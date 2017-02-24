This healthy turkey keema masala recipe gets you some needed lean meat into your healthy eating regimen without losing the masala taste!

I strongly believe in food which not only nourishes the body but also the soul. I am on a mission to create meals which are healthy and delicious…even when it comes to Indian food. Below is one of my favourite “go-to” weeknight meals. I have replaced the traditional keema recipe with turkey…That’s right turkey! Turkey is a lean meat which is full of protein and healthy fats.

Healthy and delicious! This turkey keema masala recipe can be eaten with brown rice, whole wheat tortillas, spelt roti or a simple garden salad!

Ingredients:

For Turkey:

Oil – 2 Tbsp

Green Chilies – 3, slit in half

Onion – 1, Finely chopped

Crushed Black Pepper – 1 Tsp

Garam Masala – 2 Tsp

Ground Lean Turkey – 1 lb

Corriander Powder – 2 Tsp

Red Chili Powder – To taste

Green Cardamom Powder – ¼ Tsp

For Masala:

Ginger – 1 Tbsp, grated

Garlic – 4-5 cloves, minced

Green Chilies – 1, chopped small

Onion – 1, finely chopped

Turmeric Powder – 1 Tsp

Red Chili Powder – To taste or omit if you don’t want it to be too spicy

Corriander Powder – 1 Tsp

Water – ¼ cup

Tomato – 2, chopped

Onion – half, quartered

Corriander leaves– handful chopped

Method:

Heat Oil in a pan. Saute slit green chilies for about 30 seconds. Add chopped onion and sauté for 2-3 minutes until soft. Add crushed black pepper, mix and sauté until onion is browned lightly. Add garam masala and mined turkey and mix well to incorporate everything. Cook for about 5 minutes. Add coriander powder, red chili powder and cook for about 10-15 minutes or until the meat is browned and cooked through. Add the cardamom powder and mix. Set aside or on low heat.

How To Make The Masala:

In a pan, heat oil and add ginger, garlic and green chili and sauté for 1 minute. Add onion and sauté until brown. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder and coriander powder and mix. Add ¼ cup of water and coriander leaves and mix well. Add tomatoes and until tomatoes are soft. Add the quartered onion and sauté the mixture for 5 minutes. Now add this mixture to the turkey and add ½ cup of water and cook this until the water is evaporated. You can add more coriander leaves at this point for colour. All done…time to eat!

Main Image Photo Credit: Pooja Rao