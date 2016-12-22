Anokhi DIY / Home Space / Tips & Tricks Galore / Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Decor And Gift Ideas For The Home

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Decor And Gift Ideas For The Home

It’s time to get started with your Christmas list! Check out our cool holiday gift guide to get your home all glammed up! 

Gift shopping for your loved ones during the holidays can be a tricky task, especially if they are picky but never forget the power of a cozy home decor present. Instead of a sweater or pair of socks, consider something for the home. Things related to the home build memories like a cozy blanket that’s like a hug at the end of a long day or those special champagne flutes that toast every great memory, so here’s a list of my top ten holiday gifts for the home.

Home for the Holidays

mw51_noci_sc

Tabletop Christmas Tree,  £170 EUR. Photo Credit: Alessi

canvas

CANVAS Pre-Lit Criss Cross Star Tree Topper, 12 inch $29.99 CDN (shown in gold).

Photo Credit – Canadian Tire

candle

Coconut Scented Candle, $9.99 CDN. Photo Credit – Marshalls

wire-peace-wall-hanging

Wire Peace Wall Hanging, $29.95 CDN. Photo Credit – CB2

throw

Dartmoor Chocolate Faux Fur Throw, £112 EUR. Photo Credit – Laura Ashley

Holiday Party Ready

  glass-set

Crystalite Bohemia Quadro 7-piece Whiskey Glass Set, $115 USD. Photo Credit – Walmart

hs_fall-winter_martiniglasses_02_hi_rez

Metallic Finish Martini Glasses, starting at $9.99 CDN. Photo Credit – Winners HomeSense

For Her, Him and the Little One

bossladytravelmugss_1024x1024

Boss Lady Travel Mug, $20.00 CDN. Photo Credit – Sweet Water Decor

main_25afe962-5bd2-40de-a092-67ba15156179_grande

Star Wars X-Wing Knife Block, $199 CDN. Photo Credit – Underground Toys

pie-face

Minion Pie Face, $24.95 CDN. Photo Credit – Indigo

 

 

Main Image Photo Credit: CB2

Original Post Date: November 18, 2016 

