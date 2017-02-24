Anokhi DIY / Fitness & Nutrition / DIY Healthy Turkey Keema Masala Recipe

DIY Healthy Turkey Keema Masala Recipe

Anokhi DIY Fitness & Nutrition Feb 24, 2017

Pooja Rao

This healthy turkey keema masala recipe gets you some needed lean meat into your healthy eating regimen without losing the masala taste! 

I strongly believe in food which not only nourishes the body but also the soul.   I am on a mission to create meals which are healthy and delicious…even when it comes to Indian food.   Below is one of my favourite “go-to” weeknight meals.  I have replaced the traditional keema recipe with turkey…That’s right turkey!  Turkey is a lean meat which is full of protein and healthy fats.

Healthy and delicious! This turkey keema masala recipe can be eaten with brown rice, whole wheat tortillas, spelt roti or a simple garden salad!

 

Turkey is healthy for you and perfect for this turkey keema masala recipe.
Turkey is healthy white meat option for your turkey keema masala recipe. Photo Credit: www.seriouseats.com

Ingredients:

For Turkey:

Oil – 2 Tbsp

Green Chilies – 3, slit in half

Onion – 1, Finely chopped

Crushed Black Pepper – 1 Tsp

Garam Masala – 2 Tsp

Ground Lean Turkey – 1 lb

Corriander Powder – 2 Tsp

Red Chili Powder – To taste

Green Cardamom Powder – ¼ Tsp

For Masala:

Ginger – 1 Tbsp, grated

Garlic – 4-5 cloves, minced

Green Chilies – 1, chopped small

Onion – 1, finely chopped

Turmeric Powder – 1 Tsp

Red Chili Powder – To taste or omit if you don’t want it to be too spicy

Corriander Powder – 1 Tsp

Water – ¼ cup

Tomato – 2, chopped

Onion – half, quartered

Corriander leaves– handful chopped

 

Turkey Keema Masala Recipe. Photo Credit: Pooja Rao
Turkey Keema Masala Recipe. Photo Credit: Pooja Rao

Method:

  1. Heat Oil in a pan.
  2. Saute slit green chilies for about 30 seconds.
  3. Add chopped onion and sauté for 2-3 minutes until soft.
  4. Add crushed black pepper, mix and sauté until onion is browned lightly.
  5. Add garam masala and mined turkey and mix well to incorporate everything. Cook for about 5 minutes.
  6. Add coriander powder, red chili powder and cook for about 10-15 minutes or until the meat is browned and cooked through.
  7. Add the cardamom powder and mix. Set aside or on low heat.

How To Make The Masala:

  1. In a pan, heat oil and add ginger, garlic and green chili and sauté for 1 minute.
  2. Add onion and sauté until brown.
  3. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder and coriander powder and mix.
  4. Add ¼ cup of water and coriander leaves and mix well.
  5. Add tomatoes and until tomatoes are soft.
  6. Add the quartered onion and sauté the mixture for 5 minutes.
  7. Now add this mixture to the turkey and add ½ cup of water and cook this until the water is evaporated.
  8. You can add more coriander leaves at this point for colour.
  9. All done…time to eat!

 

Main Image Photo Credit: Pooja Rao 

 

 

 

Pooja Rao

Pooja Rao

    A self-taught home-cook with a passion for what cooking really stands for…Pooja believes that food really feeds the soul not just the stomach. Realtor by profession but a foodie at heart, Pooja's love for food earned her a spot as one of the Top100 on MasterChef Canada.

    Anokhi DIY

    Turkey Keema Masala Recipe. Photo Credit: Pooja Rao

    DIY Healthy Turkey Keema Masala Recipe

