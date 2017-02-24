DIY Healthy Turkey Keema Masala Recipe
Anokhi DIY Fitness & Nutrition Feb 24, 2017
This healthy turkey keema masala recipe gets you some needed lean meat into your healthy eating regimen without losing the masala taste!
I strongly believe in food which not only nourishes the body but also the soul. I am on a mission to create meals which are healthy and delicious…even when it comes to Indian food. Below is one of my favourite “go-to” weeknight meals. I have replaced the traditional keema recipe with turkey…That’s right turkey! Turkey is a lean meat which is full of protein and healthy fats.
Healthy and delicious! This turkey keema masala recipe can be eaten with brown rice, whole wheat tortillas, spelt roti or a simple garden salad!
Ingredients:
For Turkey:
Oil – 2 Tbsp
Green Chilies – 3, slit in half
Onion – 1, Finely chopped
Crushed Black Pepper – 1 Tsp
Garam Masala – 2 Tsp
Ground Lean Turkey – 1 lb
Corriander Powder – 2 Tsp
Red Chili Powder – To taste
Green Cardamom Powder – ¼ Tsp
For Masala:
Ginger – 1 Tbsp, grated
Garlic – 4-5 cloves, minced
Green Chilies – 1, chopped small
Onion – 1, finely chopped
Turmeric Powder – 1 Tsp
Red Chili Powder – To taste or omit if you don’t want it to be too spicy
Corriander Powder – 1 Tsp
Water – ¼ cup
Tomato – 2, chopped
Onion – half, quartered
Corriander leaves– handful chopped
Method:
- Heat Oil in a pan.
- Saute slit green chilies for about 30 seconds.
- Add chopped onion and sauté for 2-3 minutes until soft.
- Add crushed black pepper, mix and sauté until onion is browned lightly.
- Add garam masala and mined turkey and mix well to incorporate everything. Cook for about 5 minutes.
- Add coriander powder, red chili powder and cook for about 10-15 minutes or until the meat is browned and cooked through.
- Add the cardamom powder and mix. Set aside or on low heat.
How To Make The Masala:
- In a pan, heat oil and add ginger, garlic and green chili and sauté for 1 minute.
- Add onion and sauté until brown.
- Add turmeric powder, red chili powder and coriander powder and mix.
- Add ¼ cup of water and coriander leaves and mix well.
- Add tomatoes and until tomatoes are soft.
- Add the quartered onion and sauté the mixture for 5 minutes.
- Now add this mixture to the turkey and add ½ cup of water and cook this until the water is evaporated.
- You can add more coriander leaves at this point for colour.
- All done…time to eat!
Main Image Photo Credit: Pooja Rao
Pooja Rao
Author
A self-taught home-cook with a passion for what cooking really stands for…Pooja believes that food really feeds the soul not just the stomach. Realtor by profession but a foodie at heart, Pooja’s love for food earned her a spot as one of the Top100 on MasterChef Canada. Follow h...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
5 Key Beauty Products For Your Winter Hair Care
-
Check Out These 3 Naan Pizza Recipes Perfect For Your Tastebuds
-
DIY: Curried Cauliflower Florets Recipe
-
Tips On A Stress-Free Beach Vacation With South Asian Parents
-
DIY: Battle Your Cold With This Indian Hot Drink Recipe
-
DIY: Warm Up With This Hearty Vegetarian Daal Recipe
-
DIY Recipe: Pasta Sauce With Sausage, Basil and Olive Oil
-
DIY: 3 Ways To Wear Glitter Makeup As An Adult
-
DIY: Tips On Getting Your Skin Colour Corrected
-
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina
-
DIY: Handy Cleaning Tips For Your Silver, Brass And More!
-
Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
Review Of Cover FX Contour Kits With Tips!
-
Manners At A Marriage: How To Be A Wonderful Wedding Guest
-
Today's Latest Trend For People On-The-Go: A Meal In A Mug
-
DIY: Nutella Hot Chocolate With Desi Flair!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Decor And Gift Ideas For The Home
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products and Tips!
-
M.A.C Celebrates Diwali With Limited Edition Palette
-
10 On-Screen Bollywood #CoupleGoals
-
DIY: How To Make A Table Top Paper Craft Diwali Lantern
-
Madonna Narrates Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy's Short Film About Qandeel Baloch Honour Killing
-
DIY How To Make Cool Diyas For Diwali
-
The Latest On India's IRS Call Center Tax Scandal: Over $1 Million US Stolen!
-
5 Reasons To Watch India In A Day
-
3 DIY Fall Scents For Your Home
-
Pakistan Responds To IMPPA With A Ban On Bollywood Films Nationwide
-
Bollywood Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee Slams Indian Show For Poking Fun At Her Skin Tone
-
DIY: Masala Chai Recipes With A Twist
-
Bollywood Films To Check Out This October
-
Fawad Khan And Other Pakistani Artists Under Threat In India?
-
#TIFF16 Red Carpet Style Highlights: The Looks We Loved From The Toronto International Film Festival
-
DIY: White Fish With Tomato And Herb Salsa Recipe
-
Priyanka Chopra And Aziz Ansari Bring Diversity To The Emmy Awards
-
DIY: Make Delicious Onion Rings Desi Style!
-
South Asian Films Creating Buzz At #TIFF2016
-
Coldplay Is Finally India-Bound For A Massive Show!
-
5 Reasons To Watch "Baar Baar Dekho"
-
Get Reel: Films To Watch At This Year's Toronto International Film Festival 2016
-
M.I.A. & Zayn Malik Join Forces For 'Freedun'
-
Bollywood Films To Watch In September 2016
-
'All Muslims Are Terrorists,' Says French Restaurateur Refusing to Serve Muslim Customers
-
10 Pakistani Singers Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood
-
5 Reasons Why Tiger Shroff Gives Us Goals In "A Flying Jatt"
-
India Makes World's First Leprosy Vaccine
-
DIY: How to Preserve Five Common South Asian Ingredients
-
Bardish Chagger Becomes First Female Government House Leader In Canadian History
-
SRK Detained At LAX...Again!
-
10 Indian Singers Killing It On YouTube
-
4 Hot Gadgets That You Need This October
-
10 Back To School Apps To Make Life Easier
-
Ranveer Singh's Next Role With Rohit Shetty Is Not What You'll Expect!!!
-
4 Female Olympians Going Down In History
-
DIY: Spicy South Asian Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool
-
Brown Skin Needs Sun Protection, Too
-
Young Pakistani Filmmaker Gets One Step Closer To The Oscars
Anokhi DIY
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!