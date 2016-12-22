Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Decor And Gift Ideas For The Home
Anokhi DIY Home Space Tips & Tricks Galore Dec 22, 2016
It’s time to get started with your Christmas list! Check out our cool holiday gift guide to get your home all glammed up!
Gift shopping for your loved ones during the holidays can be a tricky task, especially if they are picky but never forget the power of a cozy home decor present. Instead of a sweater or pair of socks, consider something for the home. Things related to the home build memories like a cozy blanket that’s like a hug at the end of a long day or those special champagne flutes that toast every great memory, so here’s a list of my top ten holiday gifts for the home.
Home for the Holidays
Tabletop Christmas Tree, £170 EUR. Photo Credit: Alessi
CANVAS Pre-Lit Criss Cross Star Tree Topper, 12 inch $29.99 CDN (shown in gold).
Photo Credit – Canadian Tire
Coconut Scented Candle, $9.99 CDN. Photo Credit – Marshalls
Wire Peace Wall Hanging, $29.95 CDN. Photo Credit – CB2
Dartmoor Chocolate Faux Fur Throw, £112 EUR. Photo Credit – Laura Ashley
Holiday Party Ready
Crystalite Bohemia Quadro 7-piece Whiskey Glass Set, $115 USD. Photo Credit – Walmart
Metallic Finish Martini Glasses, starting at $9.99 CDN. Photo Credit – Winners HomeSense
For Her, Him and the Little One
Boss Lady Travel Mug, $20.00 CDN. Photo Credit – Sweet Water Decor
Star Wars X-Wing Knife Block, $199 CDN. Photo Credit – Underground Toys
Minion Pie Face, $24.95 CDN. Photo Credit – Indigo
Main Image Photo Credit: CB2
Original Post Date: November 18, 2016
Geeta Wahab
Author
A home décor addict, foodie at heart and techie nerd in her soul, Geeta has been with ANOKHI for over 5 years. Starting as an intern in the events section, she is gleefully channeling her love for lifestyle as the Home & Travel Editor. A teacup collector and dessert lover, Geeta is always on ...
