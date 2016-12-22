Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Decor And Gift Ideas For The Home

It’s time to get started with your Christmas list! Check out our cool holiday gift guide to get your home all glammed up!

Gift shopping for your loved ones during the holidays can be a tricky task, especially if they are picky but never forget the power of a cozy home decor present. Instead of a sweater or pair of socks, consider something for the home. Things related to the home build memories like a cozy blanket that’s like a hug at the end of a long day or those special champagne flutes that toast every great memory, so here’s a list of my top ten holiday gifts for the home.

Home for the Holidays

Tabletop Christmas Tree, £170 EUR. Photo Credit: Alessi

CANVAS Pre-Lit Criss Cross Star Tree Topper, 12 inch $29.99 CDN (shown in gold).

Photo Credit – Canadian Tire

Coconut Scented Candle, $9.99 CDN. Photo Credit – Marshalls

Wire Peace Wall Hanging, $29.95 CDN. Photo Credit – CB2

Dartmoor Chocolate Faux Fur Throw, £112 EUR. Photo Credit – Laura Ashley

Holiday Party Ready

Crystalite Bohemia Quadro 7-piece Whiskey Glass Set, $115 USD. Photo Credit – Walmart

Metallic Finish Martini Glasses, starting at $9.99 CDN. Photo Credit – Winners HomeSense

For Her, Him and the Little One

Boss Lady Travel Mug, $20.00 CDN. Photo Credit – Sweet Water Decor

Star Wars X-Wing Knife Block, $199 CDN. Photo Credit – Underground Toys

Minion Pie Face, $24.95 CDN. Photo Credit – Indigo

Main Image Photo Credit: CB2

