
- Heat milk in a heavy bottom pot till just before boiling point. Remove from heat, cover the pot and set aside. Alternately heat milk in a microwave safe container.
- In a medium sized bowl, whisk together Nutella and cocoa powder with hot water to create a thick, smooth paste.
- Add cinnamon and cardamom powder and continue to mix in well.
- Slowly pour warm milk into the bowl while whisking the mixture to avoid any lumps.
- Continue mixing until the chocolate mixture dissolves entirely into the milk.
- Give it a quick taste test and add sugar if needed.
- Pour into a big mug and garnish with a cinnamon stick to stir.
Curl up with a cozy blanket and your favourite book/movie/person and enjoy!
Main Image credit: Dilshad Burman
Dilshad Burman
Author
Dilshad Burman is an award winning TV host and Canadian media personality. Born in Mumbai, India, she was surrounded by its creative energy and grew up with a passion for music, film and television. While completing her Bachelor of Arts in English literature from The University of Mumbai, she i...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Decor And Gift Ideas For The Home
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products and Tips!
-
Review Of Cover FX Contour Kits With Tips!
-
Today's Latest Trend For People On-The-Go: A Meal In A Mug
-
M.A.C Celebrates Diwali With Limited Edition Palette
-
Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
Manners At A Marriage: How To Be A Wonderful Wedding Guest
-
10 On-Screen Bollywood #CoupleGoals
-
DIY: How To Make A Table Top Paper Craft Diwali Lantern
-
DIY: Tips On Getting Your Skin Colour Corrected
-
Madonna Narrates Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy's Short Film About Qandeel Baloch Honour Killing
-
DIY How To Make Cool Diyas For Diwali
-
5 Reasons Why Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Is The Must-See Movie of 2016
-
The Latest On India's IRS Call Center Tax Scandal: Over $1 Million US Stolen!
-
5 Reasons To Watch India In A Day
-
3 DIY Fall Scents For Your Home
-
Pakistan Responds To IMPPA With A Ban On Bollywood Films Nationwide
-
Bollywood Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee Slams Indian Show For Poking Fun At Her Skin Tone
-
DIY: Masala Chai Recipes With A Twist
-
Bollywood Films To Check Out This October
-
Fawad Khan And Other Pakistani Artists Under Threat In India?
-
Top Ten Looks: New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
#TIFF16 Red Carpet Style Highlights: The Looks We Loved From The Toronto International Film Festival
-
Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina
-
DIY: White Fish With Tomato And Herb Salsa Recipe
-
Priyanka Chopra And Aziz Ansari Bring Diversity To The Emmy Awards
-
DIY: Make Delicious Onion Rings Desi Style!
-
Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling Among The Highest Paid Television Actresses In The World
-
South Asian Films Creating Buzz At #TIFF2016
-
Coldplay Is Finally India-Bound For A Massive Show!
-
5 Reasons To Watch "Baar Baar Dekho"
-
Get Reel: Films To Watch At This Year's Toronto International Film Festival 2016
-
DIY: Handy Cleaning Tips For Your Silver, Brass And More!
-
M.I.A. & Zayn Malik Join Forces For 'Freedun'
-
Bollywood Films To Watch In September 2016
-
'All Muslims Are Terrorists,' Says French Restaurateur Refusing to Serve Muslim Customers
-
DIY: 3 Ways To Wear Glitter Makeup As An Adult
-
10 Pakistani Singers Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood
-
5 Reasons Why Tiger Shroff Gives Us Goals In "A Flying Jatt"
-
India Makes World's First Leprosy Vaccine
-
DIY: How to Preserve Five Common South Asian Ingredients
-
Bardish Chagger Becomes First Female Government House Leader In Canadian History
-
SRK Detained At LAX...Again!
-
10 Indian Singers Killing It On YouTube
-
DIY Recipe: Pasta Sauce With Sausage, Basil and Olive Oil
-
4 Hot Gadgets That You Need This October
-
10 Back To School Apps To Make Life Easier
-
Ranveer Singh's Next Role With Rohit Shetty Is Not What You'll Expect!!!
-
4 Female Olympians Going Down In History
-
DIY: Spicy South Asian Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool
-
Brown Skin Needs Sun Protection, Too
-
Young Pakistani Filmmaker Gets One Step Closer To The Oscars
-
Lilly Singh Scores Big at the Teen Choice Awards 2016
-
15 Celebs Who Got Creative With Viral Prisma Photo App
-
DIY: Give Boring Table Top Trivets An Earthy Facelift
-
Could Arjun Be The Next Jay Sean?
Anokhi DIY
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!